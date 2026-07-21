This one goes in the category of I wanted to write about it when it became public but I was computer-less. So I’m writing about it now even though it’s late. Maybe you haven’t heard about it yet . . .

Joshua Liu, who now goes by Jaylin Liu, is the teenage brother of Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu. According to a July 14, 2026 exclusive from Reduxx, he has been competing as a girl in high school sports at Albany High School and El Cerrito High School in the Bay Area.

Not that I have to tell you this, but the one on the left is Josh and Alysa is the one on the right (below).

Josh/Jaylin has racked up wins in girls’ track and field (dominating the 200m and 400m), girls’ varsity basketball, and girls’ ultimate frisbee.

Here he is playing ultimate frisbee. I mean, who could tell?? That leg!

In 2025 he took multiple first-place finishes and medals in track and field; in 2026 he won gold in the women’s 400-meter at the Tri-County Athletic League Finals and was described as “extremely dominant” at a national high school ultimate frisbee invitational.

He is currently ranked the best “female” runner on his team in the 200- and 400-meter race, and the best “female” runner in the Tri-County Athletic League in the quarter-mile.

In addition to participating in girls track and field and ultimate frisbee, he has been active in girls varsity basketball. This guy is good at everything!

You remember Alysa, right? Alysa Liu is America’s sweetheart from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. The UCLA student won gold in women’s singles figure skating — the first American woman to win the individual Olympic title in 24 years —and also helped Team USA take team gold.

Her fearless and joyful free skate, radiant personality and underdog-to-champion story made her a national sensation. She is widely celebrated as the face of a new generation of U.S. figure skating excellence. I was swept up in the joy of her skating. I mean look at this! A thing of pure joy and beauty!

Alysa was born in 2005 and is the oldest of five children raised by their single father, Arthur Liu, in Richmond, California (Bay Area). All five siblings were born via surrogacy and egg donation.

Ok, it’s a little weird. I’m trying to picture it, a political refugee (more on that next) who is single and decides what he really needs is five kids so he goes to the egg bank and hires a surrogate and has five kids? It’s odd. I don’t claim to get it.

Arthur, born in a small mountain village in Sichuan Province, China, fled to the United States as a political refugee at age 25 after participating in pro-democracy protests around the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. He settled in the Bay Area, earned a law degree and built a life as a single dad determined to give his children opportunity.

In Congressional testimony before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China on June 4, 2026, Alysa’s dad said:

“Like many refugees, I believed that once I arrived in America, I had left political persecution behind.”

He went on to explain how that belief was shattered when Chinese agents targeted him and his daughter on U.S. soil.

This is a man that appreciates the freedom that America offers.

And I guess that means the freedom for his son to impersonate women and compete in women’s sports?

I so want to just love this family. I know they are lefties. As I wrote in my own Substack on Alysa and why America fell in love with her, I don’t care!!

The left was all screeching at us, You guys, she hates you, and we said We don’t care! We love her skating! We love her joy! I wrote this (yes I’m quoting myself):

We don’t care about her politics. She’s got striped hair and her face is pierced. We know she’s not a conservative. She skates for the love of it, her joy is infectious, she put her hand over her heart and closed her eyes during the national anthem, she loves hard work and she turned down huge sums of money from China to skate for her actual country — America.

Look at her! The sheer elation! We need more of this!

And now we have to wrestle with the fact that her brother is out there stealing wins and opportunities from actual women. We said we didn’t care about her politics. And we don’t. But I do care about this. But it’s not on her.

The news about Joshua/Jaylin came via Reduxx’s investigative reporting, which matched athletic results, school records, social media and family photos. Some public profiles still list him as Joshua; others quietly updated to Jaylin. He maintains a low profile though he attended her Olympic gold-medal performance in Milan.

It has been noted that Alysa scrubbed her social media of pronouns and LGBTQ++++++ Pride posts back in February. And she’s never noted that she has a “trans” sibling publicly. Who knows what any of this means.

Alysa has offered no public comment on her brother’s participation in girls’ sports.

One of many reasons she may remain quiet (in addition to fear of being smeared as a bigot and fear of losing endorsements) is the impossible personal position this creates for her.

Rules that allow males into female categories force female athletes (especially the left leaning ones) into a loyalty conflict between family (in Alysa’s case), political party and fairness for women.

Clear sex-based rules would place the burden of exclusion of men from women’s sports on officials. Which is where it should be.

Alysa’s own path to Olympic gold depended on the integrity of female competition. I’d love to see her say this isn’t right. But I don’t expect it. Female athletes without a sibling who thinks he’s the opposite sex won’t do it! How can we expect her to!?

But I wonder, does she know? Does she watch that man play ultimate frisbee with women and does it rankle just a little bit? It has to.