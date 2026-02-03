Alright, I’m on a Gen X movie star tear. Last post was Ethan Hawke, this one is Molly Ringwald.

I can’t help it. No one loved the Gen X movie icons more than me. Molly, Ethan, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Winona Ryder and so many more. If it had any member of the Brat Pack in it, no matter how adjacent, I was in.

I loved Sixteen Candles, Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Reality Bites, Clerks, Singles and Heathers — to name a few! And I don’t care if I’m not supposed to like these movies anymore because of content that is now considered offensive — whether rape-y or racist. I still like them. They mark a moment in time — or several moments actually — for me: awkward adolescence and angsty early adulthood. I was weird and awkward and didn’t relate to my peers and these movies all — in some way or another — featured people who also didn’t quite fit. Only they weren’t weirdos, they were cool because of their vulnerability, their authenticity and yes, their style.

BUT . . . these stars have gotten so annoying (some of them anyway)! And I can’t help but comment.

Let’s do Molly now.

Molly Ringwald burst onto the Hollywood scene in the 1980s as the quintessential teen star, capturing the hearts of a generation with her fresh-faced charm and relatable portrayals of adolescent turmoil.

Born in 1968, she first gained notice as a child actress in films like Tempest (1982), but it was her collaborations with director John Hughes that cemented her fame. In Sixteen Candles (1984), she played Samantha Baker, the overlooked birthday girl navigating high school crushes and family chaos — a role that resonated with awkward teens everywhere. She had red hair, a flat chest (so we were told) and quirky style. She was not the cheerleader type. And awkward girls like me could relate. She embodied quirky nerd chic before it was even a thing. And she got the hot guy — Jake — in the end.

It is possible I’ve seen this movie more than any other movie. My husband thinks it is ridiculous and doesn’t understand my fondness for it or the other similar movies of the era. But I love them all.

The Breakfast Club (1985) came next, in quick succession. Only here she was a spoiled rich girl, not the weird outsider. She played Claire Standish and she brought sushi for lunch to a full day of Saturday detention. The movie is a coming of age film for those of us who grew up in the 80s. It brought five high school students together in forced detention. A brain, an athlete, a flakey basket case, a princess (Molly) and a bad boy.

Out of sheer boredom, they shed their stereotypes to reveal their vulnerabilities, discovering they have more in common than they thought. Cheesy — sure. But I loved it. Maybe I’d get locked in a library for 8 hours on a weekend with the popular kids and the brainiac and the bad boy and finally make some friends!

Of course after they all bond, they acknowledge that on Monday at school, they’ll each go right back to their cliques and crowds, and for those who are loners they’ll go back to being alone and unacknowledged by the cooler kids, even though they connected in the library during detention. Princess and Bad Boy kiss and she gives him one of her diamond earrings and its back to the reality of high school hierarchies. Until college when many shed their high school personas and everyone is thrown together in one big drunken mosh pit. (That part isn’t in the movie, I just added it.)