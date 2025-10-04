Let me start by saying I love this video. But I did not expect the response we got. 2 million views in 2 days, with 1 million on our brand instagram handle alone.

We spent $0 on it. We tapped women who have faced backlash for speaking up in defense of women’s sex-based rights to record a selfie video explaining what happened when they took a stand.

Here’s the video (a reminder):

The insight is spot on, if I do say so myself. Here are the facts:

80% of Americans agree that women and girls deserve their own sports.

The vast majority remain silent out of fear of backlash.

They are waiting for others to take a stand. But we can’t win without everyone taking a stand.

Their fear is not unwarranted, as illustrated by the women’s stories in the video. These women faced violence, social ostracization — real life impacts.

Our hope is that we show that we need everyone. We aren’t winning. Cosmetic changes to do not amount to winning. We win when the majority stands up to change the cultural conversation. When we use the weight of our majority status.

There have been moves in the right direction. We have an executive order — “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” signed by President Trump in February 2025 — which is not a law. Though it should operate with the force of law during his presidency. But isn’t.

We have the NCAA setting a new rule/requirement that an athlete must be female to compete in women’s and girls’ sports — but not implementing sex testing to validate a person’s XX-ness. (And yes, birth certificates — the “proof” required by the NCAA — can still be changed in 44 states.)

We have World Athletics and World Boxing implementing sex testing.

And we have the US Olympic Committee stating that it will comply with Trump’s executive order to keep women’s sports female. But leaving themselves an out when a new president takes the helm.

All good progress. Necessary but not sufficient.

Just yesterday, Minnesota-bred D1 softball player and part of the pro-woman XX-XY Athletics athlete team, Kendall Kotzmacher, shared with Fox the heartbreak of losing an unfair championship — a battle her sister now faces again unless Governor Tim Walz acts by October 10 (XX Day) to bring the state into Title IX compliance. Kotzmacher said :

“We lost out on the opportunity of a lifetime, it hurts in ways you can’t understand,” she shared with XX-XY Athletics. “In an email from the school, we were told not to wear anything related to XX-XY or mention a trans athlete was playing. I was nervous to say anything at first. Riley Gaines inspired me — she showed me I don’t have to back down. No one wants a repeat of this, so this made me voice my opinion more. People are listening now, and I want to speak out for younger girls.”

And in blue states across the country boys continue to compete in girls’ sports. And in California, the governor is suing the federal government to continue to allow it.

When “thought leaders” like Ezra Klein and Ta-Nehisi Coates insist that anyone who takes a stand for women and girls’ right to fair competition is “morally wrong” — people remain afraid to take a stand. No one wants to be called a bigot, a transphobe, morally deficient. I don’t like it, I’m just used to it.

The words of these men have weight, whether we like it or not.

I’ve received dozens of DMs like this one since we dropped the video.

So many DMs like this, in fact, that I am somewhat at a loss as to what to do next. Other than continuing to speak up, continuing to reach out to those willing to so that I can provide support and community, and encouragement that standing strong in the facts is more than enough to offset the backlash.

I will not be cowed by bullies who can’t possibly believe that men can become women.

On that note, they know it, in their hearts. They expose themselves every day.

In September 2025, Senator Mazie Hirono raised concerns during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that a new FBI pull-up requirement would be too “harsh” on female applicants due to “physiological differences” between men and women. As of November 2025, the FBI will require all special agent candidates to complete at least one strict pull-up as part of the Physical Fitness Test (PFT).

Senator Hirono stated to FBI Director Kash Patel that these kinds of pull-ups are unfair to women because “a lot of women cannot because of physiological differences.”

Patel pushed back: “Doing one pull-up is not harsh.” He said that all agents, regardless of sex, need to be physically capable to “chase down a bad guy . . . and put him in handcuffs”. He added that the bureau provides sex-specific minimums to allow for biological differences while ensuring basic physical competency.

Here’s the video:

Besides the fact that she may very well be the most not smart Senator, she says it right there: many women cannot do pull-ups because of physiological differences.

She knows it. They all know it. But they twist themselves in mental knots to somehow getting to the point of asserting (though perhaps not actually believing) that if a man says he is a woman he is somehow physiologically transported into a female body and therefore weaker and slower than a man and therefore fairly able to compete against women. What kind of magical thinking is this?

It is so stupid I can’t believe anyone actually believes this. And I don’t think they really do.

But the left persists in stating this as if it is fact. The mind is a powerful thing, and plays tricks on our innate sense of reality.

They then, always, move on to the notion of “inclusion” when that argument falls flat and the cognitive dissonance proves too much to bear.

But I reiterate: competitive sports are not, by their very nature, inclusive. They are exclusive by design. Not everyone gets to make the team. Not everyone wins a medal. There are categories for age and weight and YES sex, to allow for fairness.

And so, I will just continue to ask that the sensible people set their fears of backlash aside, to stand up and say the sensible thing and to just know that there is strength in numbers. And if we do it together, if we refuse to be bullied by the unhinged minority spewing what they know to be lies but shielding themselves (they believe) in some sort of invisible cloak of moral superiority because of their “progressive-ness”, their Democrat status, their insistence on inclusiveness in a world where inclusiveness is not and must not be the goal — we will win.

Please join us. X/X day is coming on 10/10. Real Women’s Day. An official “holiday” to honor the reality that sex is binary. And that “woman” is not a category that a man can opt into.

Let’s start a wave. When we get the first third, the 2/3 will follow once they feel it is safe.

Say it publicly. Wear the t-shirt. Tell your friends and neighbors in your communities that biology is fact not fiction or “social construct.”

One by one, conversation by conservation, we’ll shut it down.

And reality will prevail.