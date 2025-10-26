Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Natty Ice
4h

Team women!!!

As my husband said today, it’s all about stacking bricks. Every time we show up and speak truth, we get a little more public support.

We had 7 (!) adults at our post MCM happy hour (they had just showed up at the restaurant, but when they heard what we were about they were all about it.) and 5 cheering runners on. Every time someone saw our hats or hoodies, they didn’t see pariahs or the evil bigots the left wants to portray us as. They saw friendly people - speaking truth - and cheering on their community race for 4+ hours on a Sunday morning.

You’re doing the good work, Jen!

1 reply by Jennifer Sey
Ute Heggen
4h

So glad everything went swimmingly. Today I had a gratifying and unexpected conversation with a friend who's expressed politically Left opinions--the trans issues came up--I anticipated I'd get a lecture and feel compelled to tell him what happens in families where a father decides he's "female." He's recently experienced the other side of the coin: his daughter's high school Spanish teacher is a man who claims to be "female," and happens, just btw, to be taking up too much class time on his "pronouns" instead of Spanish vocabulary. The daughter says she's not learning anything--this is third year, when real comprehension, composition and proper grammar are the whole deal. She tells her father she wants to transfer out of that section, but she's nervous the admin will accuse her of bigotry. A teacher himself, this man is perturbed, annoyed. He feels he's in a bind because though he's disabled, using a wheelchair and experiencing many difficulties, this teacher regards the right to appear in a dress before 16 year olds as the most important work he's doing. So much is about what's not happening due to the demands of a new imperialist class called "trans." And does the dude in a dress pilot the afterschool TQiAA+ club? Most likely. If I was this father, I'd look into Catholic high school.

