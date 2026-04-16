This week at XX-XY Athletics we dropped two new videos, both focused on Megan Rapinoe’s criticism of the International Olympic Committee’s new policy protecting women’s sports. Rapinoe says the policy is discriminatory and “whittles down” who qualifies as a woman. (Right, only actual women!)

Rapinoe is the loudest (only?) well-known female athlete speaking out against the policy. I think this speaks volumes. The currently competing athletes likely to compete in the 2028 L.A. Games want it. And you can be sure the IOC ran it past them first. The last thing the IOC wanted was for its stars to pan the policy as soon as it was released. The athletes’ silence on the matter says it all. While I personally would prefer to hear them endorse (by “them” I mean well know Olympians who will likely compete in 2028, women like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Katie Ledecky), I’ll take this for now.

But wouldn’t it be nice if one, just one, would say “I endorse the policy. I support fairness and opportunity for women. Everything I am as an athlete I owe to the fact that there is a women’s category.”

But no. Soon. One day soon . . . for now, sadly, if an athlete were to make such a simple honest statement, she would risk losing endorsements and certainly she would encounter a huge PR and social media pile on. So why not just stay quiet? Or so the thinking must go.

Here are our new videos:

The first one, dropped on Monday, asks if Rapinoe would have achieved gold medal/icon player status if she’d had to play against men. We know the answer.

The second, released yesterday, takes a humorous turn (for us) and essentially pokes fun at Rapinoe’s statement about how the IOC policy is “whittling it down” to a certain kind of woman. Yes, that kind of woman would be any woman that isn’t male. 51% of the population qualifies.

Here you go:

Both trended on X in sports. And achieved hundreds of thousands of views on Instagram, with the second one still going. This is for sure our superpower — making content that provokes conversation on the subject. Sometimes it prompts people to go check out the brand and try the gear.

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Here’s a peek:

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