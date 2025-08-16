I’m pretty firm on the fact that I don’t consider myself a “conservative” whatever that means. I was a Democrat and a “progressive” my entire life up until March 2020, when covid hit and lockdowns took over and I took a left — I guess a right — turn away from my people.

Still, despite aligning with Republicans on many issues, I’m registered to vote as “Unaffiliated” — the independent equivalent in Colorado.

Where do I align with the Republicans? At this point on covid (the R’s were cheering lockdowns in the early days of 2020 too, but they came around), gender ideology, doing away with DEI and getting back to striving for a color-blind society. (And no I don’t think all Republicans are secret racists and that is not my experience and I know quite a few black Republicans.)

There are other issues — I don’t think de-funding the police is a good thing, I don’t think cities overrun with homelessness and open air drug markets are humane for the non-homeless and drug addicted or the homeless and drug addicted, I’m for school choice, and against communism.

I’m going to leave international issues off the table and just say that I’m generally anti-war which has typically been the left leaning position but isn’t so much anymore.

Sometimes I think, why not just accept it and be a Republican or a conservative? What’s wrong with it? Why do I shy away from the label?

Well, I often find myself in situations — at conferences and other events — where I’m the only former leftie in the room. I feel welcome. I get cheers when I speak, even when I acknowledge that I do consider myself a feminist because I believe in basic equal rights for women — the right to vote, own property, get a credit card without my husband’s approval, earn an equal wage for the same work. I guess I agree with that too many of the aspiring trad wives seem to say when they nod along with my “I’m still a feminist” speech at places like the Turning Point USA Young Women’s Leadership Summit.

But then, sometimes, I speak with people in attendance at these things one on one, and we bump up against things that I most definitely do not agree with them on. The gays are evil and satanic argument goes nowhere fast with me and I say so. (I should be clear, this is not the majority view at these things or at least not in so far as I have experienced.)

I support gay rights, though I think the Colorado cake baker shouldn’t have to make a custom cake for a gay couple on the grounds of free expression and religious freedom. I’d make the cake (if I could make a fancy cake). And he has to sell the gay couple a non-custom cake. But he doesn’t have to make a custom cake if it violates his religious principles. I do not support compelled speech.

I am pro-choice, though increasingly the left’s position here makes me cringe — cheering one’s abortion, abortion up to 40 weeks. Struggling with all that.

But I say my piece to those I disagree with and I move on. We can’t all agree on everything. And that’s fine.

What ever happened to big tent parties and all that? The Democrats used to claim they were the big tent party and that is definitely not the case anymore. Agree on every insane far left position or get ousted. Or worse: cancelled.

So where do I fit? Do I fit? Do I need to fit in somewhere?

I would probably most align with Libertarians or “classical liberalism” — individual rights and freedoms as the guiding principle. But even the Libertarians strike me as a bit over the top sometimes. And sometimes a bit too conspiratorial for my tastes, which isn’t built into being a Libertarian but it runs hot in those circles, I find.

I believe we need a strong public education system. I don’t want to abandon it altogether, I want to make it better — functional. Highly functional! And school choice, in my opinion, gives parents options and unleashes competition which should improve public schools. I believe in free markets, but recognize that there must be some constraints otherwise greed will overwhelm and the little guy will be taken advantage of. I believe in a minimum wage, for instance.

But who creates constraints when government has shown itself to be corrupt is another matter entirely that I won’t get into right now. But an overall system with some checks and balances built in makes sense to me.

I don’t care about labeling myself so I’ll stick with Unaffiliated.

But then, every so often, something happens and I really feel pretty alone in my positions. “Cheer-gate” is such a thing.

What is “cheer-gate,” you ask?