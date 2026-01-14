Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MarkS's avatar
MarkS
7hEdited

One political party stood with you, one stood against you*.

https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/2011235841792737497

I hope all supporters of the rights of women and girls will remember which was which in future elections.

*EVERY Democrat in Congress, both House and Senate, and including Bernie Sanders and Angus King, is a co-sponsor of the 2025 "Equality Act", which would make gender self-ID instantaneous and unquestionable nationwide, and which would supercede red-state laws and whatever SCOTUS has to say about these cases.

On no other issue is the Democratic Party as unified as it is on its burning desire to obliterate the rights of women and girls.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Essay33's avatar
Essay33
5h

So grateful for your voice and your tireless work on behalf of girls and women, Jen. .

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Sey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture