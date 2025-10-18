Earlier this week I participated in a discussion with Rob Henderson — the author of Troubled (which I recommend) and the coiner of the phrase “luxury beliefs” — at the Manhattan Institute.

He also writes a Substack here which you should check out.

If you aren’t familiar with the idea of luxury beliefs here is what they are: ideas and opinions that confer status on the upper class while inflicting costs on the less fortunate.

Some examples (two are mine not Rob’s):

Being against school choice (mine) — Wealthy people who choose to send their kids to fancy schools for $60,000 a year but argue against poor or working class families having any options for their children except for the local public school — which may or may not be functional — is peak “luxury belief,” in my opinion. Taking the anti-school choice stance confers status — allowing wealthy parents to virtue signal their “pro public school” position without actually participating in the public school system.

Being for defunding the police (this one is Rob’s) while living in a ritzy neighborhood, with little crime and violence, possibly a gated community with private security. The “defund” policy disproportionately harms working-class and minority communities reliant on public safety nets. Rich people virtue signaling the defund position will likely never suffer any consequences from its implementation.

Being for lockdowns during covid (this one is mine) — for wealthy families of the laptop class, watching Netflix, baking sour dough bread and ordering UberEats from their large homes with big yards while screaming at everyone else to “stay home, stay safe” is a luxury belief few could afford. And when in Fall of 2020, these same well-heeled families sent their kids back to their fancy private schools in person, while taking the position that public schools needed to remain closed, this harmed the most vulnerable children and families while providing the wealthy with woke bonus points.

Advocating for “healthy at any size.” (Rob’s) — This is a lie. Obesity isn’t healthy. Affirming “healthy at any size” allows elites to signal that they are anti-fatphobia without any personal risk— they can afford fancy organic food and high end gyms and trainers and rarely fall prey to actually being fat. They just cheer it on in others less fortunate to seem like good people. This is not a position that good people take.

So that’s Rob and luxury beliefs.

On Tuesday October 14th he interviewed me. Which was a treat. One of his questions was this:

“Early in your career, when the culture was overwhelmingly male, you faced obstacles because you were a woman, and many of these obstacles were due to the male-coded nature of the workplace. Later, as the culture became more feminized, you faced a different set of obstacles because you were a disagreeable woman [I am, aren’t I?], and these obstacles were in part due to the rise of a more feminine style of conduct and set of expectations in the workplace. The worst excesses of male-coded behavior — harassment, arrogance, chauvinism, brashness — made life difficult for many women. But later, the worst excesses of female-coded behavior — ostracism, backbiting, emotional manipulation, and the HR-ification of workplace life — did the same.”

It’s such a good question I don’t really have much to add to it. And though I haven’t put it this way, I think Rob is 100% correct.

When I started in corporate America in the early 90s, the workplace was rife with sexism. I was constantly dodging drunken and groping sales guys at drunken sales meetings. I avoided any situation where I’d have to fend them off which was a bit of a career staller. If you weren’t out flirting, you weren’t getting promoted. I also refused to flirt with any of these men in the office during non-drunken hours. Another great way to avoid getting promoted.

If the promotion is between you — the non-flirter — and the short skirt wearing flirter who dirty dances with men twice her age at the frat parties called sales meetings then you are at a disadvantage. Or were. In the mid-90s. And well into the mid 2010s I’d argue, depending on where you worked.

But women became the majority of the college educated — or professional — workforce in 2019. Women are the majority now and the workplace and the world’s behaviors have “feminized.”