Rally at the Supreme Court
My remarks
Today was a long day, but a good day.
Here are my remarks on the steps of the Supreme Court.
And there was so much XX-XY Athletics in the crowd . . . so proud.
Here’s a few snaps.
I’ll write more about the day later.
It was momentous. So proud and honored to be have been a part of it.
One political party stood with you, one stood against you*.
https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/2011235841792737497
I hope all supporters of the rights of women and girls will remember which was which in future elections.
*EVERY Democrat in Congress, both House and Senate, and including Bernie Sanders and Angus King, is a co-sponsor of the 2025 "Equality Act", which would make gender self-ID instantaneous and unquestionable nationwide, and which would supercede red-state laws and whatever SCOTUS has to say about these cases.
On no other issue is the Democratic Party as unified as it is on its burning desire to obliterate the rights of women and girls.
So grateful for your voice and your tireless work on behalf of girls and women, Jen. .