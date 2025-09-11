Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim I's avatar
Jim I
1h

On both 9/11 and yesterday we were terrorized for similar reasons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Holly's avatar
Holly
1hEdited

“If (you) keep quiet, the stones will cry out.” Luke 19:40.

“for such a time as this” Esther 4:14

The truth spills out through voices like yours and voices like Charlie Kirk. Thank you, Jennifer, for your deep courage and conviction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture