About a month ago The Wall Street Journal published an article called “Conservative Young Women Flip the Script: Kids First, Then Career.”

Sub-header: ‘Seasons’ is the new buzzword for those starting a family earlier in life and focusing on professional advancement later.

Here’s the lead sentence: “For generations of women, the logic has seemed airtight: Focus on a career in your 20s, and worry about starting a family once you are established in a job.”

I would challenge this. Perhaps yes, on the left, a woman’s focus on career first has been prioritized in recent decades. But not in total. And I was on the left for over 3 decades, and I prioritized family while having a career. So it wasn’t everyone on the left, even.

I didn’t pick career or family. I did both. Was it hard? Yes. Was I fully aware that waiting until your 40s and establishing a career “first” was fraught and would possibly make the family part impossible? Yes.

I’ve always said “balance” is elusive, in any given moment. Sometimes you are more focused on family, sometimes on career, sometimes on other stuff. But over a lifetime, you can achieve balance. But what you prioritize and when is a choice. And facts — like the fact that women’s fertility isn’t forever — matter.

I was lucky in that I met someone in my 20s who I would marry at 30. “Lucky” might be doing some heavy lifting here as it didn’t work out and I divorced at 41. But I consider myself lucky in that I got pregnant at 30 and I had my first child at 31. My second at 33. I got pregnant easily, had easy pregnancies (in as much as “easy” can apply to any pregnancy).

I was also lucky in that I worked and my husband stayed home as the primary caretaker. No nannies. We did the work. And we did so intentionally. I passed up a “more important” job after the birth of my first, so that I wouldn’t have to travel. I asked to be grounded for a bit. It slowed my career trajectory, for sure. And then when I decided to accelerate it, I spent more time away than I preferred. I definitely cried in some hotel rooms. But I was the primary breadwinner and living in San Francisco with two kids on a very junior corporate salary wasn’t easy. And I was ambitious. I wanted to move up the ladder. I knew I was more capable than a lot of the folks above me and I’m competitive . . . what can I say! And I was very much there with my family, I nursed both kids for about 8 months, I got them ready every morning, put them to bed most nights, and spent a lot of time at the playground and the JCC swimming pool.

This was in the early 2000s at the height of what was called the “mommy wars.” You had women advocating for stay-at-home parenting, defending that personal choice, while looking askance at those who chose otherwise. Or those who simply had to go into the world to work to support their families. Women on the left, not the right, were doing this one-upmanship. In fact, I had a hippie circle of mommy acquaintances who all stayed home with their babies and looked disapprovingly at the women who did not. Women like me. It should be noted, these women were all trust-funders so I found their nose in the air superiority to be pretty annoying. On the “other side,” you had the early “girl boss” stage happening with women choosing career first, purposefully planning to “make VP” first then get to the parenting thing later.

Needless to say, a lot of these girl-bossers struggled to have children later. Some of them never had them at all.

I didn’t relate to either “side.” I had to work. I love my kids. Never for one second regretted having them when I did. I muddled through doing both things the best that I could.

It may not sound like I had kids “early” and early 30s isn’t early, in the grand scheme of things. But I was in far left San Francisco and easily the first of anyone I knew to have kids. My older children are 5-10 years older than any of my then-friends’ kids. I was the only one toting toddlers to holiday parties and grown-up birthday celebrations. Many of those friends have one child, as they ran out of time. Or maybe just didn’t want another.

I have four, two which I had much later in life, and struggled to conceive, despite how easily I got pregnant in my early 30s.

This is how it works. Women’s fertility peaks in the teens to late 20s. I’m not advocating for teen pregnancy. But that is when egg quality and quantity is highest. The gradual fertility drops in a woman’s early 30s. And the monthly chances of conception by age 40 is only about 10%. The chances of conception with IVF at ages 41-42 is only about 10%. And it goes down to 5% with IVF post 42. The chances are close to zero at 45+. This isn’t sexist, it is just true. It’s not the patriarchy, it’s biology (which, granted, we seem to have a very tenuous relationship with these days).

When I got pregnant the first time it was an “accident.” I wasn’t trying, whatever that means. But I wasn’t not trying. I was unhappily surprised to find myself pregnant. At least at first. But I had a job, and so did my husband. And we were married. We were just starting out, we lived in a tiny apartment. We didn’t have financial help from anyone. We were by no means without any means. We just weren’t killing it.

But I knew I wanted children, though ideally in a few years from when I found out I would be having one. One friend actually asked me if I was going to have the baby. She was well-meaning and responding to how upset I was. My life was discombobulated with the thought that I would have a baby in 7 months. I’m a planner. I like order. But I’m also able to respond to real things, in real time. Life happens. Chaos can beget beauty. Opportunity.

I hadn’t even considered not having my baby, I was just gathering myself with this unexpected surprise. Shit happens. You deal with it. So by about 3 months in, I was excited. I just needed a moment.

About ten years after I had my first child, a friend learned that she was pregnant. She was in her early 40s. It was unexpected. It was her first pregnancy (and would be her only). A bunch of us sat around my kitchen table and listened as she contemplated her situation. She was unmarried. She said she wanted kids, but it wasn’t the right time. We told her: it is the only time.

She had the baby, married the father. They are very happy. And they have a great kid.

I was stunned though, that women as smart as my friend, believed the road to children was never-ending.

It isn’t. Women have been sold a bill of goods. And I continue to be stunned that very smart people have bought it.

Sheryl Sandberg, best known as the former COO of Facebook, wrote a book called Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead in 2013. In it, she encouraged women to pursue their career ambitions, to not take themselves out of the game because of dreams of starting a family. She didn’t advocate for not having children. Only for not abandoning career aspirations because one might want to have a family.

The book was a huge hit and has sold over 4 million copies. But it was also highly criticized as exclusively focused on women with privilege with big salaries who could afford nannies while they pursued careers. Reviews in The Guardian and The Washington Post called it tone-deaf to privilege. The book was also criticized, mostly on the left, as a capitalist screed prioritizing the accrual of wealth for those who already had it. And not critical of the systems — lack of affordable childcare, for instance — which prevent women from participating in the workforce and which make it nearly impossible for women without money, but who MUST work to live.

What a difference 12 years makes. The recent Wall Street Journal article features Isabel Brown, a young woman in her 20s, a prominent conservative influencer with a big career, now working for the The Daily Wire. Other high profile conservative young women with big careers are also having children. Riley Gaines just had her first at 25.

Brett Cooper, host of a popular YouTube show called “The Brett Cooper Show,” is 24 and just had her first baby. One could argue the youthful baby boom entered the popular mainstream culture with Justin and Hailey Bieber, who have one son, born last year when Hailey was 27. Their politics aren’t as public as Gaines’ and Cooper’s, but they are Christians. Hailey has publicly supported Democrats like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, while Justin Bieber has shown anti-Trump leanings. So safe to say that they are Democrats. So perhaps the impending baby boom is burgeoning everywhere.

After a generation of women heeded Sandberg’s advice, prioritized career over kids, and then found themselves unable to get pregnant — at least not without breaking the bank with IVF treatments — we may be swinging back in the other direction.

In the WSJ article Isabel Brown says: “It’s not true that walking down the aisle or welcoming a child into the world will somehow limit your personal freedom.” I agree with her. I mean, it limits your ability to go the club all night. But seriously, anyone who wants to do that in their 30s is really walking down a path to nowhere anyway, family or no family. Can that person really be said to be following a career path? Or just hedonism?

I had two kids in my early 30s. I had friends. My kids came with when I saw them. I had my job. Sometimes I had a child in tow. And I always prioritized getting home from work or from a trip as fast as possible. I did both and it was hard but it was worth it. I can’t imagine being 56 with all my career accomplishments with no kids coming home for Thanksgiving. The loneliness of having potentially taken that life path chills me to even ponder.

Brown continues: “We are looking around at the antifamily state of affairs in our country and realizing that, for the most part, people aren’t happy or fulfilled.”

She’s right. All this career prioritizing and where has it gotten women? Women on the left, in particular, are depressed, lonely and medicated. Conservative women are about 3x more likely to report being “completely satisfied” with their lives. Many argue it is because of faith and family.

According to data from the 2024 American Family Survey, significant differences in life satisfaction were found among women aged 18-40 based on their political ideology:

Furthermore, a 2020 Pew Research study highlighted that 56% of white, liberal women aged 18-29 reported a mental health diagnosis, significantly higher than the 28% of moderate and 27% of conservative women in the same age group.

As of 2023 over 15% of adult women were taking SSRIs. It’s not clear the breakdown for liberal vs conservative women for SSRI use, but given the greater incidence of reporting mental health issues and depression amongst liberal women, one can reasonably assume that they are using them much often than conservative women.

So despite being a Republican that doesn’t consider myself conservative (I’ll let you make sense of that), I’m with Isabel. And Riley. And Brett Cooper. Have your babies. Figure the other stuff out. Life is messy. It will be hard. But not as hard as wishing you’d had kids later when you can’t.