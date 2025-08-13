More and more I am hearing from people or running into people on the street when I’m wearing XX-XY Athletics gear and they tell me that they have heard of the brand, they are interested in our products, but they are too afraid to wear it.

First off, I’m thrilled that people are aware of us. At just over a year old, it’s something really, to randomly be approached by strangers saying they know who we are.

But it’s a huge bummer that people want to wear it but are too afraid. I just can’t get over the fact that something that 80% of Americans support (fairness in sports), and that is now the actual rule for the large sport governing bodies (both the NCAA and the USOPC), causes fear in people when they consider saying it (or wearing it) out loud.

What a world!

It speaks to the intensity of the tyrannical bullying by the minority and the fact that legacy media and major institutions are led by those who are completely out of touch with reality. Which I guess we knew.

It’s not unlike the Sydney Sweeney kerfuffle with American Eagle Outfitters. Reportedly, only 12% of Americans found the ads featuring a beautiful movie star in jeans offensive. The horror!

And yet, to read the mainstream media’s reporting on the subject, you’d think the Nazis had entered the building and that the ad campaign was universally panned as both a crisis for the brand and a clear cultural tilt towards white supremacy.

I mean, if American Eagle Outfitters is for Nazis, that would put fear in the hearts of Americans . . . people won’t want to wear something that might signal to others that they are in fact Nazis.

This is how the minority bullies the majority.

This is how the cultists barge their way into the culture and attempt to force the rest of us common sense folks that their view is the right view. By sheer force and threat of ex-communication.

We don’t believe it is the right view. But we stay quiet for fear of cancellation. And the unhinged, fact-free minority views seems like the majority view.

As it pertains to American Eagle, this is how the institutionally backed minority turns a successful campaign into one that perhaps isn’t successful. (Note: I believe the campaign has been successful, but we won’t know until they report on sales. But it is believable that even if 88% of consumers like it, they might still be hesitant to buy the brand lest they be branded as a bigot.)

Which leads me back to XX-XY Athletics. People have heard of us. They are interested in our product. But many are too afraid to wear it.

That said, I’ve been experiencing the opposite of late. Look, even I’m sometimes hesitant to wear boldly branded tees and make a statement that I support the 80%. Why not just fade into the background some days?

Then, of course, I wear it anyway. (I wear it everyday.)

And more often than not, I am surprised at the response.

Recently I was wearing our logo tee in the airport in Nashville. A woman was glaring at me in the security line. “Oh no,” I thought. “Now I have to deal with this.”

But instead, she approached me after we’d gone through security and said: “I love your shirt.” And gave me a thumbs up.

Someone shared this yesterday on X, a similar story.

So I just wanted to comment on courage and what it is. As many have said before me, courage or fearlessness does not mean not being afraid. It usually means being afraid and doing it anyway.

I learned early on to push through fear. In gymnastics, I was afraid every day. I was hyper aware that every new skill I learned could lead to a possible injury. It was always there, in my mind. I understood the mechanics and what could happen if things went wrong. And sometimes they did go wrong. I had more serious injuries than many of my peers.

It wasn’t great growing up with that much physical fear. One might say, it was traumatic. But it did teach me to push through being afraid.

More to the point even is the fact that I was terrified in every competition. There is nothing lonelier than competing on balance beam in a large stadium. You’re just a kid, out there alone, on a 4”-wide plank. Everyone watching for a minute and a half. The shaking was often hard to control. But I did. I never didn’t go. I never didn’t complete the routine. I sometimes fell. I sometimes failed. But I always did it. And in the last 3 years of my career, I rarely fell. And I was just as terrified every time.

Nevertheless, I gathered myself, quelled the fear — of an intensity I have not known since — and got it done.

For me, nothing will ever be as scary as that. So donning a t-shirt saying that I think women deserve fair competition? Meh. What’s gonna happen? Some unhinged person is going to give me side-eye? Maybe approach me and tell me I’m a bigot? (Most won’t, they are too afraid.) If they do, I’ll answer. “I believe women and girls deserve fairness and safety.” And I’ll smile. And that will be that.