My entire life, I’ve worked hard. I’ve never been daunted by not being able to do a thing that I want to be able to do. I just set to work at it.

When I started gymnastics, I couldn’t do a handstand, a backflip, a backflip on beam let alone a double back or a triple twist or any of it. I worked at it. I was fearful. My coaches told my mom my fear got in the way. That I’d never make it if I was afraid.

I pushed through the fear. I could do a backflip on beam by the time I was 7 and a double back by 10 and a triple twist by 11. I was never “the best” or the “the most talented.” I wasn’t particularly fast or strong or brave. I outworked everyone.

Learning mastery from sports, from gymnastics, sharpened that innate drive in me. I learned that if I worked hard at something, I could learn to do it.

I kept going.

I had a coach who told my mom I might get a college scholarship if I was lucky. I’d never be a top ranking elite gymnast. He told me that as well. I rejected it outright. I knew better, at 10 year old. He didn’t know. I knew.

I made my first national team at 11.

I broke my femur at World Championships in Montreal and I was in the gym the day I got home, cast and all. I was strength training, stretching, staying ready. Don’t get me wrong, I was sad. I was depressed even. But moving kept me out of the depths of it. Kept my eye on the prize. A comeback. I didn’t wallow or ruminate. I worked. And I came back 9 months later to win USA Championships.

If I fall down, I get back up. Every damn time.

You might call me a work-a-holic. I don’t care. Working hard is one of the great joys of my life.

When I started my first “real” job at an advertising agency, I had zero idea what I was doing. There was no Chat GPT to help figure things out. There wasn’t even internet! I asked questions, I worked. I learned. I put my head down. There was no task I was insulted to tackle. Who was I? No one. A recent graduate with no experience other than doing backflips. I started from zero and I worked my way up. Make a budget? Ok, I’ll figure it out. Paste these images on poster board, make a mood board (a what?), a presentation of this idea. Build a media plan, plan a shoot, present the work to the client when you’re scared shitless — ok, I’ll figure it out.

When I wrestled with the fact that my gymnastics training had impacted the way I saw myself 20 years after I left the sport, I wrote about it. I didn’t know how to write a book. I taught myself. I studied memoirs, I mapped out the arc of my story with little stickie notes and I sat down to write. I forced myself to write a thousand words a day. I got up at 430am with two little children and a job to head to by 830am and got in my 2 hours and one thousand words. Every day.

Each morning when I sat down before work, I edited out about half of the words I’d written the day before. Then I added a thousand. That climbed to two thousand as I got better and faster. In 3 months I had a whole book.

When I sought to get an agent (which you used to need to sell a book), I used a website where literary agents listed themselves and their interests. (Thank you internet.) I wrote to 5 of them a day. Tailored my email to their particular interests — memoir, women’s stories, sports, etc. I got nearly 50 rejections and I told myself one more round and then I’ll retrench, maybe re-write the book. In the last round, one said yes. She sold the book in her first round of outreach to major publishers.

When I resigned from my job at Levi’s after 23 years at the company, the very next day I did two things: 1) I opened up a production company called Sey Everything so that I could get to work on a documentary about the harms to kids from closed schools (yes, it’s coming); 2) And I started writing my second memoir.

I got to work.

Work heals me. It lifts me up. It’s a gift to have the opportunity to work at something, to learn it, to master it, to share it.

I could have ruminated, laid in bed, been sad. I was sad. But work made me happier. My husband thinks I’m a little nuts. But he gets it. It is in my bones, the will to work.

When we further an everyone gets a medal culture, we take this away from our kids. We remove their opportunity to work hard, learn mastery and achieve that sense of accomplishment that can only come from having worked hard at something to master it. If you just give ‘em a medal, or an A grade or any sort of accolade just for being, they never learn it. They never feel the sense of satisfaction that can only come from hard work then mastery. We steal one of life’s great joys from them. We hand them a hollowed out sense of entitlement instead.

(Which is not to say they shouldn’t hear and know that we as parents love them no matter what. Love is not conditional. But if we love them we teach them to work. To grow and build their skills and their sense of mastery.)

Now, as a founder, I work some more. Never thought I’d be doing this in my 50s. I was gonna retire soon! Nope. I work. I push. I write copy for our website. Think of ideas for new products and new ads and new insights that will inspire others to join us, join this fight for reality. For women and girls. For fairness and safety.

I hit the road and talk to anyone and everyone I can to convince them to take a stand for reality. I explain that only we can change the culture. It’s up to us. We can’t wait for someone else to do it. We can do it. We can.

I get knocked down and I get back every time. That is my super power. I know it now.

I love to work.