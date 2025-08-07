About two months ago at Freedom Fest in Palm Springs I made a throwaway comment about not liking H.R. and it went viral.

I wrote about it here and then here.

Well, it’s still going. The video is up to 13.5M views on Instagram with an unexpected bump in the last 3 days (+2M). Not sure why it got another boost.

I just want to say that the haters commenting on my post — mostly likely in HR and justifying their existence — are the entire reason I said what I said.

Here’s a few examples of haters hating:

“[She] Sounds stupid, she has never worked in a big company. HR is absolutely necessary.” (Said the stupid person protecting their job. I’m not a flaunt-my-pedigree type of person but I can all but guarantee my education history and my IQ are gonna edge this person out. And does 35 years in various big companies count as having worked in a “big company”?)

“She’s going to be the first business investigated by the DOL, IRS and have every EEOC claim investigated. HR tells you what you can legally say not how to talk.” (Ok, lets see about that. It has happened, I wouldn’t be the first. Uber, Walmart and Amazon have all had investigations in all of these areas and I can guarantee they all have giant HR departments. So much for that protecting them.)

“People like her are the reasons a business needs HR.” (Hahahahah. People like the head of HR at Astronomer are why companies need HR! But that’s a fox guarding the henhouse situation. People like Elizabeth Holmes are why companies need HR. People like Sam Bankman-Fried are why companies need HR. But in each of these instances HR protected the CEO rather than saying no you can’t fucking do that it’s illegal.)

“HR isn’t for the employees HR is to protect the company from potential lawsuits.” (Ok what’s Legal for then? And why is it called “human” resources?)

“Girl was like ‘I wanna be able to treat everyone like shit without someone stopping me.’” (I actually trust myself and others not to do this. I don’t need a hall monitor telling me how to do it. And if you can’t do it on your own, then you don’t get to work here. And if you were to speak to people I have worked with over the years, you would find that even in cases where I let someone go, they were treated with respect and in many cases, we are still friendly. And I’ve even helped some get new jobs. Being wrong for one job doesn’t mean being wrong for any and all jobs.)

“Doesn’t understand what HR does.” (Then please explain it to me because in 35 years I’ve not yet experienced the value, across three large companies, from being entry level to being one seat away from CEO. And if you don’t want to explain it and it isn’t obvious, then I don’t need it.)

Ok — telling me I’m stupid and can’t possibly understand the complexity of the HR function and the mastery of its practitioners is precisely why I don’t want HR. You telling me I’m stupid is a no go. You, who cannot read a P&L nor make anything or even do pretty basic math, telling me I don’t understand business, is a no go. You who doesn’t know the difference between gross margin and EBIT and ROI, is a no go.