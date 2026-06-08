People seem to be needing uplifting stories like Maja Chwalińska’s at the U.S. Open. It is in the ether. Negativity and doom and gloom are everywhere.

But there are also stories of joy and triumph and beauty and overcoming hardship everywhere . . . if we choose to see them.

I told one of my own yesterday on X and people liked it so I’m sharing it here. It is short and sweet and some of you probably already know it. But that’s ok, read it anyway.

It’s not the most important thing in the world, this story. But it is a personal story of what is possible when you set your mind to something.

It’s about perseverance, and triumphing over adversity, and not listening to the noise in your own mind and in the world that says quit quit quit, and (bonus) a poignant moment of perfect parenting. (Thanks, Dad. Happy early Father’s Day!)

I hope you appreciate my little tale. I’m going to tell more stories of uplift and positivity. We all need it right now, I think.

In 1985 I made the USA World Championships Gymnastics Team. I placed 3rd at the Trials, my highest placement to date as a young gymnast.

I competed in Trials with two broken fingers and two black eyes, sustained from a fall on beam a few days before the competition. It didn’t stop me.



I went on to Worlds in Montreal and on my 8th and final event I fell. It was a devastating fall. I missed a release move and tumbled to the ground. My right foot was stuck while my body spun around the knee. I knew it was bad. I screamed, or thought I did. No one came. It felt like forever on the raised platform, no coach, no trainer, no doctor while I writhed.

Eventually my coach realized I wasn't getting back up. They rushed to me. The trainer thought my knee was dislocated and he attempted to push it back in place. It wasn't dislocated though. My femur was broken — we didn't know that yet — and he was pushing bone against bone.



My dad joined me in the ambulance. I remember sobbing — “What am I going to do now? I don’t know how to do anything else. This is all I want to do.”



He cried too. We assumed my career was over. And I wasn’t ready for that.

He said: “You can do anything you want to do. You’re smart and strong and you can be anything you want to be. You're just getting started.”

He was right in so many ways.



But all I wanted then was to be a gymnast.



I was taken to the nearest hospital and rushed into surgery. It was a French speaking hospital and we didn’t fully understand what anyone was telling us.



When I came out of surgery a doctor who spoke English told us: “It was a broken femur. Not her knee.”

We cheered. We were all so happy. My coaches, my parents, me. Bones often heal better than joints.



I left Canada on crutches with a full leg cast. When I got home to Pennsylvania, my doctor changed the cast to a lighter one, with a hinge at the knee. And I went back to the gym. I started training right away.



8 months later, in June 1986, I walked into the arena in Indianapolis for USA Championships. No one thought I’d be there. Everyone thought I was done. Forever.



I knew I wasn’t done. Not yet.



I won.

I became the National Champion less than a year after breaking my femur on the world’s stage.

Never give up. Never.

End note:

The sport wasn’t all sunshine and roses. I’ve been very vocal about what is wrong in the sport — the abuse and the coverups of abuse. And the impact from both, long after we all graduated and moved on to real life. It’s summarized pretty well here in this article from 2020, if you are interested.

But that day, that moment. That was pretty perfect.

And I’ll never stop fighting for young girls to have the opportunity to train. To compete. And to win safely and fairly. The true benefits go on long after they walk off the mat or the field. The lessons of perseverance, discipline, overcoming adversity, mastery — no better place than sports to learn them.





