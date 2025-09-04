The news about Malcolm Gladwell’s admission that he knows men don’t belong in women’s sports, and that he had been cowardly in not saying so in the past, was met with much negative You’re a loser and a coward Gladwell type feedback.

And those people aren’t wrong. They are 100% correct.

Matt Taibbi wrote on his Racket Substack in a piece he called Malcolm Gladwell Conquers Mt. Suck:

“To recap: one of the most influential and (he wrote with envy) best-selling and most richly compensted authors in English cheerfully admitted to being too much of a wimp to tell the truth. He’ll suffer no penalty and mass sales of his McBooks will continue. Meanwhile, a talented writer like Graham Linehan was removed from Twitter, lost his career, and suffered almost total social condemnation for saying true things Gladwell would not.”

The story about Linehan that Taibbi refers to:

On September 2 Graham Linehan, an Irish comedy writer from the U.K. and notable TERF who is more of a hero now than ever, was arrested at Heathrow airport for 3 “mean tweets” from April of this year. He was released after being transported to the hospital for dangerously high blood pressure, on the condition that he would not tweet. Yes, that was actually the condition.

Here are the tweets he was arrested for. And by arrested I mean, he was met at the airport by 5 armed police officers who escorted him to a cell at the Heathrow police station. He writes about what happened here.

The fact that J.K. Rowling stands up in defense of women and girls and is met with threatening comments by the truck load such as these below, and Linehan stands up for Rowling and women and gets arrested because some deranged cultists report him to the police as if he is some sort of violent terrorist is all you need to know about how not done we are.

Back to Gladwell. Yes, Gladwell is a coward. Yes, he waited until it was relatively safe to say a peep (not that safe, given Linehan’s arrest). Yes, he is a journalist — ok maybe not but he’s journalist-like as he writes for The New Yorker and would likely consider himself a person who faithfully interrogates the facts and “holds truth to power.”

And no, he won’t acknowledge that brave people were willing to speak truth long before it was safe and so many of those brave people lost so much — not just jobs but entire careers, family and friend relationships, any ability to earn a living at all, not to mention just total reputational destruction. But people like Linehan did it anyway. They stood up for women and girls in saying a basic and very true thing: men can’t be women. And they do not belong in women’s spaces. And they kept saying it.

This doesn’t just apply to “trans” ideology by the way, take your pick: covid, anti-racism, any of the manias from the past 10 years, whatever “new” thing captures the world’s attention with such a fevered madness that only someone hell bent on total life destruction would challenge. Also known as someone who believes truth matters more than anything and the mere thought of living in a world where lies are repeated as truths is a far greater fear than losing everything you spent your life working for.

Yeah, that would be me. And Linehan, who is the creator and contributor to many comedy TV shows in the U.K. and whose truth-telling activism put an end to his career as well as his marriage.

It is so easy to be mad at these latecomers who now want credit for saying a thing and take no risk in doing so.

About Gladwell’s “admission” that he was dishonest, Meghan Murphy wrote on her Substack The Same Drugs in an article called Graham Linehan is a hero and Malcolm Gladwell is a coward:

“I was objective in a dishonest way,” he [Gladwell] says. No. You were just dishonest. You knew you weren’t being honest, and you intentionally chose not to speak the truth because you were afraid, and were protecting your career, money, social status, whatever. I don’t care. I just don’t care. It is your job as a journalist to speak and report the truth, as best you can, and you did not. So not only did you fail to do your job, which means you should lose public trust, but you failed to act as a human with integrity.

It is ridiculous that someone with his level of power and influence — his books have sold 23 million copies to date and he has been on The New York Times best seller lists for 1200 weeks in total! — would “cow” (his words) to an absurd and obviously fact-free ideology. It’s not specific people that he “cowed” to, mind you. But the nameless, faceless mob that will tear your life apart for saying men can’t be women. But I get it. They will. They have. They did it to Lineman — though I’m thrilled to see he is rebuilding his career here in the U.S. and has a show coming out with another dissident comedy writer / comedian Rob Schneider.

I don’t disagree with anything that Taibbi or Murphy or any of the gazillions of tweeters who also criticize Gladwell said.

But here’s the thing: if more people don’t stand up and say no this is a lie, I won’t say it then we lose. To his (small) credit Gladwell says he was cowardly. He says he knew better and said nothing. If he dared write a book now about the angry mob and cancel culture and the masses of people whose lives were ruined for being brave enough to say true but inconvenient and needlessly controversial things like no men can’t be women, he could blow the doors off of the entire cancel culture operation. Which is still alive, though turning a corner towards being obsolete. One day.

Gladwell won’t. But if he did! And then of course he would get credit he does not deserve. But it is notable that he acknowledged his cowardice.

And I wish more people would do it.

We need them.

And if we browbeat every person that comes around, that finally finds some measure of backbone, we discourage anyone else from joining the fight for reality and free speech. And we cannot win without them.

Do we want to win or do we want to lose and maintain our I was early and I risked everything and you suck so fuck you stance?

I, for one, would like to win. And so I will welcome anyone who sees the light. I may hold them in disdain privately (or here, ha), I will criticize them for being late to the party (mostly in my head) but I will say thank you, now let’s do this.

There is no benefit to any movement in these purity tests that require someone to have been first and early to have any right to say a right thing now. If that is our stance, we will fail. And my goal is to win, not get credit.

Note: I was not early on the subject of “trans.” I was late. I know that. But I believe XX-XY Athletics adds a new voice and approach to the mix that can mainstream and accelerate the cultural fight for women and truth. I take my own share of smearing for joining the fight when I did. I ignore it for the most part. On covid I was early. I was February 2020 early. I pass any purity test of timing anyone might put in front of me.

But I’m not interested in those purity tests. Anyone who wants to push back on lockdowns and other restrictions now is welcome to join the fight to prevent them from ever happening again. I’ll be annoyed if they lie and pretend they were there from the outset. But my personal annoyance matters very little in the grand scheme of things if my goal is to ensure that kids are never locked out of school for years again.

And if my goal is that women have their rights back — their rights to women-only spaces and sports and to being acknowledged as a sex class deserving of rights and protection — then we need more Gladwells. We just do.