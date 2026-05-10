My friends all had babies after me. I was the first. I got pregnant at 30 just a few months after I got married. It was an accident and I wasn’t thrilled. I think I ate through the first two trimesters out of depression, gained 40 pounds and then dusted myself off and embraced the whole affair.

It’s not that I didn’t want kids. I didn’t know. I hadn’t thought about it much. I think if I had thought about it too much I’d have talked myself out of it in my early thirties and then struggled in my late thirties and early forties to have them, as most of my friends did.

That accidental pregnancy was one of the best things that ever happened to me.

I never wallow, at least not for long. I embrace any situation I find myself in, and that included becoming a mom. And I decided by the time I had my first beautiful boy that there would be another not too long after. Kids need siblings. And they need to be close enough in age that they can be close. Or that was my thinking. I think it’s solid thinking, still. Then they have each other after I am gone. And presumably families of their own, but the bond with the person or people you grew up with is irreplaceable.

My first born came and I fell in love, as we moms do. The first few weeks after meeting that new person is the most hazy jumbled joy. Those few weeks, before exhaustion sets in, are the most tranquil and dreamlike of my life. It’s magic.

I struggled with nursing but I persevered. In San Francisco, at CPMC where all 4 of my kids were born, you get a visit from a La Leche representative within hours of giving birth. If you ask for a bottle, they say no you don’t want to do that. So you don’t.

Also in SF in the year 2000, Noe Valley faux hippie stay-at-home trust fund moms dressed their babies in organic t-shirts that said “I was born at home” and their 1-year-olds in t-shirts that said “I’ve never had formula.” These ladies were the original MAHA mamas though they’ve all switched and now the Noe Valley moms’ kids are all hyper-vaxxed and loaded up with SSRIs and puberty blockers. Those drugs are good. But non-organic onesies? The worst.

These 2000 era Gen X moms were gifted million dollar flats by their parents and it felt like they looked down their noses at anyone who shook up some formula and went to work from 8-6 and sometimes longer.

The guilt was real if you were a working mom. I was caught in the mommy wars bullshit and when I went back to work when he was only 2 months old, I cried and cried. I felt like I was failing at everything. Momming and working. My head was always elsewhere. At work I thought about the baby. At home I kicked myself for being late because I wanted to get that one feeding in in the morning. And then I’d show up for work with spit up down my back, that I didn’t even know was there. I was a mess. But a pretty happy mess.

But I got in a groove and figured it out, and put the first two months of being in a baby bubble behind me. As with every stage you pass through as a mom, you mourn it and then rejoice. Because each new stage brings new joys (he smiles, he sits up, he crawls, and then he walks) and some incremental freedom. Because from the minute they are born, they start to walk away. And that is your job. To make sure they can successfully walk away in 18 years and stand on their own. Make good decisions. Find love. Be happy. And hopefully still like you enough to call and visit sometimes. That’s it. That’s the goal.

When they are little it is physically exhausting, you have no personal space, they are molded to your body. And as they get older it is much more emotionally exhausting and there is so much physical and personal space, more than you would like. Because they leave. And everything is much more consequential and you can’t control it. You have to let them fall and fail and get up. And it hurts the heart every time.

When I went back to work, I was a person again, and not only a mom. That felt good. And I felt this bond with all of the other moms at work. Women I hadn’t necessarily known so well. I looked around and I thought You know. You were up all night too. You’re stealing 15 minutes between meetings to pump. You’re exhausted too but you’re here and you’ll race out as early as possible and the late workers will scowl but you’ve got to get home to see that face.

Sometimes I didn’t know how I’d do it. I remember a night early in my going back to work, when he wouldn’t sleep. We were up from 1-4am and he was just screaming and I was rocking him and crying and willing him to sleep but he wouldn’t. At about 4am I gave up willing it and just gave in to being there. It hurt so much less that way. To just give in to being awake. To knowing I’d be exhausted but hey, no one ever died from being tired (that was my mantra back then). We both conked out at about 5am and I woke up 2 hours later to go to work. How do we moms do that? I’ll never know. But we all do. Whether we work or not, we endure sleepless nights in that first year or two and we get up the next day and we deal. I’ve never been so tired or so blissful as in those first years. It’s such a beautiful fog. I tear up yearning for it, grateful that I had it. Four times.

I was a pro at the baby time. I navigated public buses with a stroller, I could snap that thing shut while holding him on my hip, ascend the stairs without breaking a sweat. I flew with him by myself to see my parents, frequently. My ex was afraid to fly so more often than not I went it alone for those visits.

He was a golden baby. The first grandchild. The first nephew or niece. The first baby in my friend group. Everyone crowed and fawned.

We were a single income household in San Francisco in the early 2000s. I was a low level marketer and my salary was meh. We weren’t killing it. And there were seeds of unhappiness in our own relationship. But that boy — we loved him so. We still do, of course. We just do it separately.

As with most hip(ish) urban dwelling Gen Xers back in the day, I decided I would do it differently. I wasn’t gonna give up my old life. We (my ex and I) took him everywhere. He was portable and easy, despite being giant for a baby (he’s 6’4” now so that persisted). He took long naps and slept through the night by about 6 months which is pretty good. He was cheerful, smiled all the time and he ate everything. He was the entertainment baby at grown up parties.

When he was just over a year, I told my husband we need to have another. He wasn’t thrilled. He had really wanted to be a dad but was happy with the mobility and ease of just having one. We eventually agreed a second was in order and baby brother came a year and a little later. It was just as dreamy in the first few weeks. I was exhausted but I didn’t care. I was running on pure hormones, adrenaline and love.

Big brother wasn’t psyched. “Put that baby in a drawer,” he said to me after he tired of the early thrill of it. “He can’t play with me.” No not yet.

This baby was different but just as remarkable. He didn’t sleep. Not through the night until after 2 years old. He only slept on my chest. We tried sleep training and gave up. I held him and slept with his little body molded to mine. What I’d do for one more night like that now.

He didn’t talk. Not until he was about 4. Others worried including my pediatrician dad. I didn’t worry. I knew he heard me, and understood me and was a loving boy. He just didn’t have much to say yet. Which is fine.

He cried more than his brother had. You think you know what babies are like then you have another baby. They are all different and they are who they are, to some extent, the day they come out. He was pensive even as a baby, and still is. But when I made him smile it was everything. And still is.

He was quiet, and even a little anxious as a boy. Now he’s a watcher, an observer. He sees everything. And then draws it, with remarkable detail and insight.

He drew this recently for my youngest, my only daughter, which captures her spirit to a tee. More on that later.

My ex and I told the kids we were separating — mom was moving out — when the second was seven. We said the things. It’s not you. We’re both still your parents. Mom is gonna be close by, and you’ll go back and forth, you’ll see us equally. The little one couldn’t look me in the eye that day. Really either of us. It was the worst day of my life.

But we muddled through. I had to go. I was circling the drain. I saved myself so that I could be their mom. They are amazing 20-something adults now so I think we both did ok.

The oldest is also an artist, but his style is very different. Big and colorful and bold. Here’s one of his, of us, from his MFA art show.

Cut to: divorced mom starts dating. I assumed I meet someone who had kids, we’d blend our families. It would be grand. Instead, I met someone who had never been married and had no kids. And he really wanted them. Could I do this again?

I did. With lots of medical intervention I had two more.

It was just as misty and magical the second time around. This time though, I was very senior at work and I didn’t really take any time off. I was sending emails from the delivery room. One of my direct reports told me I was setting a bad example. Oh well. I straddled mothering babies with leading a giant organization. I stayed home but worked almost immediately. Then I traveled with them for work within a few months.

I loaded up the second of the second pair (my only girl), and trekked to Washington DC when she was a few weeks old, to meet with senators about passing the Safe Sport Act. And I’m glad I did.

These two younger ones are sporty rather than arty. I’m older and I worry less about every little thing. I worry very little actually.

It’s a marvel to see them all so different from day one. My oldest in the second round is very disciplined and organized. He sets his alarm every morning, does his homework without being asked (the older ones did that too), but has a take no shit attitude that sometimes gets him into conflict with his teachers.

The youngest, my daughter, is the wild one. A little over a year ago (she was only 8), she left school. Just walked out. She said she was going to Target. The police came. By the time my husband got there to pick her up, the police had brought her back. I’m in for it soon, when she’s a teen.

I am grateful to have the one girl. It’s different. I said to my husband before she was born that boys love their moms but they don’t want to be like their moms. They want to be like their dads. I wanted a girl to experience what it would be like for one of my kids to admire me. Is that selfish? Maybe. But it does feel like this is true. She identifies with me in a way that the boys don’t. She also still sneaks in my bed at night and I don’t care. I love it. Her little but sturdy body is perfect to hold on to with all my might. I’m extracting every moment of little-ness from these two. They are both snugglers and I don’t want to let it go.

Now my kids are 25, 23, 11 and 9. That’s a whopper of an age range. I’ve been actively raising children for over 25 years and it will be almost 35 years by the time the last one moves out. The coolest part is seeing them interact. For the bigs, the littles are maybe less like siblings and maybe more like nephews/nieces. But I expect that will change as the littles get older.

It is the joy of my life. Some days with these littles I don’t want to do the things I enthusiastically did when the “bigs” were young. My youngest wanted to make cookies yesterday morning for her soccer team. I didn’t want to. I did. It was fun. When I was younger with the first round, I’d have leapt to do it. It would have been my idea, in fact. But the net net was the same. We did it. We had fun.

The primary relationship you will have with your kids is when they are adults. You don’t realize this in the haze of baby-dom. But it is. That dreamlike phase passes, then you get to the hard work of raising them and getting them through learning to read, and putting themselves to sleep and then they go to high school and you don’t know what they are up to half the time. And then they are gone. And hopefully you get to see them a few times a year (if they live far away) and it takes a Herculean effort of planning to do so. I’ll see mine next week in New York. I can’t wait.

All the young women who think they don’t want kids because it’s so hard when they are little don’t realize how hard it is when they are older! For entirely different reasons. They also don’t realize you never miss going out to brunch with your friends like you miss a baby snuggle in the middle of the night, after hours of crying (both of you), with his little fat fingers clinging to your finger for dear life, you being the only thing that can make everything ok. I could cry remembering those moments, and have shed a tear writing this. They don’t know what they’re missing.

I’ve never cried, wistful about a brunch from my past.

These are exquisite tears that are a gift, a gift of loving something so much your heart cracks open thinking about it.

Happy Mother’s Day.

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