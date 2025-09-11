I thought I’d share my remarks from the 2024 Turning Point USA Young Women’s Leadership Summit. They are prescient right now. I thought of editing some of it out because it all feels just too raw at the moment, but I’m leaving it all in.

I stand by it all and I think we all need to keep going. I am more committed than ever to standing up for truth.

May Charlie’s memory be a blessing. And prayers for his wife and two young children.

Below is what I said last year in Dallas at the event.

I am neither young nor conservative, so you might wonder why I’m here talking to you. I wonder that myself pretty regularly as I do the rounds of conservative media and speaking circuits since 2020.

I’ve been called a “folk hero of the right.”

An astonishing compliment for someone who spent about 30 years as a self-proclaimed “left of left of center Democrat.”

Someone who lived in San Francisco for over 30 years, proudly. Someone who interned at the National Organization for Women in college.

I was a progressive. Don’t boo. Please.

I do consider it a compliment to be called a folk hero of the right. So that should get me some points, right?

Why did I call myself a left of left of center democrat? A few reasons.

I’m Jewish. Typically, Jewish people are Democrats. Not always. But the majority. Like 80+%. Though that is changing in the present moment.

I had an unusual childhood. I was an elite gymnast and the 1986 national champion. It was a childhood rife with physical and emotional abuse. Then, when I left the sport and went to college in the Bay Area, and I became a feminist.

I thought I might not tell you that because the t-shirt in the VIP room says Feminine not Feminist so I thought maybe you’d throw stuff at me if I said it.

I thought, oh goodness, I should take this out. But I’m not going to.

I’m not gonna stand up here and tell you to be honest about who you are and what you believe and not be honest with you about who I am and what I believe.

So here’s why I became a feminist: I believed, and still believe, that women deserve equality of opportunity. That’s it. Not that they are the same as men.

We deserve to vote, own property, be paid equally to men for equal jobs. We deserve safety, privacy. Equality.

So because that’s what I think it means to be a feminist I’m still gonna claim it even though it’s been corrupted.

See we can disagree and still get along?

Let me tell you a little about myself before I launch headlong into my sermon on standing up and doing the right thing.

I want to talk about moral courage.

I don’t care where you get it from. From your faith. From a little voice inside. From your family. I don’t care. But we all need to screw up our courage right now and do the right thing in the face of so much craziness.

Otherwise the craziest bullies have the mic.

And we cannot let that happen.

And you need to ask yourself, every day, if you don’t do it, who will?

If not you, then who?

I’ve been cancelled not once but twice, and I’m working very hard on the third, though if it’s already happened twice maybe I am, in fact, un-cancellable?

Up until February 2020, I would have called myself a “left of left of center democrat.”

Why was I? Well, I thought that the left cared about freedom of speech, protecting the vulnerable, standing up for women’s rights. Protecting children.

You can laugh. I won’t get mad.

There’s probably some stuff you and I would disagree on. Still.

Who cares. I think there is way more we agree on and are willing to stand together on, to fight shoulder to shoulder to defend democracy. I think the secular humanists and the religious need to work together. Stand together.

We believe in truth.

We believe in simple things like men and women are different.

We believe that terrorists are not the good guys.

The world is so totally disorienting right now and it is easy to question your own beliefs and values.

It can be really hard to step outside of that onslaught and stand up and say the right and very true thing. You can’t help but doubt yourself at times.

So I want to share a bit about how I do it. And how some of my friends do it. And why it is so necessary despite being pretty scary at times.

Part of the reason I had a feminist awakening in college was because it helped me overcome a lot. As I mentioned, I’d suffered terrible physical and emotional abuse in gymnastics.

I endured 8-hour training sessions every day. Fat shaming — our weight was announced on the loud speaker each day. Forced starvation diets. We were punished if we gained ¼ lb.

I was forced to train on a broken ankle for 2 years. I was surrounded by pedophile coaches.

When I walked away from gymnastics at 19 I felt like a total failure despite my successes.

I suffered from severe anxiety, depression and PTSD — nightmares. Suicidal ideation. An eating disorder.

