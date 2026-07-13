Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Mary's avatar
Mary
5hEdited

I feel that Congress has enough to do without addressing this and they are mostly grandstanding for attention.

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Lance S's avatar
Lance S
5hEdited

I really wish they (Congress) would stay out of this. Reminds me of the circus 20 years ago when there were Congressional hearings on PED use in baseball. Roger Clemens “misremembering”. Rafael Palmeiro pointing and saying he never used them (blatant lie). Congressional representatives grandstanding to look important. I can see something like this going off the rails when you add in the racial and sexual identity implications (don’t forget that some say Clark is targeted because she’s heterosexual - incorrect IMO). Frankly, the best way to put an end to this is hire competent officials, period. For quite awhile, they have been poor - not just with the mayhem, but missing things like blatant traveling calls that aren’t. Lastly, my take on why Clark is targeted, IMO…it’s the millions in endorsements. She got that rich before stepping on a WNBA court.

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