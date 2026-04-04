I hadn’t heard of Lindy West until I read the reviews or more aptly titled “criticisms” of her new memoir Adult Braces: Driving Myself Sane. I probably should have heard of her. She was, apparently, once a leading voice in fat positivity and 2010s feminism. West built her career calling out body-shaming, rape culture, and misogyny in comedy and media. Or so I’m told.

Given my bordering on obsessive interest in popular culture and why a particular thing resonates at a particular moment in time — especially back in the early aughts and 2010s (I’m less interested now) — I’m not sure how I missed her.

Here’s a bit about her which I gleaned from reading reviews of her new book:

She is a columnist known for her work at Jezebel, The Guardian, and The New York Times. She is also acclaimed for her memoirs Shrill and The Witches Are Coming.

Her 2016 memoir Shrill — later a Hulu television series with the lead played by Aidy Bryant of SNL fame — celebrated unapologetic fatness as resistance, positioning her as a loud and brazen champion for women who refuse to shrink.

In her writing, she went after everything from sexist comedians to diet culture. West was, apparently, the embodiment of bawdy, defiant “feminism.”

The tone of I’m fat, I’m a badass, I don’t give a shit so go fuck yourself always bored me which is why I probably evaded her. It always felt to me like such an annoying, screechy brand of fake feminism. And a bit of thou doth protest too much.