Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Jordan's avatar
James Jordan
19h

“Like” is not strong enough for how I feel about this ad! Looking forward to sharing photos of whatever XX-XY shirt I wear on 10.10. As always thank you Jenn

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
20h

Powerful. The media is responsible for the destruction of women’s sports. Ta Nehisi Coates and Emma Watson continue to push harmful narratives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture