Yesterday XX-XY Athletics announced a new member of our athlete team.

MyKayla Skinner, a member of the 2021 US Olympic Gymnastics Team and silver medalist in vault at the Tokyo games, has joined our team of athletes speaking up for the protection of women’s sports.

Of course Daily Mail chose to cover it this way: “Olympics star who feuded with ‘bully’ ex-teammate Simone Biles joins anti-trans movement.” Thus proving we still have much work to do.

Signing this one means a lot to me. As a former gymnast, I still follow the sport closely. And I know how hard it is to find your voice having grown up in the oppressive gymnastics culture.

It’s a sport where the girls are very young, and these athletes are raised in a culture of forced obedience through fear and this leads to near total silence from the gymnasts. You train in an environment where you fear speaking up about anything at all.

It’s a subjective judged sport. It’s not about objectively crossing the finish line first. And any “disobedience” can be punished at any time. You may make the team based on your scores, but you can be passed over because the coach finds you to be too much of a troublemaker.

A troublemaker can be someone who refuses to be seen but not heard. Anyone who dares to speak up about abusive training and coaching practices will be passed over. This is how they enforce total obedience. And this is how abuse has been a part of the culture for decades.

In the 2000 Sydney Olympics the US Gymnastics Team finished what was considered a disappointing fourth. They were awarded the bronze for third place after China was disqualified. The finish was considered disappointing after the “Magnificent Seven” won the 1996 Games. China was disqualified in the 2000 Games when it was discovered that one of their team members was underage. And that’s how Team USA ended up on the podium.

Upon this disappointing finish for Team USA, Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post had this to say about one of the team members, Jamie Dantzscher speaking up about Team USA coach Bela Karolyi:

When the pixies get hissy it’s not a pretty thing. “No McDonald’s, no whining,” Bela Karolyi declared, shortly after he took on the fool’s errand of trying to save the medal hopes of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Sydney. It didn’t work. Nothing did. There is an ugliness in the U.S. gymnastics program right now, and small wonder some of it has seeped into the performance of the Americans at the Superdome in Olympic Park. Our little animatronic dolls placed fourth in the team competition the other night, and they don’t have much chance of medaling in the individual competitions that begin Thursday either, judging by the sound of Jamie Dantzscher’s lollipop kid voice. Her accusatory, finger-pointing trill was a far more graceless performance than our fourth-place finish. “Bela takes credit when we do good, and blames everyone else when we do bad--it’s so not fair,” she pouted. “He has too much control, too much of the U.S. team. It’s horrible.”

A journalist sided with Bela Karolyi who ran the US program for many years. Karolyi passed away last year, his legacy in tatters for abusive training practices and contributing to the cover-up of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse, the trainer then doctor for Team USA under Karolyi for well over a decade. Notably, Dantzscher was the first elite level/Olympic level athlete to report Nassar’s abuse when she filed a civil lawsuit in 2016. Jamie was right about Bela. He had too much power and he abused the athletes. But Jenkins chose to mock her rather than take her claims seriously.

This is why gymnasts stay silent.

And this is how you get a situation where a known pedophile like Larry Nassar is able to abuse for decades. No one dares to speak up if it makes USA Gymnastics look bad. Because years of training can be overlooked in an instance and you may find yourself ousted from Team USA. All it takes is not being liked. That’s it. Doesn’t matter if you are ranked 2nd or 5th and “make” the team. They can pass right over you and go to #7. And use some excuse about not being ready or not being “what is needed” for the team to win.

At the 2016 Olympics, Gabby Douglas competed in her second Olympics. She had won the all-around in 2012. At the Olympic Trials in 2016 she placed 7th in the all-around. Despite the result and a fall on the balance beam during the competition, she was selected for the U.S. Olympic Team for the Rio 2016 Games.

Five gymnasts go on to compete in the Olympics from Trials. Douglas was technically an “alternate” — meaning she would travel with team and be ready to compete if there was an injury or illness.

The results at 2016 Olympic Trials were as follows:

Simone Biles

Laurie Hernandez

Aly Raisman

MyKayla Skinner

Ragan Smith

The alternates named to the team were:

Maggie Nichols (Nichols is Athlete A, in the documentary film by the same name.)

Gabby Douglas

Madison Kocian

Ashton Locklear

But at the Games, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Aly Raisman competed. MyKayla and Ragan were skipped over and Gabby and Madison competed instead. Of course it was said that they needed Madison as a specialist in the uneven bars and Douglas was needed as the experienced member, having won the 2012 Games. Why was MyKayla skipped over? Why didn’t Maggie Nichols get to be next in line as the first alternate? We need to go back to whoever qualifies makes the team. Maybe they aren’t “the best” but they had the best day and isn’t what competition is?

This whole thing started in 1988 with my former private club teammate Kim Kelly. At the 1992 U.S. Olympic trials in Baltimore, Kelly finished in sixth place all-around, which at the time given how many athletes were fielded for a team, would have qualified her for the competitive squad. (At the time, 6 all around athletes competed, and one additional traveled as an alternate.)

However, Kelly was later removed from the team in a controversial decision. She was replaced by Betty Okino. After the trials, all qualifiers attended a training camp, where the final team was decided. The coaches removed Kelly from the team, telling her she did not have the right “body type.”

It’s subjective. Be quiet, be skinny, or else.

MyKayla talks about the pressure to fall in line in an interview with Fox Digital here.

Skinner has had her own trials and tribulations in the sport. After being passed over at the 2016 Games, she left elite gymnastics and returned to her collegiate career. She became a decorated college gymnast competing for University of Utah’s gymnastics team. During her collegiate career, she won two NCAA national championships and became a 26-time All-American, setting several records for the program.

In 2019 she announced her return to elite competition. She qualified for the 2020 Games which were then pushed to 2021 due to covid. Another year of training in gymnastics can feel like ten years. But she persisted.

After finishing the all-around competition, she was done with gymnastics and on her way home. And then Simone Biles dropped out and Skinner returned to the competition floor to win silver on vault.

This girl knows how to persevere.

She retired after Tokyo, got married and had her daughter Lottie in 2023. And now she is pregnant again.

I am so proud to have MyKayla join our team, find her voice, and share her very personal experience of being afraid then deciding to stand up for the protection of women’s sports despite her fears.

More MyKayla’s please.