In a June 2023 X post Charlie Kirk advised young women against delaying marriage and children in favor of pursuing a career, stating:

“The marriage pool for quality men shrinks significantly when you get into your 30s. It becomes more difficult to have children when you get into your 30s. You might be able to have it all, but not at the same time—plan accordingly.”

Then, in a March 2024 speech at a Turning Point USA Faith event, Kirk said that women in their early 30s are “not as attractive” and “not at their prime.”

Charlie married a woman 5 years older than he was. Erika Frantzve was 31 years old when she married him in May 2021. Erika double majored in political science and international relations in college. She played basketball at the collegiate level. She also has a Juris Master degree and a doctorate in Christian leadership. She was interviewing for a job at Turning Point USA when they met and he told her he wasn’t going to hire her because he wanted to date her.

At the time when they met in 2018, Erika was running her own business, Proclaim Streetwear, a faith-based clothing line in New York City that donates items like sweatshirts to the homeless for every purchase. She also founded a non-profit called Everyday Heroes Like You, an organization that supports under-recognized charities.

On September 18, it was announced that Erika would take over as the next CEO and board chair of Turning Point USA, the organization that her husband founded.

At the time I’d heard the comments from Charlie about women not being in their prime once they hit their 30s, I’ll admit, it annoyed me. I was 55. I felt in my prime! I’m contributing! I’m not past my sell by date!

But then I thought about what he’d said.

He didn’t say women over 30 didn’t have value. He said that they — we — were not at our prime. He meant for child bearing. He was right.

Women’s fertility begins to decline around 30-32 and then drops precipitously at about 35. It is just a biological fact that women’s eggs become less healthy as we age. And eventually the number of eggs declines. The hormones necessary to support a healthy pregnancy — estrogen and progesterone — also decline with age. The chance of a healthy and completed pregnancy by the time a woman hits 40 is about 10-15%. That’s just true. We may not care. But that doesn’t make it untrue.

This is really all he meant. And the fact is, he married an incredibly accomplished woman who was over 30. He didn’t believe in tossing women over 30 into the dustbin. He married one for goodness sake. They had two children. They most certainly would have had more, if he were still alive.