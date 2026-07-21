Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenny George's avatar
Jenny George
1d

I don't care one iota about her politics. I do care about boys competing in girls sports. Regardless whether she supports it or opposes it, the brother is a cheater. My issue is with him.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jennifer Sey and others
MarkS's avatar
MarkS
1d

>Clear sex-based rules would place the burden of exclusion of men from women’s sports on officials. Which is where it should be.

Absolutely, but we must also understand that sports organizations must follow the LAW.

And in most blue states in the US, the LAW is that any male claiming to be female MUST be treated as female.

These laws were written and passed by Democrats in state legislatures, and signed into law by Democrat governors.

Currently, in the US Congress, EVERY Democrat co-sponsors a bill to make that law apply nationwide.

This law would overrule red-state laws that keep female sports for females. It would supercede Title IX and overturn the recent SCOTUS decision based on Title IX.

The ONLY reason this bill has never passed is because Republicans oppose it, and have had enough votes to keep it from passing.

EVERY Democrat in Congress is for it, EVERY Republican in Congress opposes it.

This is the political reality we face today.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Sey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture