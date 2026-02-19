When I was coming up through the ranks in marketing at Levi’s in the 2000s, there was a book that came out called Eating the Big Fish: How Challenger Brands Can Compete Against Brand Leaders (1999) that was all the rage. The author, Adam Morgan, coined the phrase “eat the big fish” to describe upstart brands that outmaneuver larger competitors through clever strategies rather than sheer size.

I hate business books and I never read this one in its entirety but I have skimmed it and I got the point.

A challenger brand is a company or product that disrupts established market leaders by challenging industry norms, often with limited resources but an ambitious and bold mindset. Unlike dominant players or niche specialists, these brands position themselves as underdogs, focusing on innovation, bold marketing, and a clear purpose to capture market share.

These brands and businesses thrive by questioning the status quo — whether through superior value, unique storytelling, or addressing unmet consumer needs — rather than competing on scale alone.

Challenger brands zig while others zag. They might even poke the big bear, something you’re just not supposed to do (it’s considered a big no-no in marketing to address the “other guys” — you’re supposed to pretend that you are so unique, that your product features and benefits are so superior, that there is no need to deign to address the competition.)

We ignore that convention at XX-XY Athletics. We are non-conformist.

Challenger brands make small budgets feel big because their strategies gain so much attention for being disruptive. Though the book was written in 1999 before social media virality was a thing, today challenger brands might be said to be good at “going viral.”

Challenger brands also often appeal to underserved audiences. They may seem to sacrifice other larger audiences in doing so, but sometimes that underserved audience is enough to be a really big business with really significant market share.

David Ogilvy — the advertising tycoon and founder of the ad agency Ogilvy & Mather who is widely considered the “Father of Advertising” — once said: “Try to appeal to everyone, and you will end up appealing to no one.” Ogilvy died in 1999 but it seems he understood the ethos of challenger brands and how they might, in fact, become big giant established brands.



A strategy, even for big market-share leading brands is to segment their target market — and a segmentation strategy is deliberately exclusive. Identifying a narrow(ish) target focus forces a brand to understand and tout what makes it unique and identifiable. The moment you start defining your target audience too broadly, you’re committing a major branding blunder. You dilute your brand and make it indistinguishable from the competition. You shave off the edges, you sand it down and it becomes, well, boring. A brand without clearly defined edges is . . . meh. So why would anyone choose it? Let alone everyone?

In short, challenger brands see a hole in the market and race to fill it. And they often behave in ways that brands aren’t supposed to according to the brand powers that be. Or conventional wisdom, I suppose. Who sets these “rules” anyway?

At their core, challenger brands’ ambition outstrips conventional budgets, driving them to redefine categories and build deep emotional connections with consumers.

Leaders of established brands loved the book. The whole business community did. Everyone wanted to act like a challenger! Be disruptive! Be bold!

Often established brands become diluted as they grow, in efforts to ever widen their appeal. So the book was a reminder to the big guys who were having their lunch eaten by the small upstarts — always maintain a challenger mindset even when you’re the leader. Stay hungry, stay foolish, to quote Steve Jobs.

Levi’s had gone from being the cool, original and authentic brand for cool, original and authentic people to the boring dad jeans at Macy’s and JCPenney by the early 2000s. Needless to say this book was revered. All the tired boring brands wanted to be cool and growing again.

Here are some famous challenger brands:

Southwest Airlines:

Southwest Airlines is widely regarded as a classic challenger brand, especially in its founding and early growth years (1971 onward), and it perfectly embodies many of the principles Adam Morgan outlined in Eating the Big Fish (1999). The airline industry in the 1970s was dominated by entrenched “legacy” carriers like American, United, Delta, and Pan Am (remember them?) — big, bureaucratic, union-heavy operations with high costs, complex fare structures, and hub-and-spoke models serving business travelers and long-haul routes.

Southwest launched as a scrappy Texas intrastate carrier (initially just flying between Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio) with massive ambition but tiny resources. Founder Herb Kelleher and team challenged the status quo head-on, turning constraints into strengths and disrupting the category through a combination of operational innovation, irreverent culture, and bold positioning.

