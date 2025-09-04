Sey Everything

Kara Dansky
20m

I agree with you 100%. And thank you very much for acknowledging you were late on the gender woo scene (I don't recall giving you any crap about it either publicly or privately, but if I did, I apologize). And Matt wasn't exactly early on the gender woo himself. He interviewed me in 2021 and waited nearly a year to publish. When he finally did, he said: "As I noted in a review of Matt Walsh’s What is a Woman?, I originally sat on this interview in an effort to avoid dealing with blowback from trans activists. I apologized to Dansky this week and also asked her thoughts about the film, which are included below." It's true that he apologized to me. I accepted his apology. I get it. But 2022 was not exactly "early" on the gender woo, from the perspective of someone who has been talking about it since 2015. Anyway, I agree, and here is Matt's interview of me: https://www.racket.news/p/meet-the-censored-kara-dansky.

Brook Hines
19mEdited

1000% spot on. we’d be smart to make it easy-peasy for latecomers to speak up. i too was a relative latecomer. my tribe of Bernie activists contained quite a few TRAs and i thought, “this isn’t my fight.” i don’t need the heat. And also, “for the sake of god can there be just one issue i don’t have to research down to the carpet tacks?”

well, covid changed that b/c so many friends had kids who announced transitioning in 2020. having been a teenager, i know social contagion when i see it. the issue seemed to have so many moving parts that i wasn’t even sure how it all fit together. each data point made less sense than the last.

i too was early was covid and late to this. covid was much easier to decipher.

