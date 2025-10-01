I hear all the time: isn’t it over? Trump signed an executive order to keep males out of women’s sports . . . it’s over!

It’s not. You guys know that. Despite the fact that 80% of Americans agree that women deserve their own sports, the vast majority are silent, waiting for it to pass, for others to take a stand.

But we can’t win without everyone.

We made this new ad to highlight all the ways we know it isn’t over. And why that 80% remains afraid to speak up. All the ways that women who do dare to speak up are punished, threatened, bullied, assaulted, ostracized and smeared.

Here’s the ad:

Here are the facts:

80% of Americans agree that girls and women’s sports should be protected. For girls and women only.

Most of those stay silent, fearing harassment, ostracism—even violence—from a bullying minority.

Meanwhile, girls lose out as boys continue to steal team spots and awards from deserving female athletes, with agenda-driven states like California fighting to keep it that way.

The silent majority waits for others to take a stand, leaving the burden to the youngest female athletes.

Our idea: Hear from a range of women who have spoken out and suffered the consequences of doing so. Have them share their view of how we’ll know when it is really over.

We can’t do it without them. Or without you. And the fight isn’t over.

Here’s who appears in the ad:

Rebekah Allick — Standout volleyball player for #1 University of Nebraska and advocate for female athletes.

Alexa Anderson — Oregon high school track and field athlete ushered away by officials after stepping off the podium in protest when a male athlete displaced girls in the female high jump category at the Oregon state track championships.

Melissa Batie-Smoose — San Jose State University volleyball coach whose home was shot at after she stood up for female athletes on her team. She was removed from her assistant coach position after standing up for her players.

Natalie Daniels — Six-time marathon winner and new mom who was attacked by Olympian Nikki Hiltz and doxed by her own run club for stating the women’s category should be for women leading into the Boston Marathon this year. She was kicked out of her run club two days before the marathon. She now leads our Team Women run club.

Kara Dansky — Lifelong Democrat and leading face of the radical feminist movement for sex-based rights.

Julie Lane — Member of CA-based group Women Are Real & star flag football quarterback.

Miki Lorren — A powerful voice pushing back on the manufactured consensus that gender is a spectrum; as an adolescent, Miki was repeatedly told she was born in the wrong body. She is the chapter lead in Nashville for Gays Against Groomers.

Payton McNabb — Injured in her senior year of high school when a male player spiked a volleyball in her face at an estimated 65 mph, causing a brain bleed, in 2022.

Meghan Murphy — Canadian writer, journalist and longtime TERF, Murphy was kicked off Twitter in 2018 for “misgendering.”

Julie Potter — Julie is a lesbian rap artist who was kicked out of a gay bar for performing a song about women’s sports while wearing XX-XY Athletics gear. The bar owner smeared her as “transphobic” for standing up for women and girls.

Alanna Smith — Top Connecticut sprinter erased by a male competitor who spoke up when few dared to.

Michele Tafoya — Sportscasting great and long time NFL sideline reporter, Michele is now a fearless voice challenging the cultural status quo.

Jessica Tapia —Tapia was a public school teacher in Riverside, CA and was fired for refusing to comply with gender ideology and pronoun policies; now Tapia is an outspoken advocate for free speech and parental rights.

Maddie Wilcken — Faced an 18-year-old male on the wrestling mat at age 14-years-old and later spoke up about it at her school board meeting.

Annemarie Wiley — Wiley is a nurse anesthetist and former Real Housewives cast member who was smeared as a bigot for her support of President Trump

We’re hoping that their stories inspire others to cross the chasm from agreement to action.

Please join us on 10/10 — X/X Day or Real Women’s Day — and wear our logo gear to support the protection of women’s sports. We can win, but not without you.