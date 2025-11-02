On October 27, Elizabeth Eddy — a member of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City FC (the Los Angeles team) — wrote an op-ed in the New York Post calling for sex testing in the league to ensure fairness for female athletes.

She wrote:

“Addressing this challenge entails remembering why women’s sports categories exist in the first place: not to exclude but to create a space where female athletes can physically compete on equal footing. Studies show measurable differences between men and women in muscle mass, bone density and cardiovascular capacity, which directly affect competitive outcomes. Further research has found male muscular advantage is only “minimally reduced” — by about 5% over 12 months — by testosterone suppression. Fairness and inclusion are core American values. Reasonable people can disagree about where to draw lines, but avoiding the conversation altogether by shutting out diverse views does not serve us. In fact, we owe it to current and future female athletes to solve this. The NWSL must adopt a clear standard. One option is all players must be born with ovaries, as the FA requires. Another option is an SRY gene test, like those World Athletics and World Boxing implemented.”

Eddy has been playing in the NWSL for 11 years. She is currently a midfielder on Angel city FC. She was signed to Angel City FC in June 2023.

Yesterday, Angel City FC’s Sarah Gorden — center back and team captain for the Los Angeles team — disavowed Eddy’s statements, saying that Eddy’s article does not represent the team’s views. She was joined by vice captain Angelina Anderson in calling Eddy’s statements “racist and transphobic.”

Gorden said:

“Before we start, I just want to say that going into this, I’m a little bit nervous, because I think it’s a big job to represent your team and speak for your team, and not just that, speak for others who this will be important to. We’ve all seen the article that was written in the New York Post earlier this week. So I really want to start off by saying that that article does not speak for this team,” Gorden said at the beginning of her statement. In this locker room, I’ve had a lot of convos with my teammates in the past few days, and they are hurt and they are harmed by the article, and also they are disgusted by some of the things that were said in the article. And it’s really important for me to say that, and we don’t agree with the things written for a plethora of reasons, but mostly the undertones come across as transphobic and racist as well.”

Eddy’s statements are being dismissed, in part, with the argument that because she is infrequently played on the field, having completed just 87 minutes across three seasons with the club, that her voice doesn’t matter.