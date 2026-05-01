People Cheat
It's a sad state of affairs but I've come to believe that most people cheat if given the chance. Some swing for the fences and cheat big. For others, it's just the everyday search for a leg up.
Have you heard the story about the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against a JPMorgan Chase executive by a junior employee that has now been branded a complete fabrication? It’s the craziest story. A young man accused a person he said was his boss, a woman, of drugging him and raping him and using him as a “sex slave.”
Salacious. And utterly made up, apparently.
This male junior banker, later identified in reports as Chirayu Rana, filed a lawsuit accusing Lorna Hajdini, a 37-year-old executive director in JPMorgan’s New York leveraged finance team, of sexual harassment, drugging as well as racial abuse.
It sounded insane when I read about it this week. And as it turns out, it is insane. And fake.
The Daily Mail broke the original story on Wednesday, citing lewd details from a since then retracted court document which was withdrawn for supposed “corrections.”
Then yesterday the NY Post wrote that it’s all made up. A bank spokesperson said a thorough internal probe by the bank’s HR department and in-house lawyers, which included a review of team phone records and emails, found no evidence to support the claims.