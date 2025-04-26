Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
4h

Just for levity…I saw a tee-shirt yesterday that read: “My sperm all believe that they’re eggs.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Elise's avatar
Elise
3h

Also the man calling himself a woman running it? Yeah he has no skin in the game to produce false claims and results/s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture