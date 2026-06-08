Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
15h

“The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It is a very mean and nasty place and it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is going to hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward. How much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done. Now, if you know what you’re worth, then go out and get what you’re worth. But you got to be willing to take the hit, and not pointing fingers saying you ain’t where you are because of him, or her, or anybody. Cowards do that and that ain’t you. You’re better than that.” – Rocky Balboa

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1 reply by Jennifer Sey
Gerlinde Herman's avatar
Gerlinde Herman
14h

Really enjoy your writing. You re a beautiful person please keep going. Also really love the design of your merch. It s fabulous.

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