Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Alex K.'s avatar
Alex K.
14m

Beyond marketing, their products have sucked for decades. I stopped buying them in the early 2000s after discovering Saucony, Asics, & Brooks.

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Eric F. ONeill's avatar
Eric F. ONeill
40m

I loathe Nike for many reasons, but the arrogance of just stealing another company’s work takes the cake. Screw ‘em.

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