I thought when I walked out of the gym I’d leave those terrible obsessions and behaviors behind but that’s not how it works.

But here’s what happened . . . I discovered feminism which for me, was about recognizing the worth of women. And myself.

And I realized: if I worry 90% of the time about my appearance and the size of my butt . . . well that’s not aligned with my values. My value as a human is not in my weight or my appearance. It’s in my mind, my actions. How I treat others.

That realization was enough for me. I stopped all of it right then and there. I stopped hating myself.

I left college and went to work in the fashion business. Worked my way all the way up the ladder at Levi’s.

But the anxiety revisited itself upon me. The deep-seated insecurity. The I’m never good enough imposter syndrome.

And I pondered: Why? I was a mom of 2. I had a successful career — I was already a Vice President at Levi’s. But I couldn’t shake it.

I decided to try to write it all down, to make sense of it all.

And it became my first book, Chalked Up, in 2008, and it was the first first person account of abuse in the sport of gymnastics.

I pledged to be as honest as I could. I didn’t expect it to get published. But it did. And I was unprepared.

Everyone I ever trained with came after me. I lost my friends. I was dragged across the internet, called a liar and a grifter, a loser, a bitter angry ex-gymnast just out to make a buck.

I cowered at first. But then I grew stronger in my message with every day, with every year. The attacks strengthened my resolve.

And then the Larry Nassar story broke.

I had been hated for 10 years in the sport. And then I was redeemed. Suddenly it was Oh she was right about everything. I went from being hated to being celebrated. Because I had stood up and said the right thing when I wasn’t supposed to.

My redemption lasted about 5 minutes. Before I was hated all over again.

At this point I was a very successful Chief Marketing Officer at Levi’s. I’d won every award you can imagine. Forbes and Billboard Magazine.

So when the world shut down in March 2020, I figured I’d tackle covid restrictions.

Good idea right? No.

In March 2020, I said no way. From the outset. I took to social media and raged about school closures even before they had closed.

After arguing with friends and family members on Facebook, being called a racist and a murderer, I picked up my things and headed to Twitter, the land of balanced and nuanced takes.

Just kidding. But at least I could be screamed at by people I didn’t know, which somehow stung a bit less.

Anyway, I was outspoken about the policies impacting children during covid: closed school, closed playgrounds, masking toddlers.

I focused on kids because I thought kids were a subject around which we could find common ground. We all care about kids right? Nope.

When I started I didn’t know what would happen. I just was so outraged.

How do you start a movement. You just start.

If not you, then who?

I kept going. I didn’t stop. I developed a following. I went on Fox News. My community came for me. I had to leave San Francisco, my home of 30 years.

I left the Left.

I resigned from Levi’s after 23 years.

Did I know this is how it would all go down when I started? Nope.

Did I know that I’d lose most of my friends, my brother, my life as I knew it?

No.

Would I have done anything differently if I had?

No. absolutely not.

If not you, then who.

Ok I want to tell you about a friend of mine.

Rachael Denhollander was the first woman to publicly accuse Larry Nassar — the former USA Gymnastics (USAG) “doctor” and now notorious pedophile — of sexual assault.

In September 2016, after collecting evidence for over a decade, Rachael went to the Indy Star newspaper and told her story of abuse as a young athlete in Nassar’s care.

She had no reason to believe anyone would listen to her let alone believe her story. She wasn’t a great gymnast or even a very good one.

There were so many potential negatives. And only one, exceedingly unlikely, positive.

Nassar abused girls and young women for over 3 decades. Until Rachael came forward and opened the flood gates.

Within hours of the article about her appearing in the Indy Star, the calls started coming in.

There were over 50 credible claims that came in in under two weeks.

At first all those claiming abuse were slandered.

But then there were just too many. The truth could no longer be denied.

Rachael has said that in coming forward she hoped to give a voice to others.

Mission accomplished.

If not you, then who?

If you’ve ever wondered, to yourself: But what can I do? I’m just one person.

Let Rachael be your inspiration.

The question Rachael asked in her victim impact statement at Nassar’s sentencing, was: “What is a girl worth?”

And of course, Rachael answers her own question: Everything. She is worth everything.

Yes, Rachael story can serve as a warning. Be prepared. When you stand up and say unpopular things you will experience blow back. You will be torn down. You might lose your church, as Rachael did.

But you will gain something greater. You will be able to stand tall, look yourself in the mirror, and know that you stood up for what was right and good and protected some number of others — maybe one person, maybe hundreds, maybe thousands.

Perhaps, you inspired others to stand up and speak an unpopular truth as well. Because courage begets courage.

And because truth outs, in the end.

I’ve been asked hundreds of times in the last year and a half: “Why was closed schools during covid the hill you were willing to die on?”

And I answer the same way every time: “Why weren’t you? If children and free speech aren’t hills you are willing to die on, do you even have a hill? What’s yours?”

Others are finding a different hill.

My neighbor recently told me she wanted to bust out her Star of David necklace, that she doesn’t usually wear, but she felt she needed to now since October 7th.

I said you do. Maybe get a bigger one. Announce yourself to the world.

Another friend, his name is Elliot . . . he’s a clinical psychologist specializing in OCD in children and adults.

Last year in a professional group on Facebook for therapists, he shared his concerns about gender affirming care.

Low quality evidence. Inability for minors to consent.

The post was deleted by Facebook and he was blocked from the group.

He reached out to me for support and advice.

I told him the story of Aristides De Sousa Mendes, a Portuguese diplomat in France who saved 10,000 Jews during the Holocaust.

During the German occupation of France, thousands fled southward, to go to Spain and then, America.

So this guy — De Sousa Mendes, a diplomat — wrote transit visas to those in need.

News of his actions reached Portugal, and he was ordered to return.

On the train back home, he threw blank visas out the window hoping to save as many people as possible.

When he returned home, he was dismissed from his position in the Foreign Ministry, which left him destitute and unable to support his family.

He died penniless. But when he was asked about whether or not he regretted his actions, he replied: “If thousands of Jews are suffering surely one Christian may suffer for so many Jews.”

My friend said: “This is what I needed to hear. I can do this.”

Then I said to him: “You can. If not you then who?”

So . . . what about me? What happened after my whole life got turned upside down?

I decided as a former elite athlete and fashion executive . . . and someone with a penchant for saying true but unpopular things — that I would start my own brand rather than go work in a place where I would be told what I could and couldn’t say.

So that’s what I did.

At 55 yrs old I started over. New city. New business.

And I’m working on that 3rd cancellation.

The brand is called XX-XY Athletics. We launched 2 months ago. And we are the only brand that is standing up for women’s sports and spaces.

We are the only brand that knows what a woman is.

We believe there are enough of you, who want a brand that aligns with your values that we can make this a success.

So check us out. Show your support. Wear the t-shirt. Have the hard conversation.

Most people would rather stand with the crowd than stand up and apart and do the right thing.

But that’s not me. And that’s not you. That’s why you’re here.

And I’m here to tell you . . . you better screw up your moral courage right now because we cannot live in lies.

If you think the truth matters, and you know because it is true, that male and female bodies are different, you need to stand up.

If you think girls and women deserve privacy as well as safety and fairness, stand up.

Don’t be cowed by those who will call you a bigot.

You aren’t bigot just because you believe in material reality.

Do not let men who believe they are women, tell us how to be good girls.

Do not bend to that type of misogyny.

It isn’t nice to further a lie.

And it’s not mean to believe that women deserve fairness, equality of opportunity, privacy and safety.

We deserve our own sports. Our own locker rooms. We deserve a chance to compete. And we deserve a chance to win.

And we deserve to live in the truth.

So don’t be nice. Don’t be careful.

Be honest. Be brave. Fight for women.

No one is going to do it for you.

We have to do it. And it won’t be easy. And you will be called names. And that, if you’re lucky, will be the least of it.

But sacrifice is necessary. To stand up for truth and what is right, you need to be willing to take the slings and arrows.

What’s your hill? What hill are you willing to die on?

Then start climbing. Like Rachael. And Elliot. And me.

Stand with us. Stand up. Everyday.

I promise you. People will join you. They will.

If not you, then who?