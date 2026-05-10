Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Mark Sey's avatar
Mark Sey
13h

Got lots of your almost unworldly maternal skills from your mom. I know, cause I watched and I saw. Just a gentle reminder. LU always Dad

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1 reply by Jennifer Sey
JENNIFER BOWERS's avatar
JENNIFER BOWERS
10h

I love this so much that I wish I had written it myself! My three girls and one boy are all grown and sometimes I desperately miss their little selves, but I would never trade them for their wonderful adult selves.

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