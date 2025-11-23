In today’s New York Times there is an opinion piece by Rachel Louise Snyder entitled The Real Epstein Cover-Up. She writes:

“But the emails are just a piece of the larger story: the lengths this country and the systems we’ve created — from the smallest jurisdiction to the national stage — will go to maintain the power of men at the expense of women’s bodies. [. . .] We’ve been here before. For so many, the Epstein saga echoes a once-hopeful #MeToo movement, when it seemed possible to reform the male-dominated systems that kept women down. The movement led to a handful of convicted men, but also fed a colossal backlash that reminds us how our country has never adequately protected women.”

She’s mad. She says all women are mad and rightfully so, about Epstein and the cover-up. She says that we have been here before. And that women always lose. She says the systems in this country are set up to prioritize the power of men over the safety of women.

I won’t argue. I agree.

I certainly watched it for years in sports.

And when I dared to call out the 1984 Olympic Team coach as a rapist, I was the one threatened. Not him. Not Don Peters. Me. By athletes and coaches and USA Gymnastics officials! They came to his defense to say I hope you will be sued, fired, harmed; you’re a grifter and a liar; I hope you lose everything.

All the things.

Peters was banned from coaching by USA Gymnastics in 2011.

“The systems we’ve created” (to quote Ms. Snyder) includes women arguing against their own safety. Arguing for the men who would harm them. For men like Don Peters, a serial rapist of young gymnasts.

Snyder is talking about Epstein. She’s talking about Trump’s misogyny and his failure to release the complete files. She doesn’t mention Biden of course. Who never spoke of the Epstein files at all, not in any meaningful way. She is angry and cites all of the women who are entitled to be angry at the ongoing dismissal of women’s safety.

She writes:

“I am entitled to my anger. We all are. In recent days, I have lost count of the number of friends who have told me they are struggling through this Epstein moment, reminded of their own assaults at the hands of men. The promise of the #MeToo movement seems further than ever.” [. . .] Her story reminds us that we are entitled to demand a life free from the violence of men. We are entitled to demand more from our leaders”

We are. We are entitled to demand a life free from the violence of men. I agree.

But how do these women not see it?

That men claiming to be women and demanding access to our most private spaces is more of the same.