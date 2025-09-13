I wanted to write about my friend Brett and how much he has taught me about what it means to be a person of faith because of course I’m thinking non-stop about all of the ways that non-believers shamelessly and shamefully continue to demonize Charlie Kirk in the wake of his brutal murder.

I didn’t know Charlie but I know Brett and so it’s a way for me, a non-believer, to understand what drove Charlie and what drives other people of faith.

Brett lost a lucrative and successful career in advertising during 2020. It happened just a few years before I lost my career in corporate America. His story is different than mine. He was “made an example of” in the summer of 2020, when there was a frenzy to cancel anyone who wasn’t sufficiently anti-racist. An old email, you know the tale. I read it about it, kind of, at the time. I didn’t think much of it. I didn’t know him. I was not immersed in the ad agency world, though I worked with many ad agencies. I didn’t read the gossipy ad rags. I do remember that I thought to myself: Ugh. I wonder what he actually said?

Now that I know him, I know what he actually said, who he actually is, and how his words, like Charlie’s, were deformed by a culture hell bent on destroying anything and any person who doesn’t conform to its leftist world view — a world view that worships the self, one’s own feelings. A view that worships the material world and the self as god. A view that says that a person’s life ought to be consumed by and dedicated to satisfaction in the present, obsession with the self, without any belief system beyond the material world and material things. A view that seems to believe the body itself is a material thing, to be Mr. Potato Head-ed at will. Cut off parts, get new ones. Who cares.

I’m not religious. You guys know that. But I don’t live my life for mere pleasure in the moment. For dopamine hits. I believe hard things are worthwhile. That rumination about the self constantly leads nowhere good. That doing the right thing is worthwhile and necessary, in its own right.

You might wonder well how do you know the right thing without God? I’m not sure, I guess. I have a pretty firm moral framework and I adhere to it mightily.

You might think well it is God telling you, you just don’t know it. Maybe. I don’t think so. That what it is not be a believer. And I’d ask that you let me have my own moral framework and not try to convert me. Brett never has. He accepts my approach to trying to good in the world.

I hope he doesn’t mind my writing this. I don’t think he will.

When I was a Democrat I didn’t have many (any?) religious friends. I lived in San Francisco. None of my friends went to church on Sunday. They went to brunch.

I didn’t go to synagogue. I still don’t. I do celebrate the Jewish holidays and try to do Shabbat on Friday nights. We did last night. I like the ritual. I like saying the blessings and lighting the candles in my grandmother’s candlesticks. I like sitting with my family and just spending that moment to feel connected not just to them, but to my broader family out in the world.

We have a text chain. By “we” I mean my husband’s family. My mother-in-law, my brothers and sisters-in-law, their children. Every Friday, my mother-in-law usually kicks us off with a text - Shabbat Shalom. Then everyone shares a photo of their Friday night dinner. Given the fact that if we were religious we wouldn’t be using our phones, I recognize the hypocrisy here. But I’ve come to look forward to it every Friday. And we aren’t particularly religious, none of us, so phones aren’t locked away.

I met Brett in 2022 not long after I left Levi’s. He wrote a piece recognizing people who had spoken up during covid — against lockdowns, mandates, tyranny — many of us relatively unknown. About me, he said:

“. . . to be a true leader you must be willing to say what is unpopular and throughout the pandemic that’s exactly what Sey did. She objected on social media to what she believed were the harmful policies directed towards children during the pandemic. Specifically, the lack of in-person learning and the harm she believed it would cause. In doing so, she discovered that Corporate America doesn’t really want you to bring your whole self to work, just the self they say you must bring - a servile, compliant employee . . .”

I reached out to thank him. Unsurprisingly, I was in a lonely place. His words were a burst of light in what felt like a whole lot of darkness. I didn’t know what was next. I had no friends. I lived in a new place and didn’t know anyone. I was scared. But I wasn’t cowering.

Then Brett invited me to Nashville to be interviewed by him for a podcast style show — with video — he was getting off the ground.

Before the interview, he and the crew said a prayer. He knew I wasn’t a Christian. He didn’t ask if it was ok nor would I expect him to. I was in his house. Not mine. I can’t remember exactly what was said. But he wanted to make sure I wasn’t uncomfortable. I wasn’t.

