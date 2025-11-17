There’s a video of fashion designer Marc Jacobs floating around on X. I’m not even sure when it is from but apparently he’s been at this nail thing for a year. In the video, he wears insanely long fake nails and turns it into a whole social justice-y thing. Apparently long nails = LGBTQ+++++++++ pride.

Here’s the video.

Marc Jacobs was the “it” designer for many years. He has his own eponymous label, and he had a diffusion line (ie cheaper, younger, hipper) for about 15 years that was all the rage. He was also the creative director for Louis Vuitton from 1997-2014. Jacobs even made Time magazine’s “2010 Time 100” list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Which is retarded. He’s a fashion designer. Not a head of state.

But it’s true. He made that list.

All of this is to say: this guy really thinks of himself as incredibly smart and influential and brave and as a person to be listened to. Because for some reason people were listening to this fashionista for a very long time. I liked his handbags, I’ll admit. Other than that, not super interested.

Thankfully, no one really cares about him anymore and his 15 minutes which lasted more than 20 years are mostly over.

And yet . . .

He appears on some red carpet event somewhere in October (I think), posing as a social justice warrior because he wears long fake nails. The courage!

He dreams of a world where there are no gendered ways of being and anyone can wear whatever they want. (I’m pretty sure we’re there.)

Who is going to tell him that it’s the gender ideologues who love gender stereotypes and think being a woman means wearing lipstick and getting giant fake tatas? Is he aware that the gender people want to trans every femme little boy who likes Barbies, give him wrong sex hormones and cut off his penis? Because if you like dolls you must be a girl!

Here’s what Mermaids UK is selling to parents and kids alike!

If your drawing is pink with long hair and a skirt and you like Barbie, you’re a girl. If you don’t have long hair and you like GI Joe, you’re a boy. Or something. This “chart” is not only retrograde but somewhat impossible to decipher. All the supposed men stay the same shape but the women have all different sorts of hair and dresses as they get closer to the boy side of things.

Back to Mr Jacobs . . . he commends himself for being bold: “We still are in this world, not the world I dream of. And these are pretty bold for any guy to wear anywhere.” Alas!

This is what passes for “boldness” in the world today, apparently. At least among the fashion obsessed.

First off, the nails are gross.

Second, how can a person do anything with idiotic nails like that? I hate this trend. It is just so stupid. It basically shouts: I DON’T WORK AND I HAVE STAFF TO DO EVERYTHING FOR ME. You can’t type, text, wash dishes, care for children, wash laundry, change the channel, pump gas or plug in your electric vehicle. WHAT CAN YOU DO WITH NAILS LIKE THAT? As many X users noted: how can he wipe his butt?

I have no nails. While I don’t bite my nails I do pick my cuticles (I know, it’s gross) and I keep my nails short to avoid drawing any attention at all to my hands. Plus its convenient. Because I do type, and text, and wash dishes, and do laundry, and care for children, and pump gas, and wipe my own butt.

Can this excessively long nail trend please end sometime soon? They are like weapons.

But even more offensive than the actual nails is the idea that waving them around on a red carpet is like John Lewis on “Bloody Sunday” walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge and being beaten within an inch of his life in 1965.

Good trouble!

Wearing bedazzled nails is an act of vanity not valor, Mr. Jacobs.

Can all these fashion people just stop already? They wear $20,000 outfits one time on the red carpet then throw them away while lecturing everybody else about the environment and social justice.

The fashion people are more grating than the Hollywood people.

Go. Away.