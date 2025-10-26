On Friday, I was at Liberty University giving a speech, along with other folks including influencer Isabel Brown and Charlie Kirk’s chief of staff Mikey McCoy.

As you probably know, Liberty is a Christian University. I am not Christian. But I was welcomed to speak at a conference that they hosted called Freedom Uncensored.

I spent the day at Liberty before the conference kicked off in the evening. I attended their convocation, a weekly event that students are required to attend. They often have a guest speaker. This week it was Mikey. It was supposed to be Charlie.

But, Mikey took his place at the podium instead.

In the past they have invited ideologically diverse speakers including Bernie Sanders. Because they want to expose the students to different points of view.

Bernie spoke there is 2015 and opened by acknowledging that the views that he holds are probably quite different than many of the students and faculty. But he was welcomed, as I was, with applause. (Notably, my views are more aligned than Bernie’s. Much more.)

Two years later, in 2017, Ann Coulter had a speech canceled at Berkeley University due to security concerns.

A “progressive” can speak at a Christian conservative university safely and be welcomed with open arms. Without crazy amounts of security.

A conservative, however, like Coulter will be threatened when booked to speak at a liberal university. Or, if she chooses to go anyway, as Riley Gaines did at San Francisco State University in 2023, she might be ambushed, smacked and held in a room for hours, without police assistance to assure her safe departure.

This pretty much sums up which “side” is open to hearing alternative ideas to their own.

A few other observations.

I attended the convocation where Mikey spoke in the morning. It was a religious service as much as a speaker event. I’ve been to church. I went to Catholic high school — a story for another day. I attended mass then, as required. But I’ve never attended a service quite like this.

Mikey paid tribute to his boss and friend Charlie Kirk by remembering his legacy and encouraging students to live out their principles.

“Across the United States, Charlie spoke truth and brought hope to countless students on hundreds of college campuses. He challenged our views, stretched our convictions and reminded us that our voice matters.”

There was Christian music. I guess Christian rock is how it would be described? Not sure.

There were prayers.

It was moving, despite the fact that I am not a Christian.

Everyone sang and prayed.

I sat with a man named Virgil and his wife. I’d met them at the gathering beforehand and had lunch with them afterwards. It was fun to meet someone named Virgil — which is the name of my oldest child! I never meet other Virgils!

Mostly, I was touched by how moved the students were. They looked like students at any university. They wore hoodies and baggy jeans and Jordans, not suits. I don’t know what I expected. But they held hands, raised their arms in praise of God and were uplifted and joyful. I know the Christians reading this are like yeah of course, Jen.

But here’s what I want to note: we don’t see this amongst “progressive” Gen Z’s. They aren’t joyful, they are angry. They are depressed. They are pissed off. They are destroying property at Columbia University.

I’m generalizing, of course, but broad strokes, this is true.

American adults who identify as politically liberal have long reported lower levels of happiness than conservatives. This trend is largely explained by mental health experts as liberals’ tendency to ruminate on things like climate change and inequality. I would argue they spend a whole lot of time ruminating — on themselves. And spend too little time thinking about things outside of themselves, whether that is God or helping others. They are overly internally focused, the lens all too often turned back on themselves, obsessed with how they are treated and seen, demanding pronouns and safe spaces and that we all see the world as the worst it has ever been.

It isn’t.

This isn’t all Gen Zs. We have several that work at XX-XY Athletics. They are go getters. We just added two more — interns. They seem happy and they are hard working. I have two kids who are Gen Z. They are makers and do-ers as well, though our politics diverge and they would call themselves “progressive.”

But all too often this younger generation — to some extent Millennials as well — obsess over themselves and they argue that the state of the world demands us all be angry, and they are overly medicated and that just makes it all worse.

I’m not converting from atheism or agnosticism to Christianity. If I were to become religious it would be Judaism that does it. I was born Jewish. I embrace some of the principles of Judaism — such as Tikkun olam, a Jewish phrase that means “repair of the world” and calls for individuals to take action to improve the world. I enjoy the holidays and rituals but I don’t go to temple. I’m not likely to any time soon. Sorry.

That said, I don’t spend much time ruminating. I’m not a navel gazer. I don’t walk around feeling sorry for myself. I’m a do-er. I see something that I don’t like in the world and I try to do something about it, using my specific skills to try to make a difference.

I want this for my own kids. Whether it is through religion (unlikely!) or just a world view that says focus on a purpose. Not yourself. Not money. Not likes. Not people liking you. Not external validation. Focus on other people and try to find a way to use your unique skills and gifts to make a difference.

One last point . . . after I spoke, the students and other attendees, mostly young people, lined up. Many just to say Thank you. Thank you for what you do and for coming here to speak with us.

I’m not so sure young people at progressive universities do this. They were so polite. So kind. They went on to ask questions, to ask for help in some instances (some had their own stories of coaching abuse). But mostly it was simply thank you. (I guess that is me enjoying external validation! Is thank you external validation though?)

It was a real emotional lift to hear those words. A blessing (yes, I’m using religious language!)

And it keeps me going. Because what we are doing at XX-XY Athletics is hard. Start ups are hard and we face extra challenges. We get banned from various social media platforms (Tik Tok); our ads are rejected by others (Instagram); we get threatening letters; it would be hard to afford the security necessary if we were to open a store, as of now anyway. But we keep going. Because it is making a difference.

There were quite a few women who showed up for my talk wearing our product. Some drove hours — one woman told me she had driven 3.5 hours just to hear me speak. Wow. Me!

Another woman is a member of our Team Women run club (there were two of them there actually). She had both of my books! I was so flattered!

After I spoke, we had a little pop up shop and sold product. We had a limited selection with limited sizes. Can’t bring everything! But people were so excited to support us they were buying things in the wrong size!

That is the passion and enthusiasm and gratitude that keeps me going.

One student said to me I don’t know how to talk about this issue I just know it’s wrong. But I’ll wear the hat. That’s enough. The other side says whatever they want and we’re not supposed to say anything in response. But I’m going to say what I believe.

Yes. Please do. Charlie would be proud and so am I.

(PS I’m not including my speech because it is similar to others I have given and shared here and I figure you guys are tired of reading that. But if you want me to I will. Or maybe when I have video I’ll just share that.)