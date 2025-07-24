In case you missed it, Nike is promoting a pro-family positioning.

Following Scottie Scheffler’s Open Championship win last weekend, Nike released an ad featuring Scheffler and his son.

The first of the side-by-side ads reads “You’ve already won” over a photo of Scheffler and his son on the golf course, while the second ad says “But another major never hurt.”

This is a stark departure from their Olympics campaign from last summer — “Winning isn’t for everyone: Am I a bad person?”

In this ad, Willem Dafoe asks “Am I a bad person. Tell me, am I?”

He then goes on: “I have no empathy. I don’t respect you. I’m never satisfied. I have an obsession with power.”

He goes on. “I’m irrational. I have zero remorse. I have no sense of compassion. I think I’m better than everyone else.”

This narration is set atop images of Le Bron James, Sha’Carri Richardson, Serena Williams and others. It is meant to highlight the relentlessness required to win.

I hated it. It’s mean. It’s not what I teach my kids. And I don’t think it’s what you teach yours, even if they are outstanding athletes.

Can you be relentless without being ruthless? Can you strive to always do better without being an asshole? Can you be an athlete and have a life and be a decent human being. I think yes.

So this new ad from Nike is a stark turn towards athleticism with a heart.

Showing a white guy (the horror!) with his kid is just so . . . normie. So not Nike.

Do you think Nike has changed their ways? I don’t.

This brand is brilliant when it comes to marketing. They know which way the wind is blowing. They know they have a big wide audience they need to appeal to. And that woke-ness is on the out. And lots of folks like Scheffler and golf and they like Scheffler’s attitude.

After he won the U.S. Open, he expressed gratitude for the victory but also emphasized that winning doesn’t fulfill the deepest desires of the heart. He acknowledged the joy of accomplishing something like this, but then also highlighted that there’s more to life than golf and that success in golf doesn’t equate to ultimate fulfillment.

I mean, how not Nike is this? I’m a normal guy, faith and family are most important to me, couldn’t be a bigger departure from the Olympics campaign from last summer. Or the notorious “Dream Crazy” campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick which was centered around his activism vs his athletic achievements.

But if you think Nike means it with this Scheffler work and that they’ve somehow seen the light, well, I’ve got a bridge to sell you!

Brilliant marketers. Staging a comeback. Looking to regain broad appeal. That’s what this is. And who can blame them? Smart move, however cynical.

But I’ll just say this:

XX-XY Athletics has been on team women since day 1. If/when we win the fight of keeping women’s sports female — and we are on the road with the USOPC having declared the women’s category for women only (no word from the IOC yet!) — we will be right there supporting and celebrating female athletes no matter what the issue or challenge.

We aren’t hypocrites. We mean it. When we say we are for women and female athletes, we truly are.

