Two days ago The New York Times published a profile on Riley Gaines that was petty and deeply biased, to say the least.

I wrote about the article here. And The Daily Mail wrote about it here.

The article was written by Ruth Graham who covers religion, faith and values for the publication. The worst part — of many worst parts — may have been describing Riley’s “personal brand” as all about being offensive. In fact, Riley is one of the kindest and most honest people I know. Her “brand” is about standing up for women and girls. For fairness and privacy. And for biological reality.

Riley and I disagree on some stuff, but we are proud to work together to defend women and girls. We both accept each other’s different perspectives and work together on the stuff we do agree on. And we have since we first met in April 2023, before I ever even thought up XX-XY Athletics. Why wouldn’t we?

I thought I would publish the entire interview that I did with Graham. I’m not complaining about being misquoted. I wasn’t. But I think you’ll be able to see that she purposefully left anything out that might conflict with the narrative that Riley is a mean, ambitious and purposefully offensive grifter who is just in it for a buck and some fame.

The reporter was under no obligation to print everything I said. She couldn’t. It was a long interview and the article is about Riley, not me. But I do believe a journalist is under professional obligation to write as objectively as possible and not just leave out all quotes that violate her pre-determined narrative. This was not an opinion piece. But it was.

This isn’t reporting. It is storytelling. Propaganda from the left.

Here is the interview, which I recorded. Edited lightly for brevity and clarity. Because I don’t talk quite as clearly as I write. No meaning was changed in the transcription. Ums and uhs left out, that kind of thing.

Ruth Graham Interview with Jennifer Sey — Transcript (May 21, 2025)

Ruth: How did the issue of biological men competing in women’s sports first come on your radar?

Jennifer: My path here really started with my background as an athlete. I was an elite gymnast into young adulthood — seven-time national team member, national champion in 1986. But I left the sport feeling broken because of the abusive training environment, which has since been exposed.

I was the first elite gymnast to speak publicly about it, in my 2008 book [Chalked Up]. At the time, there was major blowback. I wrote about our national team coach [Don Peters] — later banned as a sexual predator. Outsiders could see my account was credible, but within the sport I was vilified — called a liar, a grifter, a loser who never made the Olympics. Still, I persisted because I didn’t want other girls to go through what I had. For years, I was nearly alone in speaking out until Dominique Moceanu did a few years later.

So I’ve been standing up for female athletes for a long time, despite the threats and the attempts to silence me. That’s the first piece.

The second is my career. I spent 23 years at Levi’s, helped reinvent the brand, and helped take it public in 2019. I’ve always believed brands help shape culture. But after speaking out in 2020–2022 in favor of reopening schools during COVID, I found myself effectively “canceled.” Job interviews would go well until they ended with: “Are you willing to apologize?” — for saying things that by then were clearly true.

By 2023, I realized I’d never work in corporate America again, so I decided to build my own brand. And I saw a gap: no athletic brand was truly standing up for women. That history of speaking inconvenient truths, even when it costs me, made me feel I was the right person to do it.

Ruth: And you felt there was enough public sentiment to sustain a startup brand?

Jennifer: Yes. Our mission is to stand up for and platform female athletes. While we’re focused on this issue right now [of protecting women’s sports], our broader vision is to empower women in sports, period. If we don’t protect women’s sports, there won’t be any.

I believe there’s a strong consumer base for a brand that actually stands up for female athletes. Nike pretends to, but repeatedly mistreats women — including their own ambassadors, as your newspaper has reported. I wanted to build a brand that truly delivers on the promise.

Ruth: Who’s your typical customer?

Jennifer: Right now, it’s women and men — especially dads. About 30% of our business is men’s, higher than we anticipated. It’s largely the people willing to publicly say women’s sports should be for women. Most Americans — about 80% —agree, but only a small share will say it out loud because the activist class is loud and punishing.

Our customers are those willing to wear the shirt or hat, even if it sparks a hard conversation. And what we see is that nine times out of ten, the person they talk to agrees. The brand gives people permission to voice what they already believe.

Ruth: Do you see sports as a wedge issue in a broader cultural debate?

Jennifer: Sports are the most public expression of the lie that underpins gender ideology — the idea that there’s no difference between male and female bodies. If culture shifts here [sports], it unravels the broader ideology.

Ruth: Do you sense that shift happening yet?

Jennifer: Not yet. Despite overwhelming public agreement, most remain silent. In fact, the number of males winning in women’s high school sports — especially track and field — is increasing. The other side first claimed it wasn’t happening; now they say it’s rare. But even one instance steals opportunities from girls. We don’t allow performance-enhancing drugs even once. Why should this be different?

Ruth: Some might see your position as more “conservative.” How do you see yourself politically?

Jennifer: I was a Democrat for 35 years. I left over covid policies and am now an independent. I’m a Jewish atheist, a self-identified feminist. People call me a “Christian nationalist” or “fascist” — it’s nonsense. What’s interesting about this movement is how diverse it is politically: Riley Gaines, Martina Navratilova, me — we don’t agree on everything but stand together for reality and fairness.

Ruth: How did you first connect with Riley Gaines?

Jennifer: I met her in late 2022 or early 2023, through a mutual friend in Colorado. She was still planning to go to dental school then, just beginning her advocacy. We bonded over how hard it is to take a stand when culture is against you. She’s the same age as my kids, so I felt protective. When I started the brand, she was one of the first people I called. She said, “Whatever you need.”

Ruth: What makes her effective as an ambassador?

Jennifer: She’s likable and speaks in plain, clear language: men can’t become women; girls deserve safety and fairness. She doesn’t get bogged down in academic jargon. She also has incredible dedication — after events she talks to every parent and child, mentors young athletes, prepares them for the backlash. Her integrity is obvious to anyone who sees her in action.

[It is particularly galling that this part was excluded, which speaks to Riley’s character. And went against Graham’s narrative of Riley being unethical and just a big meanie.]

Ruth: Do you find the broader athlete community more willing to speak out now?

Jennifer: No. Current elite athletes don’t want to touch it. They fear losing endorsements, clubs, friends. Look at what happened to marathoner Natalie Daniels — ousted from her running club just for wearing our [XX-XY Athletics] jersey. Most athletes decide it’s safer to be quiet.

I think change will come from grassroots athletes — high schoolers, college players —like how the Nassar case was first exposed by lesser-known gymnasts, not Olympians. We’re building that same kind of army now.

Ruth: How do you think about pronouns in this debate?

Jennifer: I used to use preferred pronouns. But I’ve come to believe that using them affirms a false reality. Once you say “Lia Thomas is a woman,” how do you argue he shouldn’t compete against women? Pronouns soften resistance and normalize untruths. I now use what I call correct pronouns.

Ruth: Does political action — like executive orders — take pressure off activists?

Jennifer: I don’t think so. Every time a male wins in women’s sports, more people wake up and join the fight. Many Title IX beneficiaries now want the same opportunities for their daughters. I think this will take a long time, but support grows with each public case.

Ruth: You said Riley is an ambassador for your brand. What does that mean?

Jennifer: It’s a typical ambassador arrangement. She models in campaigns, creates and shares [social media] content, and receives a monthly [fee.] But she’s sensitive to us being a startup and works with us because she cares about the cause, not the paycheck.

There you have it. That’s the real interview.