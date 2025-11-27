I’m going to write what may seem like a trite obligatory what I’m thankful for note. Because I’m corny, deep down. And I’m also very thankful.

Hey, it’s been a tough year in many ways. The politics that divide this country seem more entrenched and vicious than ever. There was a major political assassination and half the country seemed to celebrate it.

And apparently it is completely normal now to cut off contact entirely with one’s family for political disagreements. (See Oprah clip from her new podcast.)

I have some of that in my own life/family so I’m not looking down on these people with any sort of condescension. I’m not judging. I’m simply noting that it is sad and should not be viewed as something to feel proud of or to celebrate.

It is a failing in my own life. I certainly don’t boast about it.

But therapy culture sells it as a win, encourages it, cheers “boundary” setting and I see this as yet another failing by the medical “experts.”

My own estrangement (on my side anyway) had nothing to do with therapy. While I went to therapy many years ago (and it was very helpful in dealing with some very specific challenges in my life), I do not anymore. Less navel gazing, more work is what keeps me happy. I do a lot less ruminating as I age. A lot less “what-iffing” and a lot more living. It seems to do the trick.

Beyond that issue of estrangement, in my own life things are good. I’m happily married. My four kids are healthy and happy. And they all talk to me, even the grown ones who don’t live with me anymore and don’t agree with my politics or views beyond politics.

I have no major health issues, which at almost 57 is not nothing. I have significant joint pain, which can be a struggle, but it causes no health risk other than discomfort. So I’m not complaining. Not to you, anyway. Ha. (My husband may get a little complaining as I hobble around until things loosen up by the afternoon.) And yes I’ve tried everything — diet and meds and all of it. I’m still searching for the solution but please don’t offer up your don’t eat this solutions here. I’ve tried it. I promise you.

Beyond the aches and pains (which is kind of an understatement), more and more people are discovering and embracing XX-XY Athletics. And my heart soars every time I meet another person on the street, at the airport or at an event who tells me that we inspired them to take a stand. We made it easy. To just wear the shirt.

It’s more than a business for me. It really is a calling, though I realize that may seem a bit overwrought and dramatic. But to have the opportunity to do something more with my brand building skillset is a real gift.

But/and, start-up life is hard and not for the faint of heart. And we/I have the added challenge of threats and harassment and being banned from various platforms. I love hard work. I don’t know what I’d do without it. I will never not work. But man, the dragging does get to a person some days.

You all make it easier though, with your endless virtual cheers and comments of keep it up support.

For these few days, I’m going to just enjoy my family. I have all four of my kids under one roof. Ages 25 down to 8. They are all here. Plus a girlfriend. And a mother in law. We are cooking together, watching movies, playing board games. We are not talking about politics — which we do not agree on — or even what is happening in the world. Other than what is happening with them. School and life and jobs and adulting.

Last night we watched the 1995 movie Heat (me and the two older children) and I was the annoying mom who shouted out who all the old famous people in the movie were and everything they’d ever been in and who was dead and I was astonished that my Gen Zs had never heard of Ashley Judd. (Why would they have?) I was annoying (most certainly) but in a fun mom kind of way (hopefully).

As I watched my two boys together it felt like watching an old movie — when my brother and I would come home for holidays in our twenties. Those were good times. And now the next generation takes that role and I am the parent watching and enjoying them turn into the people they were meant to be. And hoping I did my job well.

Thank you. Enjoy your families. Shut the world out for a bit. Hug your kids. And grandkids too if you got ‘em.

Maybe don’t watch the news. Or doomscroll on X.

Run that turkey trot. Drink too much coffee. Then eat too much. Hug too much. Weep a little if you’re so inclined to teary happiness.

Thank you.

