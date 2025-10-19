Yesterday millions gathered in major cities across the United States and even in some cities across the globe for the No Kings protests. The rallies were billed as a protest against abuse of power by President Trump. “No Kings” is meant to suggest that Trump is acting like a monarch, not an elected official.

According to the organizers 2600 rallies took place across all 50 states and there were more than 5 million people in attendance. Some estimates are as high as 7 million.

Sponsors and organizers of these protests include a broad coalition of progressive organizations, foundations, and labor unions, with Indivisible and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) at the forefront.

I’m all for free speech and protest. I got no beef with that. It would have been very American and non-monarchy-like if we had been free to protest lockdowns during covid rather than having our announcements about rallies deleted from social media; rather than protesters being arrested for violating “executive orders” against “non-essential gatherings”; rather than people being de-banked and cancelled and criminalized for exercising their right to free assembly and free speech, not to mention the right to petition the government. But during covid we did seem to be living in a monarchy where rules were issued by decree rather than legislation.

These No Kings protesters appear rather unaware that Trump was elected by winning all 7 swing states, the popular vote and the electoral vote. He was not crowned. He was duly elected. There was no violence or overthrow of the government, just an election. And Trump is basically doing what he said he would do, what the people elected him to do: tightening the borders, cracking down on violent crime, negotiating peace deals to end wars around the world, executing tariffs and protecting women’s sports and spaces. There’s more — but it’s not like any of these things are a surprise. This is what he ran on and why the majority of Americans voted for him. Like these policies or not, this is what he said he would do and this is what he is doing and this is what the people voted for him to do.

Not so king-like. Kind of the opposite really.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: A crowd of mainly American anti Trump protestors holds signs outside the US Embassy London during a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump at on October 18, 2025 in London, England. The protests follow similar "No Kings" events in the United States. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

Here’s a pretty hilarious aside: the pro-Democracy people don’t want to actually offend the actual monarchy people. This went out from Democrats Abroad (see image below) — which is a real organization for Americans living overseas (I guess). The members/subscribers were given guidance to use “No Tyrants” rather than “No Kings” so as not to offend actual monarchs and monarchies, or something. Is this real? They can’t be this stupid.

I don’t think they got the message to change their signs though because here is an image from a protest in the U.K. yesterday. Or maybe she’s saying kings in America are bad but ok in the UK?

Anyway, here are my questions to the No Kings people:

Do you remember when we were told we couldn’t leave our homes starting in March 2020? We couldn’t run our businesses, go to church or synagogue, congregate (unless it was a BLM rally), send our kids to school (unless it was a fancy very expensive private school), celebrate the holidays with our families, say goodbye to loved ones dying in the hospital? Didn’t that seem kind of king-like to you? To pronounce the world closed by fiat?