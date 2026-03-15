I used to love movies. I loved the Oscars. I loved all of it. When I was young, I’d sometimes go to two movies in a day alone. Sometimes even three. In the run up to the Oscars I’d see every single movie in marathon movie days. Alone. I loved sitting in the dark alone, I loved not having to negotiate with anyone what to see. I loved not talking about the movies and just reveling in them. Alone.

Not so much anymore. I’ve often thought maybe it’s me, not the movies?

Maybe I’m just old and out of touch with what is cool now. The way stories are told. The styles and flourishes of the day.

Add to that — my attention span has waned. It’s the damn phone and the scrolling, I know. I used to read a lot more too. I’m trying to get back to focus.

But then I try to watch the movies of the day and I get to: It’s not me, it’s them. These movies are just bad.

That was reinforced last night when I watched “One Battle After Another.”

I’m home alone this weekend, my husband and kids out of town. I’ve got three long days to do with what I will. After working (yes, working, even on the weekend) and exercising, I thought: Why not watch a movie? They’re all available streaming now, for the most part. And the Oscars are tomorrow!

As per usual, I consulted with my adult children on what to watch. We have a history of movie-watching, and enjoying, together. I’m keenly interested in their opinions, how they think about art, their tastes, their assessments. They are both smart, thoughtful and interesting humans and artists and avid consumers of art.

I texted. Should I watch “Marty Supreme” or “Sentimental Value” — both Oscar nominees.

Truth be told “Sentimental Value” seems more like my kind of movie. A small story about family relationships. Up my alley. My gut said watch that. I should have listened.

I heeded their advice. Watch “One Battle After Another,” they said.

I hadn’t heard of any of the Oscar movies. It was like picking a random lottery ticket out of one of those spinny containers. Their recommendation was all I needed.

Paul Thomas Anderson of “Magnolia,” “There Will Be Blood,” and “Boogie Nights” fame directed.

I loved “Magnolia,” “Boogie Nights,” and “Punch Drunk Love.” Not a huge fan of “There Will Be Blood” but respect the filmmaking. He’s an auteur of the old school variety.

I ordered Chinese food — my comfort food — and sat down to watch.

I hated it.

It’s hard, in fact, to describe how much I hated it. I started reading the reviews about 25 minutes in to see what others thought. It has 13 Academy Award nominations. And NPR said it was “prescient, mesmerizing . . . and fearlessly political.”

Suffice it so say: mesmerizing is not a word I’d use to describe this movie.

I thought of bailing on it about every 15 minutes. I kept pausing to see how much more there was to go (not a good sign). And in act of self-torture I watched the whole thing.

Time slowed watching this film and not in a good way. And it was almost 3 hours which is a knock on it from the start. It is rare that a movie over 2 hours isn’t self-indulgent directorial slop. Tighten that shit up. Who can sit for more than 2 hours?!

I wish I’d read Liel Leibovitz’s review before I’d watched because I might not have watched at all. But I went in blind other than the recommendation from my beautiful boys, whose opinions hold significant sway with me, and still do, despite our disagreement on this film. And the truth is, even if I’d read Liel’s review I’d have watched it anyway because of their recommendation.

On the surface it’s a story about a group of counter-culture revolutionaries a la the Weathermen of the 60s. They are fighting what I’m not sure. The best we can glean, their purpose is delivered in a line by one of the initially main characters turned not so main Perfidia Beverly Hills when she says before blowing shit up: “Free borders, free bodies, free choices and free from fucking fear.”

Ok.

Her kink seems to be having sex with her revolutionary boyfriend played by Leonardo DiCaprio when the bombs they placed go off.

About a third of the way through Perfidia Beverly Hills (the names of the characters are only a part of the hamfistedness of this atrocity) sells her fellow revolutionaries out, including the boyfriend played by Leo, and disappears. But she’s had a baby first so Leo takes on the raising of the child. He goes off the grid to raise the child in peace and avoid imprisonment, I guess.

So mid-way through an immigration agent played by Sean Penn who goes by the name of Lockjaw — see what I mean about the hamfisteness?? — who is obsessed with Perfidia goes hunting to find Leo and the girl. Ostensibly he is looking for them to do away with the girl. Why? Because he is up for becoming a member of a white supremacist cabal of evil doers called The Christmas Adventurers Club. To be accepted to this group would be the crowning achievement of his life but there’s a problem — you can’t get in if you have ever dated a black person.

Here’s the wrinkle: Penn’s character raped Perfidia — though in a gruesome scene in the beginning Perfidia penetrates Lockjaw with her gun so who knows who really who did the raping — and it is unknown whether the child is his or Leo’s.

To avoid jail time Perfidia shacks up with Lockjaw then leaves after she can’t take it anymore. She leaves him with a note that says “This pussy don’t pop for you” and she’s gone. Yes that’s the note. It’s so dumb. I can’t.

So Lockjaw is on the hunt for Leo who went by Ghetto Pat when he was a revolutionary in the made up French 75 band of wacky revolutionaries, but when he goes off the grid he’s Bob Ferguson raising his daughter Willa Ferguson. Lockjaw doesn’t know that. But he discovers it at some point. I can’t even remember how, honestly.

So Lockjaw has to do away with the evidence that he ever had sex with a black woman.

Chaos ensues.

I’ve given away most of the non-plot plot. But that’s ok. I’m saving you nearly 3 hours. (Spoiler alert: Lockjaw finds Leo and the daughter and he attempts to kill the daughter when he confirms she is in fact his; the daughter was raised not knowing her parents were revolutionaries — only that her dad is a stoner and a drunk with really filthy hair and a man bun; but she’s got revolutionary in her blood and it ends with us thinking maybe she’ll be the one to pull it off and not sell out like her mom or end up a loser like her non-bio dad.)

I’m predicting this movie wins Best Picture though I haven’t seen any of the others. Why? It flatters the politics of Hollywood. And what are the Oscars if not a giant display of self-regard?

It’s a Republicans/white people bad, immigration good, open borders necessary, Trump really really bad, we are revolutionaries tale. The “we” here being not just the characters in the film but the actors who play them.

The whole movie makes Hollywood egomaniacs feel like they are the resistance when in reality they are the rich people, wearing single use $20,000 outfits, talking down to staff, OD’ing on Ozempic and generally being the most resource-consuming, selfish, narcissistic people on the planet. But ok, sure, you’re revolutionaries in Chanel and Balenciaga with a face full of filler and Botox! Has there ever been a more oblivious cast of characters thinking they are the cake-eaters when they are, in reality, Marie Antoinette?

But the revolutionaries are pathetic. Blowing shit up for them is foreplay, seemingly. Violence is titillating and it’s entirely unclear what they have beef with. And why their violent tactics murdering innocents will make anything better. Even the review in The New York Times, by the daughter of two of actual members of the Weatherman, points out that the characters’ revolutionary cosplaying is nothing if not superficial. It’s violence porn parading as the deep thought and art of the resistance.

The bad guys are cartoonish with names like Lockjaw. And The Christmas Adventurers Club. But so are the supposed good guys with names like Perfidia Beverly Hills.

I hated everyone in it. It was grimy and ugly and stupid. There were no heroes. Only poorly drawn cartoon characters in the roles of both hero and villain. The plot was amorphous. The trajectory meandering.

Perhaps I’m just too old to appreciate the new mode of storytelling and filmmaking. But what I am left thinking is that Paul Thomas Anderson is a joke. And I am depressed that movies just suck because I used to love them so.