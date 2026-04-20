Nike is missing the mark, again. This brand was once so great, so dominant, it seemed untouchable. Now it seems it just can’t get anything right.

The latest Nike dust-up centers on a controversial billboard ad at its Newbury Street flagship store in Boston, ahead of the 2026 Boston Marathon (held April 20). The sign, part of Nike’s ambush marketing push (the race is sponsored by rival Adidas), featured bold text reading: “Runners Welcome. Walkers Tolerated.”

It went up about a week or so before the race, went viral on social media around April 16–17, and drew swift backlash from the running community for being exclusionary, elitist and “pace-shaming.”

I would note that the attitude present in this guerrilla marketing effort is not inconsistent with the Just Do It ethos of the brand. It’s perfectly aligned, in fact. But that swagger-y vibe is perhaps misplaced and not landing when the brand is off its game and the product is no longer the best in the market.

Critics — including adaptive athletes, run-walk participants, charity runners and recreational runners — argued it alienated non-elite participants and ignored the inclusivity many now expect from major brands.

As you all know, I often argue that competitive sports are not about inclusion. The whole notion of inclusivity in competitive sports is incorrect. They are exclusive by their very nature. Not everyone makes the cut for the team let alone the podium. And not everyone qualifies for the Boston Marathon.

So I don’t have issue with their tone per se. I’m only noting the controversy and what followed and how this once great brand can’t seem to hit the mark of late.

Nike removed the sign by Friday, April 17–18, 2026 (within about a day of the backlash peaking), leaving an empty window display. The company issued a statement acknowledging it “missed the mark”:

“We want more people to feel welcome in running — no matter their pace, experience or the distance. During race week in Boston, we put up a series of signs to encourage runners. One of them missed the mark. We took it down, and we’ll use this moment to do better and continue showing up for all runners.”

Brands responded swiftly with their own inclusive posts

Everyone got in on the action to pounce and assert their own inclusivity. From run clubs to brands, runners and walkers alike were welcomed. Which to me just emphasized the way in which Nike’s greatness has been diminished. No one held back. They smelled weakness and pounced.

Nike’s key controversies, misses and performance in the last few years

Nike’s troubles over the past 3–5 years have been dominated by strategic missteps, declining cultural relevance, operational challenges and a handful of headline scandals, all contributing to an erosion of its once-dominant position.

Business and marketing misses (no, it’s not as simple as “go woke go broke”):

Strategic pivot gone wrong : Under former CEO John Donahoe (who stepped down in 2024), Nike aggressively shifted to direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, cutting hundreds of wholesale accounts. Despite the decline in popularity of wholesale, for so many this is still where America shops. Whether it’s Foot Locker or Kohl’s, in many towns across the country these are the places to shop for back to school or spring break and everything in between. Walking away from wholesale boosted short-term margins but shrank shelf space and visibility; competitors like Hoka, On Running, and Brooks (my new favorite) filled the gap. Direct to consumer sales then also faltered too leaving the brand in quite the pickle.

Core category of running abandoned leaving room for upstarts: Nike made its name in running shoes. The waffle trainer put them on the map back in the 70s. With less focus on innovation in this category and more focus on fashion everywhere else, it left room for newer brands like Hoka and On Running to fill the void.

Collabs and unique limited edition drops were a huge part of Nike’s cool factor for years. People lined up at Complexcon for these drops where the cool was based on scarcity. Sneakerheads waited in line for hours to get the must have shoe, only to turn around and either sell it for thousands of dollars or display it in their museum like closet with all the cool kid shoes. The last CEO didn’t understand this scarcity model and decided if people wanted the collabs and cool shoes the brand should mass produce them. Which just meant they wouldn’t be cool anymore. They traded volume for that illusory cool factor which no one did better than Nike in their prime. They set the bar in streetwear cool for over a decade.

Sales and market share erosion : China sales collapsed (down double-digits for multiple quarters). Nike has dominated China for years. They’ve built stores that are museums — tens of thousands of square feet with full basketball courts and lines around the block. The popularity has now waned and Nike is left with an expensive store and a glut of inventory which has led to heavy discounting and eroding pricing power.

Brand heat decline : Nike lost cultural cachet. The hottest sneakers on the market cooled; younger consumers and athletes shifted to rivals. Marketing misfires and over-reliance on performance ads (without matching product innovation) compounded the slide. Sometimes when you are the biggest and coolest thing out there you become a victim of your own success. Ubiquity isn’t cool. It just isn’t.

Advertising misses: Their 2024 Olympic campaign “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” missed the mark. I’d argue this was in line with the latest miss — “walkers tolerated.” That win at any cost attitude doesn’t work when you’ve lost your swagger. It just comes across as kind of mean-spirited. The ad begins — “I’m deceptive, I’m obsessive, I’m selfish. . .” You get the point.

Stock performance: Nike’s shares peaked near $165–$179 in late 2021. By April 2026, the stock traded around $46. The stock is down over 60% on a five year basis.

Notable Controversies

Note: this list is not comprehensive, these examples have been chosen as illustrative of what I believe the company’s mindset has been.

In 2023 Nike put Dylan Mulvaney (of Bud Light fame) in a social media campaign for sports bras. Mulvaney is neither an athlete nor a woman and doesn’t need a sports bra. Whatever you think of men in women’s sports or gender ideology, this was inconsistent with their athlete-driven Just do it mindset. This was clout chasing that failed.

Nike’s board has repeatedly voted down proposals to move manufacturing out of China, despite ongoing human rights concerns.

Last year, Nike was inadvertently exposed in a New York Times article about male volleyball player Blaire Fleming from San Jose State. Deep in the article a study was mentioned — the study was funded by Nike and measured the physical declines of pre-pubescent male athletes on puberty blockers and wrong-sex hormones. The purpose of the study seemed to be to understand how much these boys could be physically hampered to make it reasonable to compete with girls. It seems Nike has quietly walked away from the study — falling short of denying ever having been part of it — since Joanna Harper (trans identified male) spoke about in the article. But obviously not a great reveal for the brand.

Nike was found guilty of stealing a small company’s “Cool Compression” trademark. Nike tried to bury the company in legal bills, bullying them to the point of dropping the suit. It didn’t work. A jury awarded $791,000 in damages in 2021. Then later, due to the “exceptional” nature of the case, a Pennsylvania judge ordered Nike to pay nearly $5 million in attorney fees. This wasn’t a huge deal. Company’s like Nike get sued all the time. But the arrogance of stealing — just pay the guy! — reflects the arrogance of the company overall and I think is the key insight into why they’ve fallen from grace.

My take is that the Boston Marathon billboard is not inconsistent with Nike’s classic Just Do It positioning — it’s the kind of edgy, performance-first, slightly arrogant messaging that once defined the brand and celebrated elite ambition in an event like Boston (one of the toughest marathons to qualify for). We all aspired to that get it done attitude.

But for a brand that has lost its swagger, innovation edge and undisputed “best of” status amid years of strategic fumbles and relevance erosion, it doesn’t fly anymore. It lands as tone-deaf and exclusionary in today’s running culture, just another miss in a long line of marketing and cultural missteps that have left Nike looking out of touch rather than untouchable.