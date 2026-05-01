Have you heard the story about the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against a JPMorgan Chase executive by a junior employee that has now been branded a complete fabrication? It’s the craziest story. A young man accused a person he said was his boss, a woman, of drugging him and raping him and using him as a “sex slave.”

Salacious. And utterly made up, apparently.

This male junior banker, later identified in reports as Chirayu Rana, filed a lawsuit accusing Lorna Hajdini, a 37-year-old executive director in JPMorgan’s New York leveraged finance team, of sexual harassment, drugging as well as racial abuse.

It sounded insane when I read about it this week. And as it turns out, it is insane. And fake.

The Daily Mail broke the original story on Wednesday, citing lewd details from a since then retracted court document which was withdrawn for supposed “corrections.”

Then yesterday the NY Post wrote that it’s all made up. A bank spokesperson said a thorough internal probe by the bank’s HR department and in-house lawyers, which included a review of team phone records and emails, found no evidence to support the claims.