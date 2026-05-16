Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Mary Hartman's avatar
Mary Hartman
18h

He doesn't like the smells and sounds in the mens locker room? So what? The stench from this legal opinion is profound.

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Renee S.'s avatar
Renee S.
18hEdited

Thanks for highlighting this ongoing case, Jen. As existential as it gets for the future of women. I just ordered more XX-XY gear today -- thanks for your donation pledge -- and also have donated directly to Sall's fund. Thanks for sharing that link.

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