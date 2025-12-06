There is a clip floating around on X of self-described comedian, model, actor “Stacy” Cay doing a bit about Payton McNabb at a Denver comedy club. McNabb was injured in a high school volleyball game in 2022 when a male player (on the opposing women’s team) spiked a ball in her face.

In this supposed stand-up, Cay (a man who thinks he is a woman), mocks McNabb who was only 17 when she suffered a brain bleed and permanent traumatic brain injury. Her main sport was softball and she was unable to play in college, as she had hoped. She deals with memory loss and other cognitive challenges.

Is Payton functional? Yes. I know her. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t suffered impacts from this ball to the face. Do other players get hit in the face by other women? Sure. I don’t know much about volleyball but I assume this happens. But that doesn’t mean that the game’s rules shouldn’t protect players from avoidable injury. Like a man — with greater strength and wingspan than women — hitting a young woman in the face with a ball. When we say it is dangerous for men to compete in women’s sports, this is what we mean.

Of note, the state of play in men’s vs women’s volleyball is different for obvious physical reasons. The men’s indoor volleyball net is 2.43m (7’ 11 5/8”), while women’s is 2.24m (7’ 4 1/8”), a standard difference reflecting average height/jumping ability. All of this is just to provide evidence that the actual rules of the game reflect differences in physical ability for men and women. They know.

Back to Cay. I don’t know his original name and I’m not going to look for it. But I do know that he is male and has undergone many facial “feminization” surgeries, by his own admission on X. He has clearly had breast implants. I don’t know what other surgeries he has undergone.

This is a video he shared on X showing his “transition.” I put transition in quotes because no one can change sex, not matter how much bone they shave off of their jaw or brow or how much lipstick they wear or how perky their fake boobs are.

Back to the “comedy.” I love stand up. The more offensive and taboo the better. I’m not easily offended. Comedians say the things we’re not supposed to say. That’s what makes them funny, when they are good.

But just saying stupid mean shit doesn’t make a comedian funny. I should note, I’m also not suggesting in any way that Cay shouldn’t say these things about Payton. He can say whatever he wants. And I can criticize it.

What does Cay say in mocking Payton? He mocks the idea that a girl got hit in the head by a volleyball, indicating (I guess) that that is just part of the sport. He suggests the other player is just athletic and too good for Payton to defend against. And that Payton is kind of “slow” (mentally) and should have been wearing a helmet during the game. He also mocks those who use the example of Payton’s injury to say that men playing in women’s sports is dangerous. That we parade Payton around as if she is some sort of special needs kid, making fun of her while she is standing right next to us but she’s too dumb to understand. (Sorry Payton, I don’t think this, I’m just describing the bit. You know I have nothing but love for you.)

So Cay is saying that she is slow and always was and is a bad athlete but wasn’t injured? I don’t understand. I guess those of us who work with Payton (we do at XX-XY Athletics) are awful people for highlighting the fact that she was injured? I’m not sure.

Fine. Say all that. I don’t find it particularly funny. But people laughed in the audience so I guess good for him.

I wasn’t offended when Dave Chappelle did his bit in Sticks & Stones about Michael Jackson when he said “I don’t believe those motherf***ers” about the children who accused Jackson of molesting them; I wasn’t offended when he joked that while many people are molested, they weren’t by “goddamn Michael Jackson.”

I love Chappelle. I don’t think this was Chappelle’s best work. And I disagree with his statements. But I wasn’t offended, even though the issue of child sexual abuse in sport is one I have fought against for years. Maybe I should have been mad but I find his delivery is funny regardless of the content.

With Cay, I don’t find anything about it funny. Not that I am judge and jury for who is funny and who isn’t. But as I watch, all I can see are his man knees, and his man legs, and his unfortunate dress choice as he cosplays a woman and how much disdain he has for actual women.

But Cay calls it his “best work.” Which I don’t think bodes particularly well for his stand up career.

But here is my real point: these men have nothing but astonishing disregard for actual women.

The misogyny runs deep.

Male athletes who have the audacity to compete against women have said it again and again — so what if men can beat women in their own sports? Women should just train harder. You just think women can’t keep up! That’s the real misogyny, that you think women can’t beat these guys! Some women (the ones who are men) are better — faster, stronger etc.

Example: Anne Andres (a trans identified Canadian male powerlifter), who broke women’s national powerlifting records in Canada, has openly mocked actual women for their strength levels. Andres generated controversy on social media by posting videos where comments were made about how women were “so bad” at the bench press. I don’t know “Anne” — maybe it is because men have 15-20x more testosterone than women have?

Casual observers — like those who mock Riley Gaines as a crappy swimmer for placing 5th in NCAA Nationals — often make a similar point, however unintentionally. Or intentionally. They say Gaines was just a bad swimmer for not being able to beat Will Thomas and for placing 5th — in the entire country!

Why not mock the man who was ranked in the 400s and then went on to secure a fifth place finish — in the women’s category! That’s a pretty shitty performance for a supposed high performance male athlete. He should have swept every women’s event he swam in. But he is a mediocre male athlete stealing opportunities from hard working female athletes.

When people like Cay put their misogyny of full display their “movement” crumbles before our very eyes. A new woman peaks every time a man puts his misogyny on blast. What is “peaking”? It’s the moment when a person’s “willing suspension of disbelief” regarding “trans” ends.

If they’d have just left us women alone — not insisted we call them women, not demanded to play women’s sports and enter women’s private spaces, not insulted actual women at every turn with their woman-face costumes, not insisted they make better women than actual women do, not recruited kids into their cult to justify their own pathology and paraphilia — we’d have ignored the whole thing. We’d have likely just let them play their fetish out in private (would we have even known?) and kept on with our lives.

But no. They made demands in a very manly and aggressive fashion. And now we’ve peaked and we reject the entire thing.