If you aren’t following all the Europeans on social media who are falling in love with America while here for the World Cup, you are truly missing out.

As the FIFA World Cup unfolds across the United States, something unexpected has happened. European visitors may have just come here for the soccer — but they fell head over heels in love with America, particularly its unapologetic Southern charm, in a way many jaded Americans seem to have forgotten. With fresh eyes unclouded by domestic cynicism, they’re embracing the quirky, the abundant and the delightfully over-the-top. And, they often remark, that America is not what they’ve been told. The people are nice and welcoming, the food is great, there is abundance everywhere and it’s a right good time.