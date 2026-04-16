Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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TamiB's avatar
TamiB
17h

Home run on the ads!

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Addicted to Truth's avatar
Addicted to Truth
17h

I love the newest "Oh, so you're trying to whittle it down to a certain type of woman" video quoting that traitor to women athletes, Megan Rapinoe. Perfect!

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