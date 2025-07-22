Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sweet Caroline's avatar
Sweet Caroline
3h

He will cave. He tried to pull the ‘its such a small percentage’ crap on MK, and wants us to forget what dems have done. He doesnt get that they have so severely shoved this down our throats and on our kids in school. They made gender mandatory and he wants to pretend they are innocent. MK is my hero. She pressed him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DMC's avatar
DMC
3h

Not sure I agree on the cats girl dogs thing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture