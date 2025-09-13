Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

John Dzialo
2h

What a lovely piece to end a week of horrors, both the new and the remembered! As a person theologically situated in a place similar to you, Ms. Sey, I consider the words "Bless you" or "I'll pray for you" to be the greatest compliments one person can bestow upon another. Those wishes are both a recognition of our common humanity and an expression of concern for ones wellbeing....temporal and eternal. Between two individuals, what could be sweeter than that? Though agnostic, I nonetheless recognize that prayer is as fundamentally essential to the human as are sunlight and air. When someone says to me, "I'll pray for you" my expression of gratitude is real and springs from an eternity of the heart.

Allan W
2h

I remember you being interviewed perhaps by Bari Weiss on honestly years ago. You impressed me then. Then when I saw you had started this company, even though I am not even close to your demographics I’ve been following your work. I really appreciate your perspective, your honesty and your openness as well as your courage.

