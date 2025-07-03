Sey Everything

L Huff
6h

I have taken some unpopular positions in my life but never in such a public way with such personally life-changing impacts as you have. I hope you realize that your courage is inspiring me and I suspect many others.

Ute Heggen
6h

On some level, I understand the sting and shock. My 4 sisters suddenly started defending crossdressing men like my ex-husband, because a daughter in the younger generation suddenly announced a "non-binary" identity (along with far Left Marxist beliefs) and threw herself head first into a relationship with an autogynophile (man who is aroused by the thought of himself having a woman's sexual arousal) who calls himself "The Best Trans Real Estate Agent in Madison, Wisconsin." He suddenly had power over the entire family, because of woke culture in that university town, dominating family gatherings, demanding space for his sports car in my 94 year old mother's garage and traipsing around in tight pencil skirts and ridiculous size 30 high heels. This is despite the fact that he knew as a mother of 4 and 7 year old sons, I'd been financially abandoned by my husband who did the same. People do not see what they don't want to see. The abusing coaches and the AGPs show how deeply the sex deviance flows when tolerated without challenge.

You are strong, Jennifer, and I take heart that my strength will grow. Meanwhile, gardening!

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jOYsac3LWJg

