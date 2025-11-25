Here we are again. I take no joy in being the one to constantly bring you all of the ongoing news of men winning in women’s sports, men entering women’s spaces and men stealing opportunities, safety and privacy from women. But I know some of you are not on social media (smart!) and so I will do you the service of delivering this news because we all know the legacy media doesn’t address it. If they did, they’d have to stop saying this never happens.

Here we go . . . I’m going to do this one fast, I’m busy!

The 2025 Official Strongman Games took place in Texas over the weekend. Jammie Booker, a “trans” identified man who is apparently also an adult film “actor,” defeated nine actual women to be awarded Strongest Woman in the World.

Here he is.

Booker edged out the runner-up Andrea Thompson by a single point.

Andrea was none too pleased. Here she is:

While stepping down from the second place spot on the podium, Andrea says: “This is bullshit. Can we go?” You can’t totally hear it, but it does seem to be what she said if you try to read her lips. But I wanted to be sure so I confirmed it with her directly. And yes, that is what she said.

Andrea is right. It is total bullshit. And I’m so glad she said it.

We the people weren’t having it either. There was a swift backlash on social media, which was led by three-time Strong Woman champ Rebecca Roberts.

“Transgender women, people born male, should not be competing in the women’s category,” Roberts said.

“What happened this weekend wasn’t transparent. None of us knew. Not even the organizers knew. And when fairness is taken by surprise, trust in the sport begins to crack.”

The governing body, to its credit, quickly changed course and disqualified Booker. The organization issued this statement:

They claim they weren’t aware. Maybe that is so. I have no idea.

But here’s the thing: if all that is required to be able to compete in a women’s competition is to say that you are a woman, well, this is what happens.

Did Booker tick a box? Did he provide ID? A birth certificate?

If it is just a box to tick that qualifies a person into a women’s competition, he can do whatever he wants!

If it’s ID that needs to be provided? Well those can be changed in 44 states. Still. As can birth certificates!

Passports must now carry the marker of your biological sex but if you’re not renewing and you already had one that altered sex, you still have it. Until you need a new one.

That is why we need to test for sex. A simple cheek swab. Certainly, this should be done at every high level competition. Olympics, World’s, NCAA Finals and all competitions that lead to those events. And the testing should be done in events that exist outside of these leagues as well. Which would include the Strongman events. The National Women’s Soccer League, the WNBA . . . all professional leagues and college divisions, private clubs. All of it.

One and done. The test never has to be repeated.

This needs to be the norm. There is no other viable path to protecting women’s sports.

Congratulations to Andrea Thompson, the strongest woman in the world.

Quick go buy holiday gifts from XX-XY Athletics. It’s our Black Friday sale and everything is 25% off. Give truth for the holidays.