Southwest ignored industry norms: single aircraft type (Boeing 737 fleet for efficiency), point-to-point routes instead of hubs, no assigned seating (open bus style boarding with the famous A/B/C groups), quick 10-minute turnarounds, and no frills like meals or lounges. This slashed costs dramatically, enabling consistently low fares. They became known as the quirky, fun value brand.

Southwest cultivated a fun, people-first, anti-establishment vibe: flight attendants in hot pants (early days), boarding with jokes, the “Bags Fly Free” policy (no checked bag fees, a direct jab at competitors’ nickel-and-diming), and taglines like “The Low Fare Airline” or “Transfarency.” It positioned itself as the friendly underdog against stuffy, overpriced giants — building fierce loyalty through humor, transparency, and employee empowerment.

Southwest sacrificed broad appeal and category convention (e.g., no international flights for years, no first-class) to double down on short-haul, domestic, leisure/business value. It appealed to the value driven customer, not a group that airlines had addressed at all, at the time. Southwest also bet big on culture: treating employees like family led to high morale, low turnover, and legendary customer service.

This challenger approach allowed Southwest to disrupt the airline category profoundly: it popularized low-cost travel, forced competitors to respond (e.g., spawning “Southwest effect” on fares), and became one of the most profitable U.S. carriers ever, often ranking #1 in customer satisfaction.

In its prime (and arguably still in the core DNA of the brand), Southwest exemplified how a challenger brand can redefine an industry through mindset, culture, and what seem like unusual and possibly limiting choices rather than just scale.

It turned “low-cost” into a cultural movement.

Fox TV:

Fox TV (referring to the Fox Broadcasting Company or Fox Network) is cited as one of the successful challenger brands analyzed among around 40 examples in the book, many of which are outdated at this point (e.g. Swatch — I mean, does anyone care about Swatch anymore? Does it even exist?).

Fox TV launched in 1986 as a fourth major U.S. broadcast network, entering a mature market long dominated by the “Big Three”— ABC, CBS, and NBC — which had established oligopolistic control over prime-time television, affiliate relationships, and advertiser mindshare. With significantly fewer resources, affiliates, and programming reach initially, Fox positioned itself as a daring upstart challenging the entrenched status quo of safe, family-oriented, formulaic network television.

Fox rejected the conventional wisdom of the Big Three by targeting underserved demographics (younger viewers) and embracing edgier content that the incumbents would never run for fear of alienating both viewers and advertisers.

Shows like The Simpsons (debuting in 1989), Married ... with Children, and In Living Color featured irreverent humor, satire, and cultural commentary that broke from advertiser-safe norms — creating a distinct, rebellious identity that stood out sharply against the more conservative (read: boring) programming of competitors.

Fox went after younger viewers hungry for content that was for them, and sacrificed broad and boring, mass homogeneity to focus intensely on niche, youth-oriented innovative programming, betting heavily on what was seen as risky creative content. This paid off with rapid audience growth and cultural relevance, allowing it to “eat” share from the Big Three. That “niche” audience wasn’t so niche after all.

Hoka

If you don’t know what Hoka is just take a look at people’s feet in an airport. They are everywhere. They are the running shoes taking the world by storm. And it’s not just runners wearing them anymore. This brand just surpassed $2 billion in sales and it has done so by flouting category convention.

Founded in 2009 by French trail runners Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in the French Alps, Hoka started as a tiny upstart focused on “maximalist” running shoes with oversized, thick midsoles for extreme cushioning.

PARIS, FRANCE - April 06 : Hoka's Christophe Aubonnet poses during a April 06, 2017 in Paris, France.(Photo by Stephane Grangier/Corbis via Getty Images)

This challenged all of the dominant players — Nike, Adidas and Asics — who were emphasizing lightweight and minimalist sleek designs. The incumbents ruled with scale, athlete endorsements, and broad reach marketing, while Hoka began niche: targeting ultra-marathoners and trail runners who wanted shoes that made downhill running “feel like flying.”

Ignoring conventional wisdom that “bigger” meant “heavier and slower,” Hoka doubled down on hefty cushioning, bright colors, and unconventional aesthetics (huge soles, vibrant designs) that looked “ugly” to some but delivered superior comfort and injury protection.

Hoka focused only on running and trail running in particular, zeroing in on a narrow — and underserved — target audience. They did it as Nike was abandoning their running focus, leaving room for Hoka to swoop in.

