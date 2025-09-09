A few months ago I was sitting on the runway at the Denver airport getting ready to fly to Palm Springs for Freedom Fest. The plane was delayed and we were just sitting there for 2 hours. I was sitting next to a guy who was taking business calls.

He was hilarious and also annoying. He was shouting into his phone — This isn’t fucking ‘Succession’, this is real life. Get her out!

Yikes! Exciting!

It went on. And on. I was in the middle seat, giving my oldest child a play by play, via text.

I wrote:

I’m sitting on a plane next to the funniest bitchiest gay guy. He is screaming into his phone “This isn’t fucking Succession, this is real life, get her out!” And then he shouted “Bitch, this isn’t Succession!”

My son told me to strike up a convo. And to take a selfie with him.

My son and I like “Succession.” I don’t like having conversations with strangers.

I told my 24 year old son that the guy must be just a little older than he is. I described him as very tan with an arm full of diamond tennis bracelets. His hair was very coiffed but I left that out.

My son responded with: “I have zero tennis bracelets.”

True.

I will say tan gay guy seemed to want to be heard. How could one yell into a phone on a cramped airplane and not want to be? But there was a vibe of I sound impressive and important so I’m going to keep doing this. Maybe I was reading into it. I don’t think so. I wasn’t impressed. Entertained, but not impressed.

So then the guy finishes his screaming and leans in towards me just as we’re taking off, and says: “I can see your texts.”

Dead.

I’m an idiot. I’d held my phone close but not close enough, apparently. I thought he was too busy yelling to fire people to notice the texts of an older lady in a middle seat. Certainly, I’m practically invisible to him — I’m in my 50s, I’m a plebe in a middle seat, I have no diamonds adorning my wrists. How could I possibly matter?