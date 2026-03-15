Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
30m

All my liberal friends loved it! They went opening night. Couldn’t say enough about it. Liberalism is a mental illness.

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CeeMcG's avatar
CeeMcG
38m

Oh my goodness! I had no desire to see this movie and even less now! Thank you for suffering through the whole thing to give us this review. Only Oscar nominated movie I’ve seen this year is F1. Highly recommended. Last year the only one I’d seen is the animated movie Flow, which actually won and is now one of my favorite movies of all time.

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