What started as a weird outlier challenger brand with big funky clunky soles became the brand and shoe to emulate. Hoka popularized maximalism, forcing competitors to respond with their own cushioned models (e.g., Nike’s ZoomX). Hoka shifted category perceptions from “performance = minimalism” to “performance = plush protection.”

Neil Saunders, Managing Director of GlobalData, said in an interview last year: “Nike is acutely aware that it faces more competition in running from brands like Hoka, which is one of the reasons it is refreshing key lines like Pegasus 41 and innovating in specific segments like trail running with Ultrafly. Even so, many of the new brands on the block are commanding the attention of consumers so Nike is facing an uphill battle to retain share.”

This is what it looks like when challenger brands are successful. They upend the entire category.

Why am I writing about this?

Well — and I can’t believe I didn’t see it before — because XX-XY Athletics is a challenger brand. I had imbibed this ethos into my thinking without even identifying it as such.

Since before we even launched, I’ve had people asking me — not consumers but business-y types wanting to offer advice — why don’t you just make it about badass women athletes?

It never sat right with me. It seemed, frankly, kind of boring. Why would anyone care? Do we need another brand like this in the world? Every athletic brand out there positions their women’s line this way. By athletic brands I don’t mean fitness brands like Lululemon or Alo. I mean athletic brands like Nike and Adidas. I mean, this is what they all do.

We’re different. Yes we champion badass female athletes. But they are also outspoken, and freethinking and fighting for their sports — for fairness, safety, and integrity. In all ways.

According to Morgan’s principles, here is how XX-XY Athletics embodies a challenger brand mindset:

“Lighthouse Identity” (Morgan’s words) — Instead of neutral or broadly inclusive messaging, the brand embraces what is considered or labeled polarizing. But our messaging is actually truth-focused with 80% of Americans agreeing with us, just too afraid to say it. We’re called polarizing by the status quo brands and status quo legacy media. But the vast majority of people know that men can’t be women and women’s sports must be for women. “Real Girls Rock,” “Save Women’s Sports,” and “The Truth Fits” create a sharp identity that resonates with a specific audience (those prioritizing biological fairness in sports). The thing is though: that audience isn’t so specific. It’s very large. Many won’t say it out loud yet. But they will. Right now we’re focused on the ones who are bold enough to say the obvious. And we are focused on changing the cultural conversation such that those who are silent will be coaxed out of their corner — very soon.

Thought Leadership — By making protection of women’s sports a core message (with proceeds funding advocacy, NIL deals for female athletes, and initiatives like the “Courage Wins” program which provides financial rewards to brave female athletes who speak up for the protection of women’s sports), XX-XY Athletics is forcing a cultural and category conversation that all of the incumbents either avoid or take the wrong side on to satisfy the activist class (which puts them out of touch with the consumers they claim to serve).

Ambition Exceeding Resources + Momentum — the brand has achieved rapid visibility through viral marketing (e.g., “Real Girls Rock” generating over 40 million views with shares from prominent figures like J.K. Rowling and Senator Ted Cruz). Our growth comes from word-of-mouth, social media buzz, and a loyal base rather than massive ad budgets — mirroring how challengers “eat the big fish” via differentiation.

While still early-stage (we aren’t even 2 years old), XX-XY Athletics has undeniably disrupted perceptions by carving a distinct space in a semi-crowded market — much like Hoka did with their clunky trail running shoes or Southwest did with their folksy flight attendants and no assigned seating. While our critics view us as niche/controversial, we embrace it: that’s inherent to challengers.

Intense loyalty and cultural impact ultimately can — if we play our cards right — lead to scale.

We aren’t just competing on fabric or fit — we are challenging the category’s silence on what we view as the existential threat to women’s sports: men competing in them. In so doing, we position ourselves as bold and fearless in our defense of female athletes and women’s sports. We establish our bona fides here such that when we take a stand for female athletes on any issue, we will have massive credibility (fingers crossed).

The world doesn’t need another brand that touts 90s era all women are badass/you go girl! style commercialized feminism. They are everywhere. They are undifferentiated. Why choose one over the other? But a brand that truly takes a stand for female athletes? For fair competition? For truth and biological reality? That’s a reason.

I’m betting this challenger will emerge victorious.