PKsweets
21h

I’m always so excited when somebody gets married I wish them lots of children enjoy their life. This is the time to do it when you’re young. You never know what’s ahead of you and of the people I know heading towards retirement age those that don’t have children you can see the realization that there’s an emptiness. And I say all this from the realization that nothing is easy and everything can change in an instant, but I think children give you more than you know or that you think you know

April
19h

I never wanted kids and never had any, but most people do and should have them early. I’m glad it’s becoming somewhat fashionable to get married in the early twenties and have children. I teach black kids in an all black community where kids live with a lot of chaos violence and economic instability. The family is often in total chaos. I hope the excellent schools where I teach are able to raise productive responsible citizens who will be good parents. We don’t want our kids to have children too young but I do hope they marry and provide a family for the future. A few weeks ago two eighth grade boys in my class started talking about their weddings. It was adorable. The male teachers and administrators are sometimes the only father figure these kids have. Fortunately they provide stability structure discipline and kindness. I never had my own child but I’m happy to contribute to the education of thousands. And I’m happy as I am. I have amazing friends, am close to my aging mom and can help her, and I never seem to lack for male attention. Maybe 🤔 I’ll end up with grandchildren someday !

