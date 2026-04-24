Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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BD's avatar
BD
21m

“I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.” - Thomas Jefferson

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Holly's avatar
Holly
12m

I get it. I love to work and I love to learn. It is an incredible blessing to have you work on the cause of transparency, not transsexualism.

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