Since then, we’ve become friends. I’d consider him one of my close friends. He works with me at XX-XY Athletics. The amazing videos — all Brett. We partner. Sometimes I have an idea. Then he turns it into something special. Sometimes he has the idea, and we talk about it, throw ideas back and forth, and together we make it better. More often that not, it’s all him and I have nothing to do with any of it. He’s outstanding as a “creative” as they are called in the ad biz. And the big companies and the big agencies lost a real gem by casting him out. Now he’s stuck with me and this fledgling company with meager ad budgets.

But we often talk about how we are having more fun and are filled with more purpose than would have ever been possible in all the big jobs we had before.

We talk about our families. Being cancelled. Resisting anger and turning to positivity. Resisting the “black pill.” We do no one any good if we swallow that one. Including ourselves.

I don’t think I had much of a view of Christians before. I didn’t know any. If I did, they were secretive about it. It was private. And probably would not have been well received in liberal San Francisco.

I wouldn’t have been dismissive. But I probably would have thought I was better (being honest) though I would never have said that out loud. I didn’t need to be given a moral framework. I had my own! I would never have been overtly condescending. I’d probably have thought: oh that’s cute and sort of quaint.

I’m still not a believer. But I respect it. And I share none of the views of the far left which seem to hold any religion in the lowest regard, view it as the root of evil, mockable, as facile and stupid and inherently bigoted.

Brett is always respectful, perhaps more than anyone I know. He doesn’t hate anyone. He can’t possibly view women as “less than” or servants of men — as Charlie Kirk is accused of saying and believing as a Christian (while he invited women to speak at his events and work in his organization). Brett works for me, after all. I’ve not worked with any person ever who respected my way of thinking as much as he does. His wife is opinionated. And strong. He has two daughters. I know he believes they can do anything.

He lived in Los Angeles forever. He has gay friends. Liberal friends. Democrat friends (maybe they are former, I’m not sure). He is kind and generous with everyone, even if he disagrees with them.

He isn’t racist — as Charlie Kirk is also accused of. I’ve met some of Brett’s friends. They are diverse.

He doesn’t hate Jews. He likes me. And my husband.

He worries about the rise of white Christian nationalism. He knows it is real and he explains to me, where it comes from, where it resides, hides. Though it doesn’t hide so much anymore.

He worries about the rise of overt antisemitism. He sees it every day, like I do, coming from people we both once respected.

I’ve asked myself from time to time how Brett — and my other religious friends — can actually be friends with me. They have to believe I’m going to hell, right? I think what he would say is that: We are all sinners. We are all imperfect. Who am I to judge you? I think he might also say that I am an imperfect messenger and God often uses imperfect messengers to do His work. He might say that God works through all people and that there is no litmus test, and that this is a demonstration of God’s inclusivity. All are welcome.

I don’t know about all that. And maybe I’m wrong as to what he would say. I think I’m close though.

Brett often tells me that he prays for me and my family. And in a dark dark world where many people wish ill on me — nowhere to the extent that more public figures like Kirk and my friend Riley Gaines experience — and where most of my old friends may not wish actual ill on me (I hope, I don’t know) but see me as unworthy of being included in polite society, I welcome his good wishes.

And I have more in common with Brett — in believing there is something more important than navel gazing about where my next brunch will be and how to get promoted and make more money and how to have more fun and be more “self-actualized” — than any of my former leftie professional cohort.

I am grateful for friends who understand that we are different and we accept each other anyway; for friends who do not demand that I conform to their world view to be worthy of kindness or inclusion in their lives. I extend the same kindness and inclusion.

It is cultish to demand conformity of thought.

And I’ve never been more comfortable with my own openness and willingness to discuss ideas that I may not share.

I observed this in Charlie Kirk in his campus debates, which is what resonates as I watch them now. And while there are phrases thrown around — things he said — that I perhaps wish he’d said differently, he modeled a necessary willingness to openly debate ideas.

And, as a side note, so much of what has been attributed to him — awful things — he never said. He didn’t say that gay people should be stoned to death. Even Stephen King had to delete that one. Even The New York Times had to delete attributing an antisemitic statement to Kirk.

Just today, I came across this video of Charlie defending gay people. He is not the monster the left is determined to paint him as. I really encourage you to watch that one.

Please, make no assumptions about people. Be open to all. Be kind. Hold your own beliefs close but not so close that you might never change your mind when presented with new thinking or evidence. Welcome diverse thought into your life. Try not to hate the people who do seem quite hateful right now. Don’t become what you find disgraceful.

Accept prayers and offer them, if you believe in them. I offer love and good wishes, which is my version.

And thanks Brett. For the article you wrote. For the work that you do. For the friendship and for being a beacon of positivity in the world.