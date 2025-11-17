Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
2h

Exceptionally long nails is the Western equivalent of female foot-binding in China. It creates a hot-house flower incapable of practical tasks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hugh Gallagher's avatar
Hugh Gallagher
2h

These people are all such mental cases...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture