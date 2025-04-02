Over the weekend, a female fencer took a knee, refusing to compete against a male opponent
She was given a black card and expelled from the tournament
Over the weekend a female fencer refused to compete against a male opponent in a USA Fencing sanctioned tournament.
Her name is Stephanie Turner (when I recorded the video below, I didn’t yet know her name).
She’s a hero.
More of this please.
Here’s my take on the happening:
So that’s zero Federal funding then for USA Fencing?
I am so proud of Stephanie Turner!