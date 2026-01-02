First off, happy new year. I’m looking forward to 2026.

Specifically, I think it will be a turning point in the mass delusion that I will refer to as “gender ideology” which dictates that a person is the sex that they say are; that one’s actual body has nothing to do with a person’s sex; that producing either sperm or eggs has nothing to do with a person’s gender or sex. It’s all in one’s mind, you see. So if one day, you feel like a little of both, you can be non-binary. Which is not a thing.

Gender ideology says that gender and sex are most importantly, above all else, a figment of one’s imagination. And it produces comments like this one, from Chase Strangio, Co-Director of the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project: “A penis is not a male body part. It’s just an unusual body part for a woman.”

Ok, Strangio.

One of the features of a cult is that it exerts control over its followers’ thoughts and language. Getting the world to believe and repeat that a penis is not a male body part is exhibit number one in controlling thoughts and language. And yes, there are loads of people who utter this pablum without an ounce of sarcasm or self-reflection. People considered very smart.

Adherents also say things like “Trans women are women” and “Some women have penises” (related to Strangio’s comment, but with a twist) and “Cervix-havers” and “Children know who they are.”

Before I get in to why gender ideology is a cult beyond this one point of language and thought control, I will state here that there is one key exception that is un-cult-like: there is not one charismatic leader in the case of gender ideology.

Usually cults are driven off of a cult of personality: Jim Jones (People’s Temple), David Koresh (Brand Davidians), Keith Raniere (NXIVM), L.Ron Hubbard (Scientology). But in the case of gender ideology the leadership is diffuse. It is embedded across our institutions. It isn’t centered around a small group of oddballs following one leader, cordoned off from the world spewing weird ideas and using made up language on some ranch in rural California. It is everywhere.

It’s not a group in upstate New York (eg NXIVM), it’s not a secret closed off community. It is embraced by schools, universities, the media and corporations. It is in public. Everywhere.

Which means it is so much harder to fight. And begs the question, how do you even fight it when a cult and cult-like thinking takes over half the population?

It’s hard. And it will take years to unwind. In the culture, in our laws, in education.

I’ve just finished a book by Ben Appel called Cis White Gay: The Making of a Gender Heretic.

Appel is a gay survivor of a Christian cult called Lamb of God. The memoir tracks his leaving the cult and attending Columbia University hoping to become a journalist. At Columbia he finds that there is a new cult devoted to “queerness” — as well as DEI and anti-Zionism. And, while he finishes his degree at Columbia, he ends up leaving a graduate program at an unnamed Midwestern university in order to — essentially — escape this new cult.

Because Appel does a great job laying out the way that the cult he grew up in impacted his thinking, he is able to make apt comparisons to the cult of gender he finds himself confronting and pushing back on, later in life as an adult. It enables him to see it for what it is, having escaped one cult already. Some of what I outline below was prompted by having read the book. Thank you, Ben.

Let’s take some of the tenets of a cult one by one, and explain how gender ideology fits the description.

Intense Loyalty Demands and Total Thought Control:

Members show excessive zeal, and the group controls thoughts, actions, and feelings.

Adherents of gender ideology display unwavering devotion to the belief that gender is a fluid, self-identified construct detached from material and biological reality. This prompts aggressive enforcement and ostracism of dissenters, much like other cults that prioritize ideological purity over evidence or debate. And let’s face it, their beliefs don’t hold up to sunlight so they need to do it this way.

In fact, the cult’s thinking has evolved from “gender is a fluid, self-identified construct” to sex itself is a fluid, self-identified construct. Which is so dumb it’s hard to find the words to accurately lambaste it as an idea. But real people, actual people who walk around in the world with real jobs — good jobs! — spew this nonsense. The ideology runs deep.

This zeal manifests in manipulative control over thoughts, where followers are required to adopt specific language and reject scientific understandings of sex, fostering a groupthink environment (in this case, in the entire world!) that labels skepticism as “hate speech” or bigotry.

A few examples:

In Colorado, ‘misgendering’ is considered hate speech and a violation of the civil rights code.

XX-XY Athletics was permanently suspended from Tik Tok for the phrase “If you think it isn’t fair or safe for men to compete in women’s sports, stand up.” Calling trans identified males MEN, was deemed hate speech by the platform.

Peter Vlaming, a high school French teacher in West Point, Virginia, was fired in 2018 after repeatedly refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns (he used the student’s name instead but avoided using incorrect pronouns).

Jessica Tapia, a physical education teacher in California’s Jurupa Unified School District, was fired in 2023 for refusing to use students’ preferred pronouns or allow them to use bathrooms/locker rooms aligning with their “gender identity.”

Jocelyn Andersen, a Bath & Body Works store manager in Utah, was terminated in 2025 for repeatedly “misgendering” a coworker and refusing to use their preferred pronouns.

Actions are also regulated, with believers encouraged to undergo irreversible medical interventions. With allies required to cheer this on.

Believers advocate for policies that prioritize “affirmation” over any safeguarding. This often isolates individuals from family or friends who question the ideology, which is akin to cult recruitment tactics.

Control extends to feelings, where emotional manipulation — such as threats of suicide or accusations of causing harm — stifles opposition.

These patterns of enforcement are consistent with cult dynamics. This pattern is clearly seen in detransitioner accounts of escaping the indoctrination, then being smeared by their former community as never having been “real trans.”

Manipulation & Exploitation:

Followers use high-pressure tactics and information control to exploit members financially, emotionally and physically.

Adolescents and young adults are targeted during periods of identity confusion or mental health struggles (which also explains why there was a huge uptick in youth “trans” identification during covid lockdowns).

When targeted, “love-bombing” (overwhelming newcomers with affirmation and acceptance) occurs and is followed up by the push to take irreversible steps like puberty blockers, wrong-sex hormone “therapy” and body-damaging surgeries. These actions are all framed as life-saving healthcare.