This past Monday, ahead of the oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court in West Virginia v. BPJ and Little v. Hecox — the two cases challenging state laws that protect the integrity of women’s sports — the ACLU launched an ad called “More Than a Game.” The video features actors Naomi Watts and Ellen/Elliot Page, former WNBA player Sue Bird and Olympic and World Cup soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Here’s the ad:

And here’s what Rapinoe has to say about the campaign:

“I am not going to be tricked into sacrificing hard fought civil rights protections because of anti-trans rhetoric. All women will be harmed if the Court rules against the young trans people at the center of these cases and I wanted to make unambiguously clear that I am on the side of equality and justice.”

The “pro-trans” activists say this a lot. “All women will be harmed if . . .”

How? How will “all women be harmed” if the integrity of women’s sports is protected? If women’s private spaces are private and women only? How will the girls in West Virginia be harmed if Becky Pepper Jackson (BPJ) competes on the boy’s track and field team? How will the boy at the center of the case — BPJ — be harmed, for that matter?

How would the women inmates of Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in New Jersey be harmed because Demi Minor was transferred out of this women’s prison because he impregnated two inmates? How were these women harmed? Please, give me one way they were harmed by having the man out of their prison?

No one can answer this question. There’s hemming and hawing about genital checks, which won’t happen. Did they happen before men were permitted to play women’s sports? No, they did not. At the highest levels there was testing for sex. At competitions across the country in private clubs and high schools, men wouldn’t have dared. It was culturally unacceptable.

There will be no genital checks. The USOPC, the IOC, the NCAA — they can test for sex. By having athletes spit into a cup one time, at the beginning of their IOC/USOPC/NCAA careers. And in high schools and private clubs across the country — a physical is already required. All that is required is that doctors not lie in filling out forms.

A more prepared person asserting this fact that “all women will be harmed” will argue that masculine looking girls will be harmed because their sex will be questioned. But it’s their side doing that. They are the ones that would say to a butch young girl: have you considered that you might actually be a boy? You might be born in the wrong body! Maybe you need some sex-rejecting hormones and procedures!

We believe — know — it is impossible to be born in the wrong body. We are our bodies. Girls can be more masculine presenting and it doesn’t change their sex. Because nothing can change one’s sex.

Retaining the integrity of women’s and girls’ sports and spaces doesn’t harm all girls. It protects them.

Ok, back to the ad. Let’s break it down:

“When you are young you believe you can do anything. And then the world tries to set limits for you. Tell you what’s allowed.”

There are limits in sports. There are age categories, weight categories, level and ability categories. High school baseball players can't play little league. Heavyweights can’t box in the fly weight category. You must hit inside the lines in tennis and in gymnastics your floor routine cannot be over 90 seconds. And yeah, boys can't compete in girls’ sports. Tough. We owe athletes as level of a playing field as possible. And the best athlete will win. Not the one going in with unfair male advantage. This idea that there are no limits in sports is bullshit. Sports have limits all day long.