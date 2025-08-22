I met the founders of Moms for Liberty before they were a thing. First I met Tiffany Justice in February 2021, who has since left the organization and remains a friend. Next I met Tina Descovich who is also a friend. They have both supported me in my endeavors, in my outspokenness, they have invited me to speak at their conferences. I’d like to think I’ve been equally supportive in return, despite the smearing in doing so.

We were introduced by a mutual friend. The friend’s pitch — you are from opposite sides of the political aisle but you are all fighting for open schools and you might want to work together. You can demonstrate that we are capable of working together to protect children, even if you disagree on some things. And we have, ever since.

Despite the smearing I get as grifting for this organization, I’ve never received a dime. We just support each other. I know that is hard for the crazies to believe. That we might just stand together because we have aligned goals, even if we don’t agree on every single issue.

Moms has been smeared as a hate group by organizations as unhinged as the Southern Poverty Law Center, which identifies any organization as a “hate group” that isn’t aligned with the far left.

According to Bari Weiss, the founder of The Free Press, to be a founder means to “defend witches.” That is what these women do, unapologetically. They defend parents fighting for their own rights in how they raise their children. They stand with parents who show up at school board meetings to say — open the schools (during covid).

Weiss writes: “Good people right now are being scapegoated. They are being burned as witches.”

In 2021, parents fighting for open schools at school board meetings were called “domestic terrorists” by the National School Boards Association in a letter to Merrick Garland, then US Attorney General. The association later apologized for “some of the language” in the letter, which stated that the “heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.” The “heinous actions” were advocating for opening up the public schools and not forcing children to mask for 8 hours a day.

Tina and Tiffany are being burned as witches and they are fighting back.

I’ve spent a good amount of time with the moms in this organization. I’ve yet to meet anyone with any ulterior motives. They are defending their right to raise their children with their own values. And no those values aren’t “hate.” The members are diverse, despite the refrain that this is a white supremacist, exclusionary organization. Do I disagree with some members on some things? Yes. So what. I’m proud to find common ground and stand shoulder to shoulder with them.

Earlier this year I participated in a town hall in Colorado, hosted by the Moms. Tina was the moderator and I was so impressed with her even-handedness in hearing out the protesters — in working to find common ground, to explain without anger their (our) position. No matter how angry the protesters got, Tina calmly listened to their questions which sometimes were just tirades. She responded to all of them without name calling or even a raised voice.

Last year, I spoke at the Moms’ annual conference in Washington DC. I shared the stage with Tulsi Gabbard and Shawn Thierry — a Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives who switched her party affiliation from Democrat, announcing it at the conference. The Moms call themselves “Joyful Warriors” and I think this photo represents that ethos.

I am different than many (most?) of the members. We dress differently — I tend not to wear too many flags and sparkles — and I am an atheist. But I love their fire and their patriotism. It feels like patriotism is a defiant act at the moment. I like those who stand up in defiance of unthinking trends like the hatred of this country that we were lucky enough to be born in. I did recently buy a red suit which I plan to wear at the upcoming Moms conference in October. I’m still adjusting to not wearing 501s all the time. Now I mostly wear XX-XY Athletics all the time. I believe in walking the walk, when you work for, or start, a brand.

My style of dress may be opening up a bit but my atheism remains in tact.

I recently visited with Tina and did a long form interview. Her team said a prayer before we started the recording and they asked me if I was ok with that. I see that as a sign of respect and yes, inclusiveness. I said of course I am ok with that. It’s your place. And I always appreciate well-wishing. They aren’t forcing their views on anyone. On me. They just want the right to maintain their own. How American is that?

Of course the blowback for me doing the interview was entirely focused on how ugly I am. Tina told me I brought the trolls more than they usually see and that they seemed to be obsessively focused on my appearance. These people are idiots, I’m sorry. If you can’t come up with a decent argument for why I’m wrong, and you just resort to telling me how ugly I am, I think you’re a clown.

One person decided the biggest insult was to tell me how “masculine” I am. This from the kinds of people who insist men can be women and that these men are “stunning and brave” in taking women’s privacy and stealing girls’ sporting opportunities. I mean, please. I’m inclined to go full Pam Anderson of late and eschew any and all make up (I wear some, not much, and accept the make-up artists work made available when doing shows in the studio), cut off my hair and just go for it. We’ll see.

Anyway, long wind-up. Here’s the interview. And thanks Tina for the great questions. You did a lot of research!