Sadie (Camden) Schreiner is a male who ran at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) on the women’s track and field team through half of last year, his junior year.

However, Schreiner was ruled ineligible to compete for RIT after the NCAA revised its gender eligibility policy on February 6, the day after President Trump signed the “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order.

RIT put out a statement:

“We continue to follow the NCAA participation policy for transgender student-athletes following the Trump administration’s executive order. Sadie is not participating in the next meet,” the statement said.

In January, while still competing for RIT as a Junior, Schreiner set facility and program records in the 200-meter and 400-meter events at Brockport's Rust Buster competition. Schreiner's times of 24.50 in the 200-meter and 55.91 in the 400-meter were the top times in Division III as well as being All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference (AARTFC) qualifying times.

Schreiner also complained that when putting his name into the NCAA transfer portal to seek out Division I opportunities, he got no takers. As a two-time NCAA Division III All-American at 200 and 400 meters last season he assumed he’d be swept up by NCAA Division I schools. Not so.

Schreiner took to Instagram to complain about not getting any offers. He put up a video stating that “being a transgender woman” was a definite factor in why he had no takers despite drawing interest and offers from coaches.

He said: “After entering the transfer portal, it quickly became clear that among all the hurdles transfers usually have, there is an extra layer because I was trans. No matter how adamant the coaches were to have me on their teams, the college administration would usually stop them from allowing me to participate.”

Well, I’ve got news for “Sadie” (Camden) Schreiner.

First off, yes there are some people who haven’t lost their sense and don’t think males should be competing in women’s sports. And while this video was recorded back in December 2024, some also saw the writing on the wall with Trump in office and having run on protecting women’s sports. They were right as he signed the executive order “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” on February 5 of this year. Perhaps they were also just adhering to a 53 year old law called Title IX.

But more to the point, even as a man competing in women’s, Sadie isn’t good enough for Division I schools. He’s a terrible male runner who is now a mediocre “female” runner and not good enough for DI. Which doesn’t mean he doesn’t possess male advantage. He does. Because he is male. (Not everyone who took performance enhancing drugs won the Tour De France. Only Lance Armstrong did. But the others all improved their performance unfairly as well.)

Top times in Division 1 schools for women in the 200-meters are between 22.0 and 22.3 seconds. Schreiner’s best 200-meter time is 24.12 — approximately 2–2.5 seconds slower than the top Division I times. Schreiner’s time would not rank among the top 100 in Division I, where even qualifying for the NCAA Championships typically requires a time under 23.0 seconds.

On to the 400-meter . . .

Schreiner’s best 400-meter time (55.07) is about 4.5–5.5 seconds slower than the top Division I times. His time is competitive in women’s Division III (second-fastest in DIII for 2024) but would not qualify for the NCAA Division I Championships, where the cutoff is typically around 52.5–53.0 seconds.

Now, Schreiner is suing Princeton University after the school allegedly excluded the athlete from a May 3 women’s race.

Schreiner’s lawsuit claims that he attempted to participate in the women’s 200-meter sprint at the Larry Ellis Invitational as one of the 141 participants unattached to a university or club, running as an individual.