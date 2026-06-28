Twice in a matter of days, California State Senator Scott Wiener — Jewish, progressive lion of San Francisco — found himself on the receiving end of the very intolerance he helped normalize.

First, at a Mission District restaurant and bar during a World Cup game, where an anti-Zionist activist berated him, demanding he leave “my hood” and chant “Free Palestine.”

It’s the demand to say a thing — Free Palestine — that gets me, that’s so scary. That’s when you see mob rule take hold. And you don’t know what will happen next. When violence seems right there, on the verge.

There are myriad phrases that the far left demands as a loyalty pledge — trans women are women.

But there are others and they come and go.

And it’s not lost on me that Wiener himself has demanded we all use the trans women are women phrase or else we’re bigots and transphobes and Nazis and fascists.