On January 13, I was invited to do a segment on the SCOTUS cases on CBS News. I appeared on a show called “The Takeout.”

It’s the first time I’ve had the opportunity to talk about the issue of protecting women’s sports outside of what would be considered conservative TV outlets.

Here’s the segment:

The host, Ed O’Keefe, who was filling in for Major Garrett, opens by saying that: “You know she likes the brand because she shows up wearing it. You don’t see retail bosses do that all the time.”

Really? I worked at Levi’s for 23 years and I don’t think I wore anything but Levi’s for those 23 years, except maybe when exercising, at the beach or sleeping. And I can most definitely say that if I was doing a media appearance or going to a Levi’s hosted event I 100% wore head to toe Levi’s, as did all of my colleagues. If a CEO isn’t wearing the brand he or she is leading, that person doesn’t deserve to have the job!

Next, what he actually led with was “XX-XY Athletics, which supports banning transwomen from competing in women’s sports.” No we support protecting the integrity of women’s sports. That was the intent of Title IX not this new fandangled illogical version that says if you say you’re a woman you are and so Title IX was always meant to protect men who claim they are women too!

We believe there can be no men in women’s sports if they are to actually be “women’s sports.” I should have corrected him (nicely) from the get go to clarify it isn’t trans anything we are advocating banning from anything. We are simply arguing for women’s sports to be for women — not men who don’t quite cut it in the men’s division.

I will say this, he was not at all combative but he did seem (in person) genuinely surprised by some of my answers. It’s like they’ve never even heard our side before. They (the legacy media) are so caught up in their own arguments and the gender ideologues’ taglines (trans women are women, it’s a ban on transgender athletes, there aren’t very many so what’s the big deal) that he seemed quite stunned to be faced with a logical argument.