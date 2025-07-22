Rahm Emanuel — former Democratic Chicago mayor and member of the House representing Illinois for three terms from 2003 - 2009 — told Megyn Kelly on her show today that men can’t become women. He wavered on the bathroom question.

But he also said that boys should not compete in girls’ sports. And that men should not be placed in women’s prisons. And he didn’t stutter or hem and haw about it.

And then he joked that he will now be entering a witness protection program — making light of his party’s penchant for rabid cancellation.

The Hill wrote an article on it with this headline: Rahm Emanuel tells Megyn Kelly a man can’t become a woman.

That’s what passes for headline news these days. Stating the obvious. It’s like a joke. I mean read that headline!

Next up: Water is wet. The sky is blue. And cats aren’t girl dogs.

This is also what passes for bravery these days among Democrats. So we’ll take it, I guess.

The question is: will he stick with it?

In April, Gavin Newsom told Charlie Kirk that it was deeply unfair for boys to compete in girls’ sports. And then he sued the federal government to continue to allow boys to compete in girls’ sports.

Congressman Seth Moulton, Democrat from Massachusetts, said he didn’t want his two daughters getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete. And then he voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act in January.

After President Trump won the election last November, Congressman Tom Suozzi from New York expressed frustration with the Democratic Party’s stance on the issue, stating to The New York Times, “The Democrats have to stop pandering to the far left. I don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but I don’t think biological boys should be playing in girls’ sports. Democrats aren’t saying that, and they should be.”

Suozzi also voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act in January, despite his earlier public statements.

Obviously Emanuel is setting up a run for President and he wants to differentiate himself as a common sense centrist. A no nonsense, focused-on-the-real-issues like education — he kept trying to change the subject with Megyn Kelly but she refused to move on until he answered — confident, not soft, keeping-it-real Democrat.

Will he stick with his no men can’t be women stance or will he cave like the others to get the nomination and avoid the harassment of psycho activists?

Given that Emanuel, who was once in charge of getting Democrats elected to Congress (2005-2007), sent a pollster who screwed up a dead fish with a note that said “It’s been awful working with you” . . . I think he might hold his ground. He’s jokingly known as The Rahmfather for his temper and mafioso style tactics. I think he thinks of himself as “the one who knocks” to put it in Breaking Bad terms. Which would suggest he’s not inclined to bend to the will of a bunch of blue-haired, overly pierced hysterics who think biology is bigoted.

Maybe other Democrats will follow suit. And the Moultons and Suozzis of the world — which is basically everyone — will stop caving when they feel they have some cover and a crowd to stand with.

I still won’t vote for him. But at least we might be able to get back to agreeing on basic biology if he moves the Overton window back towards reality for Democrats.

I don’t know much about him. I haven’t followed his career closely. He’s missing part of one finger from an accident at Arby’s when he was young. Not super helpful information.

However, I do know that he’s pretty short. He’s 5’7”, short for a man and even shorter for a candidate for President of the United States. The average height of men who have served as President of the United States is 5’11”. And the taller man does usually win. Though Obama beat Romney despite being an inch shorter. He has tall vibes though and 6’1” is still elegantly height advantaged.

Kamala Harris is only 5’2” so if it comes down to Rahm and Kamala, Emanuel is a shoo-in. Tim Walz is reportedly 6’ despite seeming like a very small man and Gavin is 6’3” and lies with reckless abandon, making him hard to beat.

It’s early days. What do you think?

Who are the top 3 most likely Dems to make it to the homestretch running for President next round?