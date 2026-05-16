Yesterday, Sall Grover was found guilty in Australia of “direct discrimination” because she identified a man as a man and refused to allow him to join her women’s only social media app. This is him. Jason “Roxy” Tickle.

Here he is talking about how he doesn’t like the smells and sounds in the men’s locker room. He thinks this makes it reasonable for him to just switch on over to the women’s.

I’m traveling this weekend and don’t have time to write a long post about Sall’s courageous fight, but I will write more when I get back home.

In the meantime, please read Kara Dansky’s Substack about Sall.

For those who have been following Sall’s fight closely, yesterday was an absolute heartbreak. In Sall’s own words:

I am absolutely devastated. Men who claim to be women have more rights than actual women in Australia. It is women who are being discriminated against, not the men who claim to be us. But in a sense, nothing has changed: we will all wake up tomorrow & men will still not be women.

Sall is a hero — a fighter for the truth, for women’s right to privacy and safety.



It’s a travesty what happened. But she’s still right. And this is just the beginning rather than the end.



Yes, its f-ed up, but we apparently are still in the early stages of this fight.



When the institutions remain captured by the 20% and the 80% are largely silent . . . we’re at the starting blocks. Still.



I stand with Sall and the fighters everywhere. Winning is not what determines if the fight was worth it. It’s the righteousness of the fight itself.

You can donate to Sall’s crowdfund here.

I will personally donate 10% of the weekend’s sales of XX-XY Athletics to Sall’s fund.

Please consider donating or making a purchase or sending Sall a note of support. She could use it.

This is where we are. It’s not over.