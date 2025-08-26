From 2009-2011, I worked on the Dockers brand, which was started by Levi’s in the 1980s and owned by Levi’s until this year, when the company sold it to the Authentic Brands Group for $311 million.

At it’s height in the early 2000s, Dockers did annual revenue of over $1 billion. The casual work place was booming but employers and guys weren’t quite ready for jeans all the time. So khakis it was.

I didn’t really want to work on Dockers. I’d worked on Levi’s since I’d started at the company in 1999. Levi’s was cool, even when the brand wasn’t doing well. It had a rebellious James Dean spirit. Kurt Cobain wore them.

Who wore Dockers? George Costanza? Homer Simpson? Urkel?

Dockers was not cool. It was dorky Dilbert pants for cubicle dwellers. I didn’t relate to the customer, I’d never worn a pair of khakis let alone Dockers and I didn’t know what to do with the brand to revitalize it.

When Dockers launched in 1986, they were cool! I know you don’t believe me but it’s true. They were for the Boomer guys who had always worn 501s and didn’t want to be suit guys working for the man, like their dads. They broke free from the sartorial constraints of suiting and donned more casual gear for work. Khakis and a button down was rebellious in 1986 and still very much not allowed in most formal places of business.

This was the vibe of the ads when the brand launched:

This series of ads was affectionally named “Talking Pants.” Because you heard the guys but you saw the pants. It’s a conversation amongst guys, talking about nothing. Seinfeld-esque in a sense. It resonated. Guys with friends. The idea that guys had friend groups and they talked to each other and didn’t just . . . not talk to each other. Lots of product shots. And they all ended with the line: If you’re not wearing Dockers, you’re just wearing pants. Sort of established Dockers as THE pants.

Then in the 1990s, Dockers made casual Fridays a thing by partnering with Fortune 100 companies to teach men how to dress in an office appropriate fashion, but not in a suit. Thus Casual Fridays were born.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, Dockers became synonymous with innovations like stain-resistance (Stain Defender™️), iron free, and all sorts of other protections against being a slob. At first these things sold REALLY well. And then, Dockers became known for being pants for guys who are perpetually wrinkled and spill on themselves a lot. Guys who don’t care. Guys who sit in cubicles waiting for the clock to strike 5:00. Dilbert. They were the opposite of the guys that loved Dockers when it launched in 1986.

The brand was synonymous with this guy — no ambition, indecisive, kind of a wimp, trying not to make a statement and attempting to just blend in. Meh.

That’s when I come in. I got the assignment in 2009 to be the Senior Vice President of Dockers Marketing. I felt like I was being sent to corporate Siberia shunted off to the side on the weird dorky brand no one wanted to work on. But it was that or Singapore to be the head of Marketing for Levi’s Asia and I chose Dockers.