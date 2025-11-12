An on-line publication called Marathon Handbook reports that a runner named Peter Abraham Kwayu qualified for the 2026 Boston Marathon in the non-binary division, though there is “no evidence that Kwayu identifies as non-binary outside of this single race entry.”

Jessy Carvath writes:

Peter Abraham Kwayu, a 24-year-old runner who appears to have qualified for Boston through the non-binary division, despite not meeting the male standard. His story has since sparked debate over how the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.)’s relatively new non-binary standards can be interpreted, and potentially manipulated. [. . .] reporting found no evidence that Kwayu identifies as non-binary outside of this single race entry. In other competitions, both before and after, he has registered as male.

Get a load of Kwayu. I mean, c’mon, gotta give the guy some credit here:

Here is his history of marathon times:

Chicago Marathon 2024 – 3:20:22

REVEL Mt. Charleston 2024 – 3:02:51

Chevron Houston Marathon 2023 – 3:41:43

The Woodlands Marathon 2022 – 3:34:29

New York City Marathon 2021 – 3:31:37

These are strong times but they fall short of the qualifying cut off for the men’s division, which is 2:55 for the 18-34 age group in the 2026 Boston Marathon.

The non-binary division uses the female qualifying time — 3:25 — which allows Kwayu entry.

The original investigation done by a publication called Marathon Investigation suggests that after Kwayu missed the men’s qualifying time at Mt. Charleston, he then ran the Chicago Marathon in the non-binary category, possibly with Boston entry in mind. Clever!

Overall, both Marathon Investigation and Marathon Handbook appear very concerned that Kwayu exploited the non-binary qualifying time — which again, uses the women’s time — to gain entry with no “proof” of actually being non-binary.

They neglect to identify the fact that there is no proof of anyone being “non-binary” other than just saying so. Because there is no such thing as “non-binary.” Just feelings dictate one’s self-ID into this invented category of human.

Marathon Investigation asks if Kwayu possibly “exploited” the non-binary qualifying standards. Ya think?

This makes me laugh. Because anyone who declares this as their identity is exploiting the public’s empathy (not mine) to claim some sort of victim-y “trans” status. And all of the men who run in the non-binary category, who win medals in this category, don’t qualify in the men’s division. The non-binary category seems reserved for “mediocre male athletes,” to quote Martina Navratilova. And basically what we end up with is two categories for men to win. Well, three. Because men can also enter the women’s category in Boston. And other races.

The Boston Marathon has had a non-binary category since 2023. The winners in the non-binary division have all been men.

Kae Ravichandran in 2023

Ryan Montgomery in 2024

Whit Blair in 2025

Here they are, in chronological order, from left to right:

I really like Whit with his mustache claiming his special non-binary status.

Just like abusive men such as Grant Freeman who exploit self-ID laws to gain entry into women’s private spaces, these men exploit whatever “non-binary” is to win races they couldn’t even qualify for in the men’s division. I’ll admit, this isn’t as bad as violent men going into women’s spaces, but it’s all of a piece.

There are men and there are women. That’s it.

Reminder: Grant Freeman is the guy who is walking into women’s locker rooms in Los Angeles. This is a guy who beat his ex-wife and broke her jaw requiring her to have reconstructive surgery. He is exploiting self-ID laws to gain entry into women’s private spaces. And thereby go from convicted domestic violence felon to “trans woman” victim.

As one insightful X user who goes by DisabledEsq noted:

“We need to start talking about the phenomenon wherein violent men “self-treat” or distance themselves from their misbehaving male selves by taking on the persona of a woman.



AGP is the paraphilic side of the coin. Fleeing from darkness is the other.”

Marathon Handbook and Marathon Investigation are so close to seeing that it’s all one big con.

Alas, not quite there. But kudos to Kwayu for drawing attention to the ridiculousness of this whole kooky